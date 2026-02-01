Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: spider-gwen

All-New Spider-Gwen: Ghost Spider #7 Preview: Rock 'n' Roll Roulette

All-New Spider-Gwen: Ghost Spider #7 hits stores Wednesday! Gwen's band faces unexpected danger at a Battle of the Bands competition. Rock and roll!

Article Summary All-New Spider-Gwen: Ghost Spider #7 arrives February 4th, featuring a dangerous Battle of the Bands showdown.

Gwen Stacy and her band face surprise threats when an unexpected contender storms the musical competition stage.

Marvel’s latest issue packs high-stakes rock ‘n’ roll action, villainous intrigue, and pulse-pounding power chords.

UNFRIENDLY COMPETITION? Gwen's new band competes in a Battle of the Bands! But things get more dangerous than they bargained for when someone unexpected takes the stage by storm. Will Gwen and her band survive?!

All-New Spider-Gwen: Ghost Spider #7

by Stephanie Phillips & Paolo Villanelli, cover by David Marquez

UNFRIENDLY COMPETITION? Gwen's new band competes in a Battle of the Bands! But things get more dangerous than they bargained for when someone unexpected takes the stage by storm. Will Gwen and her band survive?!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.64"W x 10.16"H x 0.04"D (16.9 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (51 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Feb 04, 2026 | 32 Pages | 75960621343600711

Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960621343600721 – ALL-NEW SPIDER-GWEN: THE GHOST-SPIDER #7 ANNIE WU VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

