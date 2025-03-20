Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Batman Hush 2, jim lee

All Of Jim Lee & Jeph Loeb's Batman: Hush 2 Will Get Giant-Size Issues

Now all issues of Jim Lee and Jeph Loeb's Batman: Hush 2 will get Giant-Size Special Editions at 11" x 17"

Article Summary Jim Lee and Jeph Loeb's Batman: Hush 2 gets the Giant-Size treatment from DC Comics.

Each installment will release in oversized 11" x 17" format, mimicking art board size.

Fans can enjoy the stunning details of artwork from Lee, Williams, and Sinclair.

The first Giant-Size issue is available from March 26, 2025, retailing at $14.99.

Following the reception to Batman #158 Giant-Size Special Edition, a massively oversized version of the full first chapter of Batman: Hush 2 or Batman: H2SH by Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee, DC will now release each instalment of this six-issue story in the 11" x 17" Giant-Size format. These Giant-Size Editions follow the same Final Order Cutoff and release schedule as the standard size issues of "Batman: H2SH." The next chapter, Batman #159, is on FOC on the 31st of March with an on-sale date of the 23rd of April. Bigger than a treasury/tabloid size of around 10″ x 13″, it is more like an Artist's Edition, with a thick card-stock cover, standard or foil, closer to the original art size.

BATMAN #158 GIANT SIZED SPECIAL EDITION CVR A JIM LEE

(W) Jeph Loeb (A) Jim Lee, Scott Williams (CA) Jim Lee

It's the biggest sequel in comic book history—and DC looks to make it even bigger with a giant-size version of Batman #158, the first chapter of "Batman: H2SH" by Jeph Loeb, Jim Lee, Scott Williams, and Alex Sinclair! This unique version of Batman #158 presents the amazing artwork of Lee, Williams, and Sinclair at art board size. Batman #158 Giant-Size Special Edition is a special widescreen edition of the pivotal issue, measuring at 11" x 17" and allowing readers to pore over all the stunning details of the breathtaking art, at the size that it was created. Retail: $14.99 In-Store Date: 3/26/2025 BATMAN #159 GIANT SIZED SPECIAL EDITION CVR A JIM LEE

(W) Jeph Loeb (A) Jim Lee, Scott Williams (CA) Jim Lee

It's the biggest sequel in comic book history—and DC looks to make it even bigger with a giant-size version of Batman #159, the second chapter of "Batman: H2SH" by Jeph Loeb, Jim Lee, Scott Williams, and Alex Sinclair! This unique version of Batman #159 presents the amazing artwork of Lee, Williams, and Sinclair at art board size. Batman #159 Giant-Size Special Edition is a special widescreen edition of the pivotal issue, measuring at 11" x 17" and allowing readers to pore over all the stunning details of the breathtaking art, at the size that it was created. Retail: $14.99 In-Store Date: 4/23/2025

