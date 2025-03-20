Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: ,

All Of Jim Lee & Jeph Loeb's Batman: Hush 2 Will Get Giant-Size Issues

Now all issues of Jim Lee and Jeph Loeb's Batman: Hush 2 will get Giant-Size Special Editions at 11" x 17"

Published
by
|
Comments

Article Summary

  • Jim Lee and Jeph Loeb's Batman: Hush 2 gets the Giant-Size treatment from DC Comics.
  • Each installment will release in oversized 11" x 17" format, mimicking art board size.
  • Fans can enjoy the stunning details of artwork from Lee, Williams, and Sinclair.
  • The first Giant-Size issue is available from March 26, 2025, retailing at $14.99.

Following the reception to Batman #158 Giant-Size Special Edition, a massively oversized version of the full first chapter of Batman: Hush 2 or Batman: H2SH by Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee, DC will now release each instalment of this six-issue story in the 11" x 17" Giant-Size format. These Giant-Size Editions follow the same Final Order Cutoff and release schedule as the standard size issues of "Batman: H2SH." The next chapter, Batman #159, is on FOC on the 31st of March with an on-sale date of the 23rd of April. Bigger than a treasury/tabloid size of around 10″ x 13″, it is more like an Artist's Edition, with a thick card-stock cover, standard or foil, closer to the original art size.

BATMAN #158 GIANT SIZED SPECIAL EDITION CVR A JIM LEE
(W) Jeph Loeb (A) Jim Lee, Scott Williams (CA) Jim Lee
It's the biggest sequel in comic book history—and DC looks to make it even bigger with a giant-size version of Batman #158, the first chapter of "Batman: H2SH" by Jeph Loeb, Jim Lee, Scott Williams, and Alex Sinclair! This unique version of Batman #158 presents the amazing artwork of Lee, Williams, and Sinclair at art board size. Batman #158 Giant-Size Special Edition is a special widescreen edition of the pivotal issue, measuring at 11" x 17" and allowing readers to pore over all the stunning details of the breathtaking art, at the size that it was created. Retail: $14.99 In-Store Date: 3/26/2025

BATMAN #159 GIANT SIZED SPECIAL EDITION CVR A JIM LEE
(W) Jeph Loeb (A) Jim Lee, Scott Williams (CA) Jim Lee
It's the biggest sequel in comic book history—and DC looks to make it even bigger with a giant-size version of Batman #159, the second chapter of "Batman: H2SH" by Jeph Loeb, Jim Lee, Scott Williams, and Alex Sinclair! This unique version of Batman #159 presents the amazing artwork of Lee, Williams, and Sinclair at art board size. Batman #159 Giant-Size Special Edition is a special widescreen edition of the pivotal issue, measuring at 11" x 17" and allowing readers to pore over all the stunning details of the breathtaking art, at the size that it was created. Retail: $14.99 In-Store Date: 4/23/2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and FP. Father of two daughters. Political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.