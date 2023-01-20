All-Out Avengers #5 Preview: Spider-Man vs The Avengers… Who Wins? Spider-Man takes down The Avengers one-by-one in this preview of All-Out Avengers #5.

All-Out Avengers #5

by Derek Landy & Greg Land, cover by Greg Land

Here at last, because you demanded it, the ultimate battle begins: Spider-Man versus the Avengers! Thrill to the action! Marvel at the wit! Ponder at the possibilities! In a frantic race across Manhattan, someone's mind is being controlled, someone's decisions are being directed and someone's reality is being altered…but whose?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.61"W x 10.2"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 160 per carton

On sale Jan 25, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960620379600511

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620379600521 – ALL-OUT AVENGERS 5 BAZALDUA STORMBREAKERS VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620379600531 – ALL-OUT AVENGERS 5 DAVIS VARIANT – $3.99 US

