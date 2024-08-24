Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: greg capullo, jonathan hickman, red band, wolverine

All the Differences Between Wolverine: Revenge #1 & Red Band Version

Wolverine: Revenge #1 by Jonathan Hickman and Greg Capullo was published this week by Marvel Comics in both a standard and Red Band edition

Wolverine: Revenge #1 by Jonathan Hickman and Greg Capullo was published this week by Marvel Comics in both a standard and Red Band edition. The latter was polybagged, cost an extra dollar and promised gorier exclusive material. So what did you get for your additional buck? Well, it started with a different colour scheme for editorial…

There is one early change, the bloodiness of the battle between Wolverine and dinosaur. Here how it is in the standard version…

And then again in the Red Band version, which begins with a little extra blood spray and then…

In one version, Wolverine gets covered in dino-guts and in the other he does not. There is also an extra splash page that takes a balloon of dialogue from a previous panel and blows it up. Though it does seem remarkably unbloody.

But there's a much bigger change towards the end of the comic. In the standard version, we see Wolverine regenerate from pile of his own shredded, electrocuted and burnt goo of a corpse…

Somehow even reincorporating the adamantium. Don't ask questions, it's not that sort of comic. But in the Red Band version? There's a lot more… knitting going on. And maybe suggests there was more of a skeletal structure remaining to regenerate around…



Though no eyelids yet…

Wolverine: Revenge #1 by Jonathan Hickman and Greg Capullo was published this week by Marvel Comics.

WOLVERINE REVENGE #1 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

JUN240623

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A/CA) Greg Capullo

HICKMAN AND CAPULLO JOIN FORCES FOR A WOLVERINE EPIC LIKE NO OTHER!

Greg Capullo makes his grand return to Marvel Comics storytelling as he and Jonathan Hickman pit WOLVERINE against a cadre of foes who will turn his world upside down! He's been beaten! He's been bloodied! And LOGAN only has one thought on his mind: REVENGE! Don't miss this prestige miniseries, set to become one of the defining tales in Wolverine's storied legend! Rated T+In Shops: Aug 21, 2024 SRP: $4.99 WOLVERINE REVENGE RED BAND #1 (OF 5) [POLYBAGGED]

MARVEL COMICS

JUN240634

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A/CA) Greg Capullo

An even bloodier cut of WOLVERINE: REVENGE #1, with exclusive pages and elevated violence you won't see anywhere else! Polybagged for the protection of innocent eyes!

Explicit ContentIn Shops: Aug 21, 2024

SRP: $5.99

