Allergic: Preview of Upcoming Middle Grade Graphic Novel

Allergic is a new graphic novel aimed at middle-grade readers that wants to give children a better understanding of allergic reactions. Written by Megan Wagner Lloyd and illustrated by Michelle Mee Nutter, the book is slated for a March 2nd release in 2021.

"At home, Maggie is the odd one out. Her parents are preoccupied with getting ready for a new baby, and her younger brothers are twins and always in their own world. Maggie loves animals and thinks a new puppy to call her own is the answer, but when she goes to select one on her birthday, she breaks out in hives and rashes. She's severely allergic to anything with fur!

Can Maggie outsmart her allergies and find the perfect pet? With illustrations by Michelle Mee Nutter, Megan Wagner Lloyd uses inspiration from her own experiences with allergies to tell a heartfelt story of family, friendship, and finding a place to belong."

The graphic novel is one of Scholastic Books' major graphic novel releases of next year. It's one of the books the publisher is proud of, one that sets out to achieve multiple goals. To educate kids about the nature of allergies, tell a fun and entertaining story, let kids who suffer from allergies know they're not alone, and teach them all the ways available to them to cope with it. They've sent us a preview of the book.

MEGAN WAGNER LLOYD is the author of several picture books, including Paper Mice, Building Books, Finding Wild, and A Fort-Building Time. She lives in the Washington DC area. Visit her online at meganwagnerlloyd.com.

MICHELLE MEE NUTTER graduated with a BFA in Illustration from the Massachusetts College of Art and Design. Her work has been recognized by the Society of Illustrators, 3×3 Illustration, Creative Quarterly, and more. Michelle lives in Boston. Visit her online at michellemee.com.

Allergic is now up for preorder.