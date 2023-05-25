Alligator Loki Comes To Marvel In September 2023 Previously serialised digitally on Marvel Unlimited, Marvel Comics is to bring the Alligator Loki comic to print in September.

"Alligator Loki's been living in my head rent-free for the past year," Alyssa Wong said. "It's been a ton of fun working with Bob Quinn, Pete Pantazis, and Kat Gregorowicz to bring him to life in the Infinity comic. I'm thrilled that this little guy's shenanigans are coming to print!"

Alligator Loki, or Loki Laufeyson is a Variant of Loki who was pruned by the Time Variance Authority for eating a neighbour's cat, and banished to the Void, in the TV series. It is not yet known whether or not Alligator Loki was transformed into his reptilian form, or if he comes from a race of crocodiles and this is his natural state. Alligator Loki was also on hand to bite President Loki's hand off, kicking off a fight between the other Loki Variants.

You can read the first chapter for free from Marvel Comics right here.

ALLIGATOR LOKI #1

MARVEL COMICS

Written by ALYSSA WONG

Art by BOB QUINN

On Sale 9/13

"Family Bonding." Alligator Loki and Thor get to know one another at an Asgardian amusement park!

"God of (Butterf)Lies." In his new home Alligator Loki makes some new friends.

"Hammer Time." Alligator Loki attempts to pick up the hammer. What could go wrong?

Thor takes Alligator Loki around to show his friends his new reptilian brother.

"Zoo Break." Alligator Loki finds himself in time out! Will anyone save him!?

