The Fantastic Four: First Steps – Natasha Lyonne Has Wrapped Filming

Poker Face star Natasha Lyonne has confirmed that she has wrapped filming on The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Marvel's First Family cast includes Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, and Joseph Quinn.

Director Matt Shakman helms the July 25, 2025 release, after release date shuffles.

Julia Garner and Ralph Ineson join as Shalla-Bal and Galactus, respectively.

Of the three Marvel movies releasing in 2025, The Fantastic Four: First Steps is the one we know the least about. Some footage has been teased here and there at conventions, but nothing like an official trailer or teaser or even much in the way of artwork. There was some concept art for HERBIE and Johnny at New York Comic Con, but we don't have much to go on. However, it sounds like things could be wrapping up very soon. Natasha Lyonne has a very mysterious role in the film. When Entertainment Tonight tried to get any information out of her, she dodged the questions like the professional she is. However, Lyonne did reveal that she has wrapped her foray into the Marvel Cinematic Universe and has returned to calling people on their bullshit on the set of Poker Face season two. On joining the Marvel Universe, Lyonne said, "I'm old enough to know that the whole thing is a gift and gravy and rare. [I'm] taking it in stride."

The Fantastic Four Are Taking Their Sweet Time

On Valentine's Day, Marvel Studios finally put all of us out of our collective misery and announced the cast of The Fantastic Four. The project was first announced in the summer of 2019, so people have wondered who would play Marvel's First Family since then. However, word finally came down, and we learned that the cast would include Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards (aka Mr. Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm (aka the Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm (aka the Human Torch) and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm (aka the Thing). We also know that Matt Shakman is directing the project, and it currently has a release date of July 25, 2025, after some more release date shuffling that also occurred. In April of 2024, it was reported that Julia Garner had been cast as Shalla-Bal, a version of the Silver Surfer. In early May, Paul Walter Hauser, Natasha Lyonne, and John Malkovich reportedly joined the cast as well. Later in May, Ralph Ineson had reportedly joined the cast as the villain, Galactus. At San Diego Comic-Con, it was officially announced that the title of the film is The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

