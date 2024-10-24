Marvel Comics January 2025 Full Solicits And Solicitations

Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Doctor Strange, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Stan Lee, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: Champions, deadpool, wolverine

DEADPOOL/WOLVERINE #1

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • JOSHUA CASSARA (A/C)

GALLERY VARIANT COVER BY JOSHUA CASSARA • Variant Cover by GREG CAPULLO

VARIANT COVER BY FRANK MILLER • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY FRANK MILLER

VARIANT COVER BY JEROME OPEÑA • VARIANT COVER BY DOALY

WRAPAROUND MARVEL STUDIOS VARIANT COVER BY ANDY PARK

DOODLEPOOL VARIANT COVER AND BLANK VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

WADE AND LOGAN – TOGETHER AGAIN!

The most unlikely team-up turned most demanded one, DEADPOOL and WOLVERINE are BACK! Together again and ready to blow your minds in this ongoing series that hits like a never-ending action movie – with the fate of the world in the balance! When a fan-favorite VILLAIN is unearthed, you'll get to see a new side of our heroes and their adversary, as an ages-long plan comes to fruition. And the only thing that stands between the Earth and annihilation is the Best There Is and the Merc With The Mouth.

Brought to you by another legendary pairing – writer Benjamin Percy (WOLVERINE, HELLVERINE) and artist Joshua Cassara (X-FORCE, X-MEN) – these comic superstars put your favorite super heroes through their paces in a series chock-full of surprises, twist reveals and a villainous plot that'll turn long-term and newly arriving X-readers' heads. This is one for the pull list!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

ULTIMATE WOLVERINE #1

CHRIS CONDON (W) • ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY GLEB MELNIKOV • VARIANT COVER BY STEVE SKROCE

VARIANT COVER BY LEE BERMEJO • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY LEE BERMEJO

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS

ULTIMATE SPECIAL VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE MAKER'S ULTIMATE WEAPON!

From rising star Chris Condon (That Texas Blood) and MOON KNIGHT powerhouse artist Alessandro Cappuccio comes the story of the ULTIMATE WOLVERINE! In order to maintain control of their corner of the Maker's world, three members of his council – Magik, Colossus and Omega Red – deploy their most lethal asset: The Winter Soldier! But WHO is the weapon behind the mask?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99

NEW CHAMPIONS #1

STEVE FOXE (W) • IVAN FIORELLI (A) • Cover by GLEB MELNIKOV

PROMO VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY FEDERICO VICENTINI

VARIANT COVER BY ROSE BESCH • VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ROSE BESCH

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • AMARANTH VARIANT COVER BY ARTGERM

AMARANTH VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ARTGERM

WHO ARE THE NEW CHAMPIONS?

What do four kids whose lives were derailed by Hydra, Scarlet Witch's mysterious protégé, a cursed roller derby jammer and a Wakandan runaway have in common? Not much! But when Hellrune's mysterious powers activate to bring them together, they'll have to learn how to work as a team quickly – or face the wrath of the Cult of Hela!

Steve Foxe and Ivan Fiorelli (TIMESLIDE) team up to introduce the next generation of Marvel Heroes!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

SAM WILSON, CAPTAIN AMERICA #1 (OF 5)

GREG PAK & EVAN NARCISSE (W) • EDER MESSIAS & VALENTINE DE LANDRO (A)

Cover by TAURIN CLARKE • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE

VARIANT COVER BY MR GARCIN • VARIANT COVER BY MARCO CHECCHETTO

SAM WILSON CAPTAIN AMERICA HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY WHILCE PORTACIO

FANTASTIC FOUR HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE

SAM WILSON SOARS AGAIN!

When Captain America attends a birthday party for Isaiah Bradley, he catches wind of a new tech venture that sounds too good to be true: magnificent floating platforms in the sky, where the disenfranchised can apply for land grants and establish their own farms. But after Sam discovers the organization's dark underbelly, he'll have to tangle with its head of security: Red Hulk!

Greg Pak (INCREDIBLE HULK, WEAPON H), Evan Narcisse (RISE OF THE BLACK PANTHER) and Eder Messias (PHASES OF THE MOON NIGHT) join forces for a high-flying Cap adventure!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

MAGIK #1

ASHLEY ALLEN (W) • GERMÁN PERALTA (A) • Cover by J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY DIKE RUAN

DESIGN VARIANT BY PEACH MOMOKO • VARIANT COVER BY JAY ANACLETO

VARIANT COVER BY JEEHYUNG LEE • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JEEHYUNG LEE

LOGO VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

THE MYSTIC MUTANT GOES DEMON HUNTING IN HER OWN NEW, ONGOING SERIES!

The X-Man Ilyanna Rasputina strikes out on her own with new allies and dark powers arrayed against her. Something ancient has awakened beneath the Alaskan ice. Unfortunately for it, that's Magik's territory now! Written by rising star Ashley Allen (X-Men: Blood Hunt – Magik, Marvel Zombies: Black, White & Blood) and illustrated by the incomparable Germán Peralta (Loki, Black Panther), this is a stylish, high-octane demon-hunting adventure starring the fiercest X-Man of them all!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ROGUE: THE SAVAGE LAND #1 (OF 5)

TIM SEELEY (W) • ZULEMA SCOTTO LAVINA (A) • Cover by KAARE ANDREWS

VARIANT COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

VARIANT COVER BY NICK BRADSHAW • VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY ADAM HUGHES

VARIANT COVER BY ALEXANDER LOZANO • VARIANT COVER BY JEROME OPEÑA

VARIANT COVER BY OLIVIER VATINE

MARVEL ANIMATION VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

JOURNEY INTO THE LOST WORLD WITH ROGUE, MAGNETO, KA-ZAR AND MORE!

The X-Man called Rogue has always been a survivor, but without her mutant powers, she'll need to prove it like never before! As the Savage Land turns toward war, Rogue will need all her skills to survive dinosaurs, mutates and the Master of Magnetism himself! Writer Tim Seeley (LOCAL MAN) and new artist sensation Zulema Scotto Lavina tell a lost story of a lost world!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

CABLE: LOVE AND CHROME #1 (OF 5)

DAVID PEPOSE (W) • MIKE HENDERSON (A) • COVER BY IAN CHURCHILL

VARIANT COVER BY SALVADOR LARROCA • VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

WRAPAROUND HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY MIKE MIGNOLA

LOGO VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

MARVEL'S MOST EXTREME MUTANT RETURNS!

He's been a soldier. An X-Man. A protector of the timestream. But even from his earliest days, the mutant known as Cable has been living on borrowed time, waging a lonely war against the ravages of the Techno-Organic Virus. Yet when a high-stakes mission in the future goes catastrophically awry, Cable is left stranded in the dystopian city of Salvation Bay – and will find himself caught in the midst of a civil war that will change his life forever. Get ready for big action, bigger threats and the biggest guns in the Marvel Universe, in this epic new series from Ringo Award-winning writer David Pepose (PUNISHER, SAVAGE AVENGERS) and superstar artist Mike Henderson (DAREDEVIL, DEADPOOL VS. OLD MAN LOGAN)!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

FANTASTIC FOUR #28

RYAN NORTH (W) • STEVEN CUMMINGS (A) • COVER BY JOSHUA CASSARA

VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO • FANTASTIC FOUR HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY ANDREI BRESSAN

DISNEY WHAT IF? FANTASTIC FOUR HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY FRANCESCO D'IPPOLITO

BLACK AND WHITE DISNEY WHAT IF? FANTASTIC FOUR HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY FRANCESCO D'IPPOLITO

PROLOGUE TO ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM!

• It's been months since Doctor Doom became Sorcerer Supreme – and disappeared. Reed Richards, the smartest man on the planet, has spent that time trying to find a way to understand magic, so he can find and stop Doom…and he's failed.

• But when Sue suggests there is another man who holds both a graduate degree in physics and an understanding of magic – Dane Whitman, the Black Knight! – Reed and Sue decide to see if he can offer any insights.

• Dane's help sends Reed and Sue's minds back in time – to possess the bodies of two people in the past, where, without their powers, they search for the one magical item that can cut through Doom's illusions!

• But the Black Knight has motivations of his own…and the past isn't what it used to be.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MARVEL & DISNEY: WHAT IF…?

MICKEY & FRIENDS BECAME THE FANTASTIC FOUR #1

RICCARDO SECCHI & STEVE BEHLING (W) • LORENZO PASTROVICCHIO (A/C)

BLACK AND WHITE VARIANT COVER BY LORENZO PASTROVICCHIO

DONALD DUCK THE THING VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO

DONALD DUCK THE THING VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG • VARIANT COVER BY CHRISSIE ZULLO

VARIANT COVER BY NICK BRADSHAW

YOUR FAVORITE DISNEY CHARACTERS

AS MARVEL'S FIRST FAMILY!

MICKEY has stretching powers! MINNIE can turn invisible! GOOFY can burst into flame! DONALD has become some kind of rocky…THING! With these incredible powers, they vow to help those in need as – the FANTASTIC FOUR. And they'll need all their awesome abilities if they are to succeed in their first mission together to stop MOLE PETE from destroying DUCKBURG! But how did they get their super-powers? Find out in this fantastic ORIGIN special!

32 PGS./ ONE-SHOT /All Ages …$4.99

YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN #2 (of 5)

Christos Gage (W) • EPIC GAPSTUR (A) • Cover by LEONARDO ROMERO

VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO • MARVEL ANIMATION VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

GREAT POWER WITH NO (WEB) STRINGS ATTACHED!

Peter Parker hasn't been the same since he was bitten by that radioactive spider—but he's just starting to learn the lessons that make him the Spider-Man we all know and love! Before he swings onto our screens for the new YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN series on Disney+, he's got some hard lessons to learn…

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

DOCTOR DOOM & ROCKET RACCOON #1

J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI (W) • WILL ROBSON (A) • Cover by GARY FRANK

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GARY FRANK • VARIANT COVER BY WILL ROBSON

VARIANT COVER BY JUNGGEUN YOON • WINDOWSHADES VARIANT COVER BY ARIO ANINDITO

PROMO VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

JMS UNITES UNLIKELY DUOS FROM ALL ACROSS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE!

J. Michael Straczynski brings his incredible character work to beloved Marvel characters great and small in a series of exciting one-shots! First up: Doctor Doom and Rocket, drawn by the inimitable Will Robson!

Doctor Doom does the one thing he never wants to do: ask for a favor! What awaits Rocket in Latveria? Mischief, miscommunication and an emotional journey across space and time in the Mighty Marvel Way!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #65.DEATHS

DEREK LANDY (W) • KEV WALKER (A) • Cover by MARK BAGLEY

Variant Cover by VARIANT COVER BY PASQUAL FERRY

THE 8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN CONTINUES!

• While Spider-Man is facing the Scion who wields the power of Death, the new EMBODIMENT of death, PHIL COULSON, gets to know his powers better.

• Phil has always been there to help heroes in every way he can, but can he help Spider-Man to save our universe?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #65

JOE KELLY (W) • CAFU (A) • Cover by MARK BAGLEY • VARIANT COVER BY ELIZABETH TORQUE

FANTASTIC FOUR HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

BLACK AND WHITE 8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

THE 8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN CONTINUES!

• Spider-Man has faced four Scions and is running out of extra lives.

• This issue's scion, CYRA, represents the very power of Death Itself and makes Spider-Man watch everything he loves die.

• Can Spider-Man possibly withstand this punishment?

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99



AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #66

JUSTINA IRELAND (W) • ANDREA BROCCARDO (A) • Cover by MARK BAGLEY

VARIANT COVER BY KAARE ANDREWS • VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SAMNEE

FANTASTIC FOUR HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY PACO DIAZ

8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

BLACK AND WHITE 8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

THE 8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN CONTINUES!

• Spider-Man has been broken, and someone needs to pick up the pieces. Maybe an old flame?

• Now that the CHAMPION has fallen, can the universe withstand what comes next?

• Are there any who can stand in the way of an inevitable god?

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

DAREDEVIL: UNLEASH HELL – RED BAND #1 (OF 5)

ERICA SCHULTZ (W) • VALENTINA PINTI (A) • Cover by PAULO SIQUEIRA

HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY JOE QUESADA • VARIANT COVER BY JEROME OPEÑA

VARIANT COVER BY JOELLE JONES • VARIANT COVER BY PHILIP TAN

ELEKTRA VARIANT COVER BY JOSHUA SWABY • ELEKTRA VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JOSHUA SWABY

MURDER IS AN ART!

The violence and the occult swirling across the Marvel Universe find their way to Hell's Kitchen! As grisly crime scenes start manifesting across the city, all signs point to an impossible perpetrator: MUSE! Estranged from Matt Murdock, it's up to Elektra to get to the grisly truth as only DAREDEVIL can… if she can stomach the seemingly-resurrected killer's most violent works!

32 PGS./Explicit Content …$4.99 [POLYBAGGED]

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #12

BRYAN HILL (W) • STEFANO CASELLI (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

MOON KNIGHT VS. BLACK PANTHER!

• Moon Knight challenges Black Panther to a one-on-one duel to end the war!

• But with his army of zealots behind him, would Moon Knight's followers even accept defeat?

• And the Maker's Council can't be stopped so easily…

• The epic climax of the first year of ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99



ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #13

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) • MARCO CHECCHETTO (A/C)

ULTIMATE YEAR ONE FOIL VARIANT COVER BY BEN SU

VARIANT COVER BY GAVIN GUIDRY • VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND

KRAVEN'S MOST DANGEROUS GAME!

The Sinister Six are all hunting Spider-Man and the Green Goblin for their ringleader, Kingpin – and this time, Kraven has the upper hand in Jonathan Hickman & Marco Checchetto's love letter to "Kraven's Last Hunt"!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ULTIMATE X-MEN #11

PEACH MOMOKO (W) • PEACH MOMOKO (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

WHO ARE THE X-MEN? RISE OF THE MASKED MUTANTS!

• Maystorm takes the reins! No more hiding their powers – even if it means hiding their faces!

• Disenfranchised and despairing after the raid on the Children of the Atom, the man-made mutants seek out leadership – and Maystorm is ready to rise to the occasion!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ULTIMATES #8

DENIZ CAMP (W) • JUAN FRIGERI (A) • Cover by DIKE RUAN

ULTIMATE SPECIAL VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE ULTIMATE GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY!

America Chavez takes center stage in this issue as a group of galactic travelers from a far-flung, Maker-free future arrive in search of her!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

SABRETOOTH: THE DEAD DON'T TALK #2 (OF 5)

FRANK TIERI (W) • MICHAEL STA. MARIA (A) • COVER BY TYLER KIRKHAM

VARIANT COVER BY ADAM POLLINA • VARIANT COVER BY KYLE HOTZ

With names like the Frankengang, the Spirits of '76 and the Nightshifters, the gangs of 1900s NYC are as varied and colorful as they are deadly. But the question is…are they as deadly as the new gangster in town, Mad Dog Murphy (better known to us as Sabretooth)? And maybe the bigger question…are any of them as deadly as the even-newer player in the New York underworld…the man-eating crocodilian? Find out as the streets of the Five Points run red with gang blood!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

LAURA KINNEY: WOLVERINE #2

ERICA SCHULTZ (W) • GIADA BELVISO (A) • Cover by ELENA CASAGRANDE

FANTASTIC FOUR HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY ROMY JONES

VARIANT COVER BY PABLO VILLALOBOS • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PABLO VILLALOBOS

VARIANT COVER BY EMA LUPACCHINO

IS NYC BIG ENOUGH FOR WOLVERINE AND DAREDEVIL?!

WOLVERINE is back in New York City! And what crosses her claws but the sais of none other than DAREDEVIL, WOMAN WITHOUT FEAR?! Fear and hatred of mutants is at an all-time high, and if Laura can't sniff out a terrorist plot before its unveiling, humans will die and mutants will be to blame! Can Laura solve the mystery in time?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SPIDER-MAN: HOMEROOM HEROES #3

Marco Rizzo & Steve Foxe (W) • Claudio Sciarrone & Silvia de Ventura (A)

COVER BY Arianna Florean

SCHOOL IS BACK IN SESSION!

Learning doesn't stop outside the classroom! Teenage super hero Spider-Man knows this all too well. He's just your average high school student – except that he keeps New York City safe with help from super friends like Captain America and Red Hulk. When villains like the Serpent Squad put Spidey's abilities to the test, will his Spider-Sense and creative problem-solving be enough to ace saving the day? Featuring two 10-page short stories, the third installment in this thrilling ALL-NEW series invites new readers into the Marvel Universe and the wall-crawling world of Spider-Man!

32 PGS./All Ages …$3.99



ALL-NEW VENOM #2

Al Ewing (W) • Carlos Gómez (A) • Cover by Adam Kubert

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY CARLOS GOMEZ

FANTASTIC FOUR HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

A.I.M. AND FIRE!

A.I.M. are on the hunt for the All-New Venom – and they're not alone! Who are.. the SYMBIOTE SQUAD? Meanwhile, Dylan Brock's search for the new Venom host puts him on a collision course with the deadly Madame Masque! And the mystery deepens as one suspect is eliminated… with extreme prejudice!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99



TVA #2 (OF 5)

KATHARYN BLAIR (W) • Pere PÉREZ (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY ELIZABETH TORQUE

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

EVERYTHING GOES TO HELL!

Dreams have begun haunting the TVA, and tracing the truth behind it has led the team straight to Hell – literally! Does the Son of Satan have the answers they need? Or perhaps the mysterious stranger following Gwen and Gambit has something to reveal?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

INFINITY WATCH #2 (OF 5)

DEREK LANDY (W) • RUAIRÍ COLEMAN (A) • Cover by SALVADOR LARROCA

VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM • HANDBOOK VARIANT COVER BY DAVID BALDEON

CHARACTER VARIANT BY CHAD HARDIN • CHARACTER VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY CHAD HARDIN

• The Infinity Watch is made up of the most powerful beings in the universe, which should at least make THEM feel comfortable.

• But after the mysterious antagonist who showed up last issue ran the table on them devastatingly, everything in existence is in deep trouble!

• Has this antagonist mastered Phil Coulson, a.k.a. DEATH HIMSELF?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

HELLHUNTERS #2 (OF 5)

Phillip Kennedy Johnson (W) • Adam Gorham (A) • Cover by Jonas Scharf

VARIANT COVER BY Junggeun Yoon • STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS ALLEN

THE BEST THERE IS!

As Sergeant Nick Fury, Peggy Carter, the Soldier Supreme and Ghost Rider '44 hunt down the demonic CAPTAIN BRUCKNER, they come across a squad of Nazis beset by an unstoppable force of Allied soldiers…that turns out to be one Bowie knife-wielding killing machine. LOGAN joins the merciless Hellhunters in this blood-soaked, action-packed issue!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

HELLVERINE #2

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • Raffaele Ienco (A) • Cover by Kendrick "kunkka" Lim

VARIANT COVER BY DAN PANOSIAN • VARIANT COVER BY ARIO ANINDITO

VARIANT COVER BY MAHMUD ASRAR

HELL ON EARTH!

AKIHIRO must revisit the "birthplace" of HELLVERINE – and the North Pole has never been hotter than this! When the Demon BAGRA-GHUL resurrected Akihiro and they became HELLVERINE, it was only part of a larger hell-bound story. What danger lurks at the former grave site of Akihiro – and is there anything Hellverine can do to stop it? The Hellverine mythos expands in this key issue!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

WEST COAST AVENGERS #3

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • DANNY KIM (A) • Cover by BEN HARVEY

VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PÉREZ • VARIANT COVER BY MATTEO LOLLI

CAPTAIN AMERICA SAM WILSON HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY PACO DIAZ

FANTASTIC FOUR HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY PACO MEDINA

As a second Ultron appears and declares himself leader of a terrifying new religion, Iron Man and War Machine reveal at last how their Ultron became a hero!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

WHAT IF…GALACTUS TRANSFORMED HULK? #1

Mat Groom (W) • Lan Medina (A) • Cover by Ron Lim

DESIGN VARIANT BY RON LIM • VARIANT COVER BY STEPHEN PLATT

VARIANT COVER BY FRANK MILLER • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY FRANK MILLER

VARIANT COVER BY RYAN BROWN • SCI-FI HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY MARK BAGLEY

The first in a new series of one-shots that asks the question: What if Galactus recruited some of Marvel's best and brightest heroes as his new cosmic heralds? See how the Power Cosmic transforms these once-familiar champions, twisting and turning all of Marvel history in their wake! In this tale, Galactus has conscripted Earth's strongest warrior – the Incredible Hulk – into his service. But what will turn out to be the bigger mistake: trying to direct the fury of the Green Goliath…or giving the great mind of Bruce Banner a cosmic problem to solve?

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$3.99

WHAT IF…GALACTUS TRANSFORMED ROGUE? #1

Ann Nocenti (W) • STEPHEN BYRNE (A) • Cover by Ron Lim

DESIGN VARIANT BY RON LIM • VARIANT COVER BY PAUL RENAUD

SCI-FI HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY DAN JURGENS

When a young Rogue uses her mutant power to absorb the Silver Surfer's Power Cosmic, the entire course of her storied history is forever changed! Now the rebellious mutant has been blessed with unimaginable power – but also the burden of serving as Galactus' new herald. Rocket into space along with this fan-favorite character – it's going to be a bumpy ride!

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$3.99

WHAT IF…GALACTUS TRANSFORMED GAMBIT? #1

Josh Trujillo (W) • MANUEL GARCIA (A) • Cover by Ron Lim

DESIGN VARIANT BY RON LIM • VARIANT COVER BY EDWIN GALMON

SCI-FI HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY ALEX SAVIUK

Gambit is the most charismatic, most heroic and most capable thief on Earth – which is exactly how he grabs the attention of the Devourer of Worlds! With the Power Cosmic flowing through his veins, Gambit is unstoppable, but is he clever enough to steal the unstealable? Prepare for a heist, mon ami, one like the Multiverse has never seen before!

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$3.99

order using 75960621161600111

WHAT IF…GALACTUS TRANSFORMED SPIDER-GWEN? #1

Kalinda Vasquez (W) • Daniel Picciotto (A) • Cover by Ron Lim

DESIGN VARIANT BY RON LIM • VARIANT COVER BY PETE WOODS

VARIANT COVER BY MARK BAGLEY • SCI-FI HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY TBA

After coming to the aid of a wounded herald of Galactus, SPIDER-GWEN is empowered and enlisted in the service of the World-Devourer! But despite her new role surveying the galaxy, Gwen can't help her heroic streak. So when she encounters a world reminiscent of her home, will she ally with its alien residents and attempt to battle one of the cosmos' greatest forces?!

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$3.99

WHAT IF…GALACTUS TRANSFORMED MOON KNIGHT? #1

Alex Segura (W) • SCOT EATON (A) • Cover by Ron Lim

DESIGN VARIANT BY RON LIM • VARIANT COVER BY IBAN COELLO

SCI-FI HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY PHILIP TAN • VARIANT COVER BY MARK BAGLEY

When Khonshu, the Moon God, and Galactus, the World-Devourer, clash, Moon Knight is caught in the middle! To keep the peace, Moon Knight becomes the newest herald of Galactus – but his alters cause the Power Cosmic to manifest in startling new ways! Unless Moon Knight can conquer his new powers – and a few former heralds – the Earth itself faces extinction!

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$3.99

STORM: LIFEDREAM #1

ANGÉLIQUE ROCHÉ, JOHN JENNINGS, CURTIS BAXTER & BRITTNEY MORRIS (W) • KAREN S. DARBOE, EDWIN GALMON & MORE! (A)

Cover by TAURIN CLARKE • Variant cover by OLIVIER COIPEL

Variant cover by KAREN S. DARBOE • Variant cover by LUCAS WERNECK

FIFTY YEARS OF STARDOM!

For the first time ever, all Black creative teams join forces in a single anthology to honor the many extraordinary lives of Ororo Munroe! When intergalactic historians attempt to update their records on one of the most famous X-Men in multiversal history, they'll find a woman too powerful to contain – and risk unleashing a side of her no one's seen before. With appearances of fan-favorite Storms across the eras of Marvel Comics, superstar journalist and Marvel's Voices creator Angélique Roché spearheads a celebration of one of the most beloved characters in pop culture history!

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

STORM #4

MUREWA AYODELE (W) • LUCAS WERNECK (A) • Cover by MATEUS MANHANINI

VARIANT COVER BY KAREN DARBOE • MARVEL COMICS PRESENTS COVER BY JESSICA FONG

FANTASTIC FOUR HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY TBA • WESTERN VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

A FLAME IN THE WIND!

DOCTOR DOOM is the SORCERER SUPREME. He has special plans for Earth's mutants. He would like to discuss them with the beautiful STORM over fine cuisines and expensive wines. What could possibly go wrong? The epic saga continues – with this new installment featuring a battle that Latveria will never forget.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

UNCANNY X-MEN #8

GAIL SIMONE (W) • JAVIER GARRÓN (A) • Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

VARIANT COVER BY NICK BRADSHAW • CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS GIARRUSSO

GAMBIT VARIANT COVER BY MIGUEL MERCADO

GAMBIT VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MIGUEL MERCADO

"RAID ON GRAYMALKIN" Part FOUR!

The epic RAID ON GRAYMALKIN story ends here, with Rogue and Cyclops on opposite ends of the mutant struggle, perhaps forever! Are they honoring Xavier's legacy or destroying it? Do they choose loyalty or the law? An all-out action issue that will affect both teams (and the entire mutant community) with devastating results!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

X-MEN #10

JED MACKAY (W) • NETHO DIAZ (A) • COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN

FANTASTIC FOUR HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY MICHELE BANDINI

MAGIK VARIANT COVER BY LEIRIX • MAGIK VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY LEIRIX

"RAID ON GRAYMALKIN" AFTERMATH!

In the wake of the raid on Graymalkin, the X-Men are fugitives – and O*N*E knows exactly where to find them. Heavily armed Shrike squads are en route to the Factory to serve warrants and lock up the X-Men, and it won't be long until the X-Men find themselves right back in Graymalkin. Unless…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

UNCANNY X-MEN #9

GAIL SIMONE (W) • JAVIER GARRÓN (A) • Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

FANTASTIC FOUR HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY DAVID LOPEZ

NIGHTCRAWLER VARIANT COVER BY MIKE MAYHEW

NIGHTCRAWLER VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MIKE MAYHEW

HUNTED BY THE PACK, PART ONE!

The Outliers, still finding their place in the mutant world, are hunted by a lethal new set of foes: A bloodthirsty, relentless and unstoppable pack of stealth Sentinels! Cut off from their mentors and allies, with no knowledge of who built or aimed these deadly drones, four untrained mutants are on the run and completely unprepared for the violent hunters making them their prey!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

WOLVERINE #5

SALADIN AHMED (W) • MARTÍN CÓCCOLO (A/C)

SAM WILSON CAPTAIN AMERICA HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY DAVID YARDIN

VARIANT COVER BY GODTAIL • DEADLY FOES VARIANT COVER BY DAVE BARDIN

THE CALL OF THE ADAMANTINE!

WEAPON X changed WOLVERINE's life forever when they bonded his claws and skeleton to the unbreakable metal adamantium. THIS IS WORSE. Who or what is the ADAMANTINE?

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99



MYSTIQUE #4 (OF 5)

DECLAN SHALVEY (W)

DECLAN SHALVEY (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY MARCUS TO

• Mystique has never been this powerful, but with a loved one in custody, she's never been this dangerous either.

• Can Nick Fury convince S.H.I.E.L.D. of the danger?

• Or is he already too late?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SENTINELS #4 (OF 5)

ALEX PAKNADEL (W)

JUSTIN MASON (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY PASQUAL FERRY

• With the program shuddered by Corina Ellis, the Sentinels face an uncertain future.

• What does it mean to be terminated when your job is literally your life?

• And what will four unstoppable super-soldiers do with the time left to them?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

PSYLOCKE #3

ALYSSA WONG (W) • VINCENZO CARRATù (A) • Cover by MAHMUD ASRAR

VARIANT COVER BY KASIA NIE • VARIANT COVER BY PABLO VILLALOBOS

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PABLO VILLALOBOS • VARIANT COVER BY CARLO PAGULAYAN

• Psylocke is hot on the trail of a mutant trafficking ring…but a dangerous new villain is tracking her.

• Has her past come back to haunt her, or has her investigation made her new enemies?

• And will the help of her lover, John Greycrow, be enough to turn the tide?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

NYX #7

COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING (W) ENID BALÁM (A)

Cover by SARA PICHELLI

VARIANT COVER BY JUSTIN MASON

MS. MARVEL VARIANT COVER

BY SAOWEE

MS. MARVEL VIRGIN VARIANT COVER

BY SAOWEE

"I've seen what you're building, Prodigy. And I don't think you have any idea how dangerous it is. Ms. Marvel trusts you, but you're helping her perpetuate a lie. Sophie trusts you, but you're absolving her of her crimes. Wolverine trusts you, but you're asking her to indulge her violence. Anole trusts you, but he's the only one of you holding to the old ways. So I'll make this easy. I'll do it in a language we both understand. My name is Synch. And I challenge you to a battle to the death. I challenge you to the CIRCLE PERILOUS."

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

order using 75960620918700711

PHOENIX #7

STEPHANIE PHILLIPS (W)

MARCO RENNA (A)

Cover by YASMINE PUTRI

VARIANT COVER BY FRANY

FANTASTIC FOUR HOMAGE VARIANT

COVER BY CORIN HOWELL

PHOENIX VARIANT COVER BY EJIKURE

PHOENIX VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY EJIKURE

• Empowered by dark enchantments and working in concert with the evil machinations of the Dark Gods, the Mad Titan THANOS wields great, galaxy-wrecking power! Now he seeks to use it to destroy the PHOENIX.

• But with CAPTAIN MARVEL, NOVA, SIF and ROCKET RACCOON at her side, Jean Grey is ready to unleash some power of her own…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

EXCEPTIONAL X-MEN #5

EVE L. EWING (W) • CARMEN CARNERO (A/C)

KITTY PRYDE VARIANT COVER BY DAVID BALDEÓN

KITTY PRYDE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DAVID BALDEÓN

VARIANT COVER BY LEE GARBETT

FANTASTIC FOUR HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY NICK BRADSHAW

Saying the past is the past doesn't make it so, and Kitty is carrying the weight of her choices. Violence, vengeance and her life as Shadowkat are not so easily left behind – especially now that the rest of her team of new recruits knows the ugly reality of what she did in the shadow of Krakoa's fall. Now that the truth is out, so is Melee, leaving the EXCEPTIONAL X-MEN on the rocks.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-FACTOR #6

Mark Russell (W) • Bob Quinn (A) Cover by GREG LAND

VARIANT COVER BY RICKIE YAGAWA

FANTASTIC FOUR HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY TBA

BETRAYED!

• X-Factor have survived their most grueling trial yet…

• Who can they turn to?

• And can they endure another betrayal?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

order using 75960620963700611

X-FORCE #7

GEOFFREY THORNE (W) • JIM TOWE (A) Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

RACHEL SUMMERS VARIANT COVER BY TBA

RACHEL SUMMERS VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY MARCUS TO

FANTASTIC FOUR HOMAGE VARIANTCOVER BY TREVOR VON EEDEN

THE POWER OF LOVE!

The romance of BETSY BRADDOCK and RACHEL SUMMERS has been fraught with challenge, but can they navigate the mysterious problem with Rachel's powers – and still survive the machinations of the alchemical menace known as LA DIABLA?! Edge-of-your-seat action and revelations in the next issue of X-FORCE!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

order using 75960620919400711

X-MEN: XAVIER'S SECRET #1

ALEX PAKNADEL (W) • DIÓGENES NEVES (A) • COVER BY MARTÍN CÓCCOLO

VARIANT COVER BY JUSTIN MASON • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

In the wake of the fall of Krakoa, the X-Men are forever changed. As Jean Grey prepares to take her place among the stars, she and Cyclops share a last night together, only to discover a hidden mystery that threatens to pull them apart. Meanwhile, what was supposed to be a mundane article about Charles Xavier's monstrous acts during the war turns into something far stranger for journalist Sally Floyd. Can the X-Men survive the shadows lurking in their pasts, or will their new era begin in tragedy? Collecting X-MEN: FROM THE ASHES INFINITY COMICS #1-6 for the first time in print!

48 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$6.99

X-MEN #131 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by CHRIS CLAREMONT & JOHN BYRNE

Penciled by JOHN BYRNE

Cover by JOHN BYRNE • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

Kitty Pryde meets more of the X-Men in a vital chapter of the Dark Phoenix Saga! When Cyclops, Phoenix, Nightcrawler and the mutant pop star Dazzler save a young girl as she flees her pursuers from the Hellfire Club, little do they know she's destined to become one of the most iconic X-Men of all! But with Storm, Colossus and Wolverine still prisoners of the White Queen, the young Kitty Pryde must lead her new allies back into the lion's den to come to their rescue. Can Emma Frost withstand a psychic battle with an increasingly ruthless Jean Grey? And will Dazzler accept an offer to join the X-Men? It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting X-MEN (1963) #131.

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

FANTASTIC FOUR #1 FACSIMILE EDITION – NEW PRINTING!

Written by STAN LEE

Penciled by JACK KIRBY

Cover by JACK KIRBY • VARIANT COVER BY TBA • FOIL VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

Stan Lee and Jack Kirby changed super-hero storytelling forever when they introduced Reed Richards, Ben Grimm and Susan and Johnny Storm. Together, the adventurous quartet blast off on an experimental rocket flight – only to be bombarded by life-altering cosmic rays! Reed becomes the elastic Mister Fantastic! Ben transforms into the rocky Thing! Sue turns into an Invisible Girl! And Johnny flames on as the Human Torch! They'll use their incredible powers to help humankind – starting by fending off the menace of the Mole Man! The book that started it all is re-presented in full – including its original ads! It's the next best thing to buying FANTASTIC FOUR #1 off the stands back in 1961! Reprinting FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #1.

32 PGS./All Ages …$4.99



IRON MAN #4

Spencer Ackerman (W) • JAVIER PINA (A) • Cover by Yasmine Putri

VARIANT COVER BY WHILCE PORTACIO • VARIANT COVER BY DERRICK CHEW

FANTASTIC FOUR HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY STEFANO CASELLI

CRIMSON AVENGERS UNDER ATTACK!

Desperate to regain the use of his vast array of armors, Iron Man enlists a fellow Avenger for a magical investigation. But what the Scarlet Witch discovers will plant a bomb in Tony's life, and the question is WHEN, not IF, it will go off…and WHO will get caught in the blast. Stark family legacy, and guest stars galore make this an issue you can't ignore!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MOON KNIGHT: FIST OF KHONSHU #4

JED MACKAY (W) • Devmalya Pramanik (A) • Cover by Davide Paratore

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • FANTASTIC FOUR HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY EMILIO LAISO

As a dangerous new street drug tears through his city, MOON KNIGHT sets about cleaning the streets the only way he knows how: by washing them IN BLOOD! Plus! Something is stirring within the Midnight Mission! But who…or what?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

WEREWOLF BY NIGHT: RED BAND #6

JASON LOO (W) • TON LIMA (A)

Cover by E.M. GIST

VARIANT COVER BY SERGIO DÁVILA

ENTER: LILITH!

After her defeat during the BLOOD HUNT, Lilith has been biding her time – setting the stage for a Hellish uprising with DEATHWATCH, THE HOOD and a WEREWOLF BY NIGHT at its fore! But WHICH Werewolf by Night? And will the pelts of the rest line Lilith's path?!

32 PGS./Explicit Content …$4.99 [POLYBAGGED]

order using 75960620927900611

BLADE: RED BAND #4 (OF 5)

BRYAN HILL (W) • C.F. VILLA (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY MARTIN COCCOLO

A BLADE CRAVES BLOOD!

Dangerous new forces and operatives stir in the occult corners of the Marvel Universe! Backed by mysterious and shadowy benefactors, who or what is THE SPELLBINDER?! And what exactly do they want with BLADE?!

32 PGS./Explicit Content …$4.99 [POLYBAGGED]

DEADPOOL #10

CODY ZIGLAR (W) • Rogê Antônio (A) • Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

FANTASTIC FOUR HOMAGE VARIANT COVER by Chad Hardin

VARIANT COVER by LEINIL FRANCIS YU • HOMAGE VARIANT COVER by AMANDA CONNER

HE'S BAAAA-AAAACK! THE RETURN OF WADE WILSON!

DEADPOOL is in the house! And so is, uh, the new DEADPOOL! But WADE's resurrection has come with a cost, and if WADE and ELLIE can't cope, this may just spell the dissolution of Deadpool & Daughters! A new jumping-on point as an all-new chapter begins here!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #28

Cody Ziglar (W) • Daniele Di Nicuolo (A) • COVER BY Federico Vicentini

MADAME WEB VARIANT COVER BY MIRKA ANDOLF • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

TRIAL BY COMBAT!

Who will be left standing – BLACK PANTHER or SPIDER-MAN?! Deep in the wilds of Wakanda, a ritual to save Miles Morales' life begins, and the panther god BAST can no longer help him! Two more deities invade Miles' desperate trial, hungering for Spider-Man's corrupted soul. Only ONE of their chosen champions will be saved.

32 PGS./Rated T …3.99



MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #29

Cody Ziglar (W) • Daniele Di Nicuolo (A) • COVER BY Federico Vicentini

FANTASTIC FOUR HOMAGE VARIANT BY JAVIER GARRÓN • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

FIGHT TO THE (UN)DEATH!

Can SPIDER-MAN hope to defeat BLACK PANTHER at the height of his powers in the heart of his homeland?!

32 PGS./Rated T …3.99

SPIDER-BOY #15

DAN SLOTT (W) • PACO MEDINA (A/C) • ICONIC VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

FANTASTIC FOUR HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY MIKE MCKONE

MADAME WEB VARIANT COVER BY MIRKA ANDOLFO

VARIANT BY KAARE ANDREWS • VARIANT BY JOHN ROMITA JR.

THE TOURNAMENT OF THE OPEN MAW CONCLUDES! • The main event is here as Spider-Boy and Daredevil face off against Spider-Girl and Bullseye!

• At stake? The leadership of the most deadly assassins the world has ever known. Good thing a 10-year-old kid from New York is at the center of it all.

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

SPIDER-GWEN: THE GHOST-SPIDER #9

STEPHANIE PHILLIPS (W) • VON RANDAL (A) • Cover by MARK BROOKS

MADAME WEB VARIANT COVER BY MIRKA ANDOLFO

VARIANT COVER BY ZULEMA SCOTTO LAVINA

WHO CAN YOU TRUST?

With the city held in grips of fear, Gwen does not know who she can trust. With Black Tarantula taking his aim off her and onto the corruption in the system, Gwen needs to decide which side she is on before the situation gets out of hand!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99



THE SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MEN #11

GREG WEISMAN (W) • ANDRÉS GENOLET (A)

Cover by EMILIO LAISO

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

• ELEMENTARY debuted last issue and continues on her hero journey alongside BOTH SPIDER-MEN!

• But that journey is going to be rocky with TWO ELECTROS and…is that a giant Lizard? Uh-oh.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

KID VENOM #4 (OF 4)

TAIGAMI (W) • TAIGAMI (A/C)

HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY PHILIP TAN

SPIDER'S STING!

KID VENOM comes face-to-face with a spider from another universe!

But will he make it back to his own world? Or will he be stranded in the Multiverse?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SCARLET WITCH #8

STEVE ORLANDO (W) • LORENZO TAMMETTA (A) • Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

Variant Cover by NICK BRADSHAW • FANTASTIC FOUR HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY MARCUS TO

ATTACK OF THE ICE WORMS!

A mission in the Arctic Circle finds the Scarlet Witch uncovering problems long buried – including her new student Amaranth's connection to an old thorn in Wanda's side.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AVENGERS ASSEMBLE #5 (of 5)

STEVE ORLANDO (W) • JOSÉ LUÍS (A)

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

AVENGERS JACKET VARIANT COVER BY PABLO VILLALOBOS

CAP-SNAKE VS. THE AVENG.E.R.S.!

The Serpent Society has harnessed Mephisto's power to create a serum capable of raining destruction on civilization – and their first victim is Captain America! Is Cap-Snake what this team of villains finally needs to defeat the Avengers and reign supreme?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

NAMOR #6 (of 8)

JASON AARON (W)

ALEX LINS & PAUL DAVIDSON (A)

Cover by ALEXANDER LOZANO

VARIANT COVER BY GERALD PAREL

The War of the Seven Kings reaches a bloody turning point!

The warriors of the Secret Seas and the barbarian hordes of Attuma's Skarka Tribe. The monstrous leviathans that serve the King in Coral. The sorcerous monks of the Holy Atlantean Emperor. On the plains of the deep, the armies of seven would-be kings have assembled, and all now look to Namor…to see which side the Sub-Mariner will choose.

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

AVENGERS #22

JED MACKAY (W) • FARID KARAMI (A) • Cover by VALERIO SCHITI

CAPTAIN AMERICA SAM WILSON HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY MICHAEL WALSH

VARIANT COVER BY SANFORD GREENE • ICONIC VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

BLACK CAT JOINS THE AVENGERS?!

• For a cosmic caper!

• The Avengers attend an intergalactic auction in an attempt to get ahead of some of these Tribulation Events…

• …but they are in for a shock when Black Cat shows up on SOMEONE'S arm! The most shocking date of 2025 – and the year has only begun!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99



AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #129 FACSIMILE EDITION – NEW PRINTING!

Written by GERRY CONWAY

Penciled by ROSS ANDRU

Cover by GIL KANE • FOIL VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

He's different…he's deadly…he's the Punisher! But why does he have Spider-Man in his sights? Find out as Frank Castle makes his mighty Marvel debut in an all-time classic from legendary creators Gerry Conway and Ross Andru! The Punisher's relentless war on crime has enthralled readers for decades – but it all began here, as the lethal vigilante is manipulated by the scheming Jackal into targeting Spidey! Frank only kills those who deserve to die – and he believes the "web-slinging menace" has earned just such a fate! Now, as Spider-Man and the Punisher clash for the first time, a rivalry for the ages is born! It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #129.

32 PGS./All Ages …$4.99



DAREDEVIL #17

Saladin Ahmed (W) • Aaron Kuder (A) • Cover by John Romita Jr.

VARIANT COVER BY MARC ASPINALL

FANTASTIC FOUR HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY SERGIO DAVILA

DEATH BECOMES HER!

As intrigue and violence swirl around them, Matt Murdock and Elektra Natchios are about to face the most intense conflict of their entire time as Daredevil…and it could be against one another!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99



IMMORTAL THOR #19

AL EWING (W) • TBA (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

FANTASTIC FOUR HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY GERARDO SANDOVAL

VARIANT COVER BY JAN BAZALDUA • VARIANT COVER BY LUCAS WERNECK

THIS IS NOT THE STORY OF THE IMMORTAL THOR!

• The All-Father had a journey to make to a far star – and so, for a time, the Golden Realm was left to rule itself.

• Yet even in the absence of the King, the story continued – and each Asgardian had their own drama to play out.

• These are the TALES OF ASGARD…

• A cavalcade of artists including Jan Bazaldua, Valerio Schiti, Juann Cabal, Martin Coccolo, CAFU, Steve Skroce, Gavin Guidry and many more!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

INCREDIBLE HULK #21

Phillip Kennedy Johnson (W) • DANNY EARLS (A) • Cover by Nic Klein

CAPTAIN AMERICA SAM WILSON HOMAGE VARIANT BY GEOFF SHAW

FANTASTIC FOUR HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

ICONIC VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

MONSTROUS FACEOFF VS. WEREWOLF BY NIGHT!

The INCREDIBLE HULK and WEREWOLF BY NIGHT face off against the immortal wolf-demon VARCOLAC, as Hulk's destruction of the Skinwalker Cult attracts the attention of the oldest, most horrifying forces on Earth. Meanwhile, Charlie revels in her new strength, and her childhood fantasy of becoming a super hero seems within reach after all but as she continues to change in terrifying ways, she's not sure if she's still one of the good guys.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SPIRITS OF VENGEANCE #5

SABIR PIRZADA (W) • KEN LASHLEY & SEAN DAMIEN HILL(A)

Cover by Josemaria Casanovas • VARIANT COVER BY J. GONZO

FANTASTIC FOUR HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND

VENGEANCE ACROSS TIME!

As a new, colossal evil rises in the metaphysical realm, Johnny Blaze comes face-to-face with a dangerous emissary from a violent future: GHOST RIDER 2099! But what danger could be so great as to tear the technological terror from the timestream?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

ALIEN: PARADISO #2 (OF 5)

STEVE FOXE (W) • EDGAR SALAZAR & PETER NGUYEN (A) • Cover by IBAN COELLO

Variant cover by SUMIT KUMAR • Variant cover by RYAN BROWN

THE LEGACY OF THE NOSTROMO HAUNTS PARADISE!

The island resort Paradiso explodes in violence! A chestburster is loose among the hapless hyper-wealthy and the seriously underpaid staff. But Xenomorphs aren't the only threat lurking in the neon lights. Smuggler Ricky Valentine came here to make a deal that would set him and his crew up for life. But that life's not going to last very long – not unless his bodyguard, Tsula Kane, can finally connect the dots of her father's death…and get revenge on the real villains. A can't-miss chapter in the Alien mythos!

32 PGS./Explicit Content …$3.99

STAR WARS: A NEW LEGACY #1

CHARLES SOULE, KIERON GILLEN & JASON AARON (W)

RAMON ROSANAS, LEONARD KIRK & SALVA ESPIN (A)

Cover by STEVE MCNIVEN

VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY KYLE HOTZ • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY KYLE HOTZ

A DECADE OF MARVEL STAR WARS COMICS!

• Celebrate ten years of MARVEL STAR WARS comics with all-new stories by some of the most influential creators of the decade.

• Thrill as DARTH VADER, GRAND MOFF TARKIN, DARTH MOMIN, DOCTOR APHRA, VALANCE, CHANATH CHA, RIK DUEL, COMMANDER ZAHRA, THE TAGGES and more collide during a grand Imperial event thrown by PALPATINE.

• Gasp (and laugh) at a perilous game between 0-0-0, BT-1 and KRRSANTAN!

• And what ever happened to SCAR SQUADRON?

48 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T …$6.99

STAR WARS: BATTLE OF JAKKU – LAST STAND #3 (OF 4)

ALEX SEGURA (W) • LEONARD KIRK (A)

Cover by E.M GIST

VARIANT COVER BY ALAN QUAH

VARIANT COVER BY RAMON ROSANAS

THE BATTLE OF JAKKU UNLEASHED!

• LUKE must enter the underworld to strike a deadly bargain!

• THE SPICE RUNNERS OF KIJIMI play a deadly wild card – with shocking consequences!

• As unseen forces move to disrupt the BATTLE OF JAKKU, the NEW REPUBLIC must fight a war on two fronts!

• LUKE takes on the new threat directly – putting everything at risk!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS: BATTLE OF JAKKU – LAST STAND #4 (OF 4)

ALEX SEGURA (W) • JETHRO MORALES (A) Cover by E.M GIST

VARIANT COVER BY DANNY EARLS

VARIANT COVER BY JOHN GIANG

THE BATTLE OF JAKKU RAGES ON!

• THE BATTLE OF JAKKU – as never seen before!

• THE NEW REPUBLIC must make a painful choice that puts ACKBAR's forces at risk!

• LUKE SKYWALKER faces off against the deadliest menace to the Republic – and the Empire!

• A historic character makes their first appearance ever!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS: BATTLE OF JAKKU – LAST STAND #2 (OF 4)

ALEX SEGURA (W) • JETHRO MORALES (A) • Cover by E.M GIST

VARIANT COVER BY TERRY DODSON • VARIANT COVER BY LEE GARBETT

A BRAZEN ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT LEAVES THE HEROES REELING —

AS A DARKER TRUTH IS UNCOVERED!

• LUKE, LEIA and HAN are reunited – but under dire circumstances!

• What's left of the Empire must react to a new threat – on the eve of the BATTLE OF JAKKU!

• A traitor revealed!

• The heroes are faced with an ominous new threat careening toward them – with JAKKU as the target!

40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

STAR WARS: EWOKS #4 (OF 4)

STEVE ORLANDO (W) • ÁLVARO LÓPEZ & LAURA BRAGA (A) • Cover by PETE WOODS

ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

VARIANT COVER BY DAVID MARQUEZ

THE IMPERIALS MAKE THEIR FINAL PLAY!

• The Ewoks make a final stand against the Empire!

• The giant GORAX enters the fray – can anyone survive its mighty rage?!

32 PGS/ RATED T…$3.99

STAR WARS: AHSOKA #7

Rodney Barnes (W) • STEVEN CUMMINGS (A) • Cover by PHIL NOTO

VARIANT COVER BY ROD REIS • VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE

CONCEPT ART VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

DREAMS AND MADNESS!

• Hera must answer to the New Republic while a reunion takes place far, far away.

40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

order using 75960620912500711

THE FANTASTIC FOUR OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC ALEX ROSS COVER –

NEW PRINTING!

Written by STAN LEE

Penciled by JACK KIRBY

Covers by ALEX ROSS & JACK KIRBY

The foundational stories that birthed the Marvel Universe!

They were visionaries. Explorers. Imaginauts. They were Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. And like the Fantastic Four, they continually strove to overcome the impossible and achieve the extraordinary. Now, the first three years of their landmark run are collected in one oversized volume — including the FF's thrilling first battles with the Mole Man, the Skrulls, the Sub-Mariner, the Puppet Master, the Molecule Man, the Hulk and their archnemesis, the tyrannical Doctor Doom! This keepsake edition also includes all original letters pages and pinups, critical commentaries, a historical overview and other timeless extras! Collecting FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #1-30 and ANNUAL (1963) #1.

928 PGS./All Ages …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96368-2

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

THE FANTASTIC FOUR OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC JACK KIRBY COVER [NEW PRINTING 3, DM ONLY]

928 PGS./All Ages …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96369-9

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

THE FANTASTIC FOUR OMNIBUS VOL. 6 HC JACK KIRBY COVER

Written by ROY THOMAS, LEN WEIN, MARV WOLFMAN & BILL MANTLO with GERRY CONWAY, JIM SHOOTER, ARCHIE GOODWIN, ROGER SLIFER, KEITH POLLARD & JACK KIRBY

Penciled by GEORGE PÉREZ, JOHN BUSCEMA, SAL BUSCEMA & KEITH POLLARD with RICH BUCKLER,

RON WILSON, BOB HALL, JIM CRAIG & JACK KIRBY

Covers by JACK KIRBY & GEORGE PÉREZ

A classic era of the Fantastic Four — primed for their Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in 2025!

Fantastic Four launched the Marvel Age of Comics in the 1960s, and the series remained a creative force in the 1970s under the guidance of Marvel's top writers and the artistry of the brothers Buscema, Keith Pollard and breakout talent George Pérez! This Omnibus edition presents FF adventures on a massive scale like Galactus vs. the High Evolutionary, while seating the drama in the closeness of the team as a family. All families have their struggles though — and when the FF break up, it really could be the end. But their greatest enemy will bind the team back together, and the return of the Mole Man and the Inhumans will channel the mythology that makes Fantastic Four the World's Greatest Comic Magazine! Collecting FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #164-203 and ANNUAL (1964) #11-13, MARVEL TWO-IN-ONE (1974) # 20 and ANNUAL (1976) #1 and WHAT IF? (1977) #1, #6 and #11.

1072 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96233-3

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

THE FANTASTIC FOUR OMNIBUS VOL. 6 HC GEORGE PEREZ COVER [DM ONLY]

1072 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96234-0

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

SILVER SURFER OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC JOHN BUSCEMA

FIRST ISSUE COVER – NEW PRINTING!

Written by STAN LEE & ROY THOMAS

Penciled by JOHN BUSCEMA, JACK KIRBY & MARIE SEVERIN

JOHN BUSCEMA FIRST ISSUE COVER

The epic saga of the Sentinel of the Spaceways!

Norrin Radd sacrificed himself to save his planet and his true love, Shalla-Bal, from the world-devouring Galactus — but the price was servitude as mighty Galactus' herald, the Silver Surfer! Now, exiled on Earth, the Surfer struggles to understand the beauty and humanity of mortals and nobly seeks to heal the rifts that separate them from each other. First appearing in the pages of FANTASTIC FOUR, the Silver Surfer embodies Stan Lee's socially conscious writing and Jack Kirby's mind-blowing cosmic concepts — and here he is joined by another creator who grants him a soul-wrenching humanity: the one and only John Buscema! Experience staggering and unique tales as humankind is explored through the eyes of an outsider. Collecting SILVER SURFER (1968) #1-18 and material from FANTASTIC FOUR ANNUAL (1963) #5 and NOT BRAND ECHH (1967) #13.

576 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96358-3

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

SILVER SURFER OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC JOHN BUSCEMA THOR COVER [NEW PRINTING 2, DM ONLY]

576 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96359-0

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

MARVEL FANFARE OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC MICHAEL GOLDEN COVER

Written by CHRIS CLAREMONT, RALPH MACCHIO, ROGER STERN, BARRY WINDSOR-SMITH, BILL MANTLO, MARV WOLFMAN, GIL KANE, JO DUFFY, J.M. DeMATTEIS & MORE

Penciled by MICHAEL GOLDEN, GEORGE PÉREZ, DAVE COCKRUM, FRANK MILLER,

BARRY WINDSOR-SMITH, PAUL SMITH, MARSHALL ROGERS, SANDY PLUNKETT,

CHARLES VESS, GIL KANE, MIKE MIGNOLA, CARMINE INFANTINO, RICK LEONARDI, TONY SALMONS & MORE

Covers by MICHAEL GOLDEN & FRANK MILLER

Featuring stories and art by the greatest talents in the comics industry!

In 1982, the comics industry was making rapid advances. The door to higher-quality, prestige titles had been opened, and MARVEL FANFARE planted the flag as the place to be seen. The series gave some of the industry's greatest creators — like Frank Miller, Barry Windsor-Smith, Chris Claremont and Michael Golden — a chance to make singular statements on Marvel icons like Captain America, the Thing and Spider-Man. New talents like Mike Mignola and Charles Vess could take their shot for an issue and gain breakout success. And groundbreaking talents like Bill Sienkiewicz could steal the scene with a gallery of pinups that redefined characters in a single image. MARVEL FANFARE also boasted beautiful, fully painted stories and cutting-edge innovations in coloring. Each issue was a bounty of artistic excellence and a statement on the future of comics. Collecting MARVEL FANFARE (1982) #1-19.

736 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96227-2

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

MARVEL FANFARE OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC FRANK MILLER COVER [DM ONLY]

736 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96228-9

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

MARVEL MASTERPIECES: AMAZING SPIDER-MAN — THE BLACK COSTUME YEAR ONE GALLERY EDITION HC RON FRENZ ORIGINAL FIRST ISSUE COVER

Written by TOM DEFALCO, ROGER STERN & BOB LAYTON

Penciled by RON FRENZ, RICK LEONARDI & BOB LAYTON

Covers by CHARLES VESS & RON FRENZ

The classic saga of Peter Parker and his symbiote suit, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all!

When Spider-Man makes his homecoming from the super-hero Secret Wars, he returns with a miraculous new outfit: a striking black-and-white costume that morphs and responds to his very thoughts, allowing him to change back to Peter Parker at will! It also makes him stronger than ever, with an unlimited supply of webbing — ideal for taking on new threats like the Rose and the Puma! But could this miraculous article of alien clothing have a mind of its own? As the days pass, Spidey soon discovers there's more to his new costume than he at first realized: It's actually an alien symbiote, out to bond with him permanently! Featuring the Black Cat, the Fantastic Four, the Hobgoblin and a shocking revelation from Mary Jane Watson! Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #252-263 FACSIMILE EDITIONS.

464 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96304-0

Trim size: 9-1/4 x 13

MARVEL MASTERPIECES: AMAZING SPIDER-MAN — THE BLACK COSTUME YEAR ONE GALLERY EDITION HC CHARLES VESS HIDDEN GEM COVER [DM ONLY]

ISBN: 978-1-302-96327-9

MARVEL MASTERPIECES: AMAZING SPIDER-MAN — THE BLACK COSTUME YEAR ONE GALLERY EDITION HC RON FRENZ ORIGINAL COLLECTION COVER

[DM ONLY]

ISBN: 978-1-302-96329-3

WOLVERINE OMNIBUS VOL. 6 HC LEINIL FRANCIS YU COVER

Written by LARRY HAMA, TOM DEFALCO, JEPH LOEB, RALPH MACCHIO, JOE KELLY, JOE EDKIN, JOHN OSTRANDER, MARK JASON, HOWARD MACKIE, DOUG MOENCH, JOHN FRANCIS MOORE, JOE CASEY & MORE

Penciled by ADAM KUBERT, VAL SEMEIKS, ANTHONY WINN, JOE BENNETT, LEINIL FRANCIS YU, CARY NORD,

ED MCGUINNESS, TOMMY LEE EDWARDS, LEONARDO MANCO, KEITH AIKEN, TOMM COKER, JOE ST. PIERRE,

WILFRED SANTIAGO, MICHAEL DUTKIEWICZ, JESUS REDONDO, KAARE ANDREWS & MORE

Covers by LEINIL FRANCIS YU & DAVID WINN

Can a tortured Wolverine recover his true self?

Horribly transformed from a failed attempt to regain his adamantium, a tormented and animalistic Wolverine teeters on the brink of going completely feral. Can the enigmatic assassin Elektra help him fight his way back from the edge? Mentoring Logan in the martial arts, she challenges him to re-forge his humanity — and he'll need it when Onslaught rips the X-Men apart! Plus: Jubilee returns! Wolverine teams up with Venom in a wild interdimensional adventure! Logan fights alongside a young Ben Grimm! Kitty Pryde enlists in S.H.I.E.L.D.! And Wolverine and the X-Men are marked for execution in Operation: Zero Tolerance! Collecting WOLVERINE (1988) #102-118, #-1, #1/2 and #102.5; WOLVERINE ANNUAL '96-97; VENOM: TOOTH AND CLAW #1-3; MAVERICK (1997A) #1; LOGAN: SHADOW SOCIETY; KITTY PRYDE, AGENT OF S.H.I.E.L.D. #1-3; WOLVERINE: DOOMBRINGER; BEFORE THE FANTASTIC FOUR: BEN GRIMM AND LOGAN #1-3; WOLVERINE: DAYS OF FUTURE PAST #1-3; WOLVERINE ENCYCLOPEDIA #1-2 and material from MARVEL: SHADOWS AND LIGHT #1.

1152 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96431-3

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

WOLVERINE OMNIBUS VOL. 6 HC DAVID WINN COVER [DM ONLY]

1152 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96432-0

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

WOLVERINE: SABRETOOTH WAR OMNIBUS HC

LEINIL YU COVER

Written by VICTOR LAVALLE, BENJAMIN PERCY & LARRY HAMA

Penciled by LEONARD KIRK, GEOFF SHAW, CORY SMITH, JAVIER FERNÁNDEZ & DANIEL PICCIOTTO

Covers by LEINIL FRANCIS YU & GREG CAPULLO

The full saga of Sabretooth's exile from Krakoa and ultimate revenge on Wolverine!

One of the first acts of the Krakoan Quiet Council was to exile the savage Sabretooth to the Pit beneath Krakoa, locked away in an endless darkness for his countless crimes. But when Victor Creed and a group of fellow Exiles claw their way out, it sets Sabretooth on a path to war with his hated enemy: Wolverine! And Creed won't be alone: He has some of the deadliest Sabreteeth from across the Multiverse at his side! They're targeting those who Logan holds dearest — and when the X-Man is left without his mutant abilities, he's never been more vulnerable. But just because Wolverine is powerless doesn't mean he's defenseless, and he sure won't go down without a fight! Collecting SABRETOOTH (2022) #1-5, SABRETOOTH & THE EXILES #1-5 and WOLVERINE (2020) #41-50.

608 PGS./Parental Advisory …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96140-4

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

WOLVERINE: SABRETOOTH WAR OMNIBUS HC GREG CAPULLO COVER [DM ONLY]

608 PGS./Parental Advisory …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96141-1

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: DAREDEVIL VOL. 19 HC

Written by DENNIS O'NEIL with HARLAN ELLISON, ARTHUR BYRON COVER & ROGER McKENZIE

Penciled by DAVID MAZZUCCHELLI with LUKE McDONNELL, WILLIAM JOHNSON & JACK SPARLING

Cover by DAVID MAZZUCCHELLI

David Mazzucchelli, the artist of the top-selling story Born Again, makes his Daredevil debut!

Dennis O'Neil continues his celebrated DAREDEVIL run, and joining him is one of the series' most influential art talents: David Mazzucchelli! Mazzucchelli grows from a fresh new talent to an absolute comic-art master at an unbelievable pace, and his early issues are collected here for the first time. Throughout the stories in this volume, Micah Synn emerges as a formidable antagonist, uncovering Daredevil's identity and competing with the Kingpin for criminal control of New York City. As the conflict unfolds, Daredevil must navigate Synn's manipulations and do the unthinkable: join with Kingpin to defeat Synn! This volume also features a story by sci-fi master Harlan Ellison, the debut of Glorianna O'Breen and a brutal experience for Foggy and Debbie Nelson! Collecting DAREDEVIL (1964) #204-214 and material from MARVEL FANFARE (1982) #15.

296 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96229-6

Trim size: 7 x 10

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: DAREDEVIL VOL. 19 HC — VARIANT EDITION VOL. 378 [DM ONLY]

296 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96230-2

Trim size: 7 x 10

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE AVENGERS VOL. 25 HC

Written by ROGER STERN with DAVID MICHELINIE & JOHN BYRNE

Penciled by JOHN BUSCEMA with BOB HALL & JOHN BYRNE

Cover by TOM PALMER

Roger Stern's run is one of the high points in the history of Earth's Mightiest Heroes, and its ceiling gets raised when the art team of John Buscema and Tom Palmer arrive! Massive changes are in store for the Avengers in the aftermath of the Vision's attempt at global control. He and the Scarlet Witch leave the team — while in outer space Captain Marvel encounters Nebula, the granddaughter of Thanos, who has designs on conquering the Skrull Empire. Wasp comes into her own as the team's leader. Terminus ravages the Savage Land, Black Knight and Namor join the Avengers and a hero long thought dead is resurrected! Collecting AVENGERS (1963) #255-263 and ANNUAL (1967) #14, MARVEL GRAPHIC NOVEL #27 and FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #286.

368 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96231-9

Trim size: 7 x 10

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE AVENGERS VOL. 25 HC — VARIANT EDITION VOL. 379 [DM ONLY]

368 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96232-6

Trim size: 7 x 10

STRIKEFORCE: MORITURI OMNIBUS HC BRENT ANDERSON

ULTIMATE SACRIFICE COVER

Written by PETER B. GILLIS & JAMES HUDNALL

BRENT ANDERSON, WHILCE PORTACIO, SCOTT WILLIAMS, HUW THOMAS, JOHN CALIMEE & MARK BAGLEY

Covers by BRENT ANDERSON

The epic sci-fi sensation of the '80s is collected in a single hardcover!

A savage alien race called the horde has invaded Earth, enslaving its people and plundering its resources. Scientists have devised a method of fighting back: the Morituri process, which grants enhanced abilities to a select few compatible humans — but the transformation is fatal within a year. Now a handful of brave volunteers make up Strikeforce: Morituri — an elite, experimental and highly effective fighting force against the horde's depredations. But the heat of every battle, the celebration of every victory and every quiet moment alone is tainted by the inescapable knowledge that — win or lose — their fate is sealed! The war against the Horde will be filled with monstrous twists and turns — but when it's finally over, will humankind prove victorious? And where will that leave the surviving members of Strikeforce: Morituri? Collecting STRIKEFORCE: MORITURI #1-31 and STRIKEFORCE: MORITURI — ELECTRIC UNDERTOW #1-5.

1080 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96380-4

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

STRIKEFORCE: MORITURI OMNIBUS HC BRENT ANDERSON PATHS OF GLORY COVER [DM ONLY]

1080 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96381-1

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN BY ZEB WELLS VOL. 12: DEAD WRONG TPB

Written by ZEB WELLS

Penciled by EMILIO LAISO, JOHN ROMITA JR., ED MCGUINNESS & MORE

Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.

Zeb Wells says goodbye in style!

The last arc nearly killed Spider-Man, and others weren't so lucky. Peter Parker just wants to catch a breath, but when did his trademark luck ever work that way? Tombstone — his enemy turned ally turned enemy once again — needs to show the other gangs of New York City his credentials as the new Kingpin of Crime. The best way to do that is by publicly killing Spider-Man! And the easiest way to get to Spidey is to kidnap…Peter?! Prepare for the most visceral showdown in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN history! Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2022) #55-60.

200 PGS./Rated T …$29.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95945-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

THE SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MEN VOL 2.: ELEMENTARY TPB TPB

Written by GREG WEISMAN

Penciled by HUMBERTO RAMOS, CORY SMITH & EMILIO LAISO

Cover by HUMBERTO RAMOS

Continuing the team-up adventures of Peter Parker and Miles Morales!

The trap set by Arcade, Mentallo and their mysterious benefactor closes on our two Spider-Men! Things already looked bleak — and when you meet the newest deadly Spider-Villain on the block, we may have to turn our title from plural to singular! The battle of the Spider-Men comes to an end, but now Peter and Miles find themselves face to face with the makers of the Arcadium and the people who hired them. If you think there weren't any twists left, meet Knaive — a truly terrifying addition to the Spiders' rogues' gallery! In the wake of this ordeal comes a new beginning for Peter, Miles and the cast at the Coffee Bean! All their lives have changed, but some more than others! Plus: A new hero rises, an old evil resurfaces and our two Spider-Men are way outclassed! Collecting SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MEN #6-10.

112 PGS./Rated T …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95596-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN BY CODY ZIGLAR VOL. 5: BLOOD HUNT TPB

Written by CODY ZIGLAR & CURTIS BAXTER

Penciled by BRENT PEEPLES, DANIEL PICCIOTTO, TRAVEL FOREMAN, FEDERICO VICENTINI & DAVID BALDEÓN

Cover by FEDERICO VICENTINI

BLOOD HUNT transforms Miles Morales' world!

Endless hordes of bloodsucking vampires ravage Earth beneath the pitch-black skies of the planet's last night! Vampire-slayer Blade has a plan, and his only hope for victory rests with Miles Morales! But Blade's mission comes with a cost — one Spider-Man may be unwilling to pay. And Miles' biggest ally is about to become his worst nightmare! With uncanny new abilities, Miles faces a desperate battle to find an answer to his latest problem — with his family at greater risk than ever before! But when the Vulture swoops in just as Miles is at his most desperate, the one to suffer may just be the person they both love! Plus: A family vacation to Puerto Rico introduces Miles to relatives with huge secrets! Collecting MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN (2022) #21-24 and #26 and material from #25 and ANNUAL (2024) #1.

144 PGS./Rated T …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95845-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

X-MEN BY JED MACKAY VOL. 1: HOMECOMING TPB

Written by JED MacKAY

Penciled by RYAN STEGMAN & NETHO DIAZ

Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

From the ashes of the Krakoan era, a new age begins for the X-Men!

Krakoa is gone, Orchis has fallen — but the X-Men remain, always. Cyclops leads, because that is what he does. Beast builds, because that is what he does. And from their new home in Alaska, the X-Men raise a flag of defiance. Mutant business is their business. Join Scott, Hank, Magneto, Psylocke, Kid Omega, Temper, Magik and the unstoppable Juggernaut as new forces in the world move into position, battling for the destiny and philosophy of the mutant species. And when a crisis arises in San Francisco, the X-Men must test their mettle against an entire invading alien fleet! But how did they come to possess their HQ, the Factory, and how difficult of a position does that put them in? Plus: The shocking return of Trevor Fitzroy and the Upstarts! Collecting X-MEN (2024) #1-7.

168 PGS./Rated T+ …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95936-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

INCREDIBLE HULK VOL. 4: CITY OF IDOLS TPB

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

Penciled by DANNY EARLS & NIC KLEIN

Cover by NIC KLEIN

A terrifying era of Hulk storytelling continues!

As Eldest's plans draw Hulk ever nearer to Las Vegas, she remembers a time thousands of years ago and the terrible empire she ruled then — until her fateful encounter with the first Hulk, Enkidu, brought it all to ruin and made them enemies forever! Can Eldest use Enkidu's flesh to finally open the Mother of Horrors' Divine Prison? Or will the power of the Green Door be too much even for her? Meanwhile, with Bruce Banner seemingly locked away forever inside the Hulkscape, the Hulk reaches Sumanguru's prophesied "Paradise of Sin": Las Vegas, where Charlie Tidwell's only hope lies with Eldest and the profane cult of skinwalkers who worship her. Will Eldest keep her end of the bargain and resurrect Charlie? And what will Charlie become on the other side? Collecting INCREDIBLE HULK (2023) #15-19.

144 PGS./Rated T+ …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96083-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

DAREDEVIL BY SALADIN AHMED VOL. 3: LIVING HELL TPB

Written by SALADIN AHMED

Penciled by AARON KUDER, CHRISTOPHER CAMPANA & LUIGI ZAGARIA

Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.

The Man and Woman Without Fear face their deadliest enemies!

Beset by the most vicious foes they've ever known, Matt Murdock and Elektra Natchios are on their last legs. Everything they've fought for, together and apart, has led to this — and now the stage (literally) stands set for a brutal and barbaric finish! The vow they've both have taken as Daredevil will face its greatest challenge yet as they must protect not only themselves but also all of Hell's Kitchen from the dastardly designs of Bullseye! But even if they survive that, a dangerous and lethal new enemy wearing a familiar face lies in wait. After so many years of harmony in heroics, life and love, the two Daredevils may have reached the breaking point at last — and the lengths they must go to in order to dispatch this threat may tear them apart forever! Collecting DAREDEVIL (2023) #11-15.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95482-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

SPIDER-MAN: REIGN 2 TPB

Written by KAARE ANDREWS

Penciled by KAARE ANDREWS

Cover by KAARE ANDREWS

Return to visionary creator Kaare Andrews' dark future!

Award-winning writer/artist Kaare Andrews presents the long-awaited sequel to the landmark, genre-defying SPIDER-MAN: REIGN! But what fresh tragedies and triumphs await this older, grizzled Peter Parker? And who is the new Black Cat?! Meanwhile, Peter isn't the only one who aged. Wait until you see what happened to Miles Morales — who is now no spring chicken himself! But when Old Man Peter has the chance to go back to the past, can he save the future—and more important, Mary Jane? Not if Miles has anything to say about it! When the Spider-War is fought, the whole of existence may very well be at stake as time and space get pulled to the brink! Collecting SPIDER-MAN: REIGN 2 #1-5.

120 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94721-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

NYX VOL. 1: WHAT COMES NEXT WILL BE MARVELOUS TPB

Written by COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING

Penciled by FRANCESCO MORTARINO & ENID BALAM

Cover by SARA PICHELLI

From the ashes of the Krakoan era, a new age begins for the young mutants of the Big Apple!

This isn't a book about X-Men. This is a book about mutants living past the end of their world and into a new beginning. This is Ms. Marvel embracing her mutant life in the neon streets of the Lower East Side. This is Anole trying to keep his head above water. This is Wolverine in the shadows of Bushwick, protecting her own. This is Prodigy writing history as it happens — and Sophie Cuckoo finding her own way. But the news reports are bleak. The streets feel dangerous. There's something lurking underground. Evil is coming from every direction. Nevertheless, they're determined to make it. This is mutant community. This is mutant pride. This is NYX! Collecting NYX (2024) #1-5.

128 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95932-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

VENOM BY AL EWING VOL. 8: VENOM WAR TPB

Written by AL EWING & TORUNN GRØNBEKK

Penciled by CAFU

COVER BY CAFU

Father and son go head to head!

Following Carnage's battle with Venom and his assault on the Garden of Time, Eddie Brock – all the Eddie Brocks – are in free fall…literally! The future of Earth – and all of time – is now at stake. Because both Eddie and his son, Dylan, have glimpsed terrifying visions of each other's future as Venom. For calamity to be averted, can either Brock suffer the other to live? As their intergenerational war breaks out, another, older Dylan Brock is on a mission to make sure things go the way they're supposed to. That's right: Old Man Venom is jumping through time to guarantee the correct victor in the Venom War – from the early days of Spider-Man to the realm of Chthon to an audience with Loki! Collecting VENOM (2021) #35-39.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96030-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

SCARLET WITCH BY STEVE ORLANDO VOL. 4:

QUEEN OF CHAOS TPB

Written by STEVE ORLANDO

Penciled by JACOPO CAMAGNI, RUSSELL DAUTERMAN, LORENZO TAMMETTA & PAUL AZACETA

Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

Steve Orlando's spellbinding saga is full of surprises!

The Scarlet Witch has carved out a haven for herself in upstate New York, but it's all about to go up in flames. Wanda's newfound peace has drawn the wrath of a primal force unlike anything she's ever faced before, and it won't stop until it razes Wanda's world. A clash of titans awaits as Wanda and her allies fight for all she holds dear! But what happens when an unstoppable force meets the end of all things? When pure chaos meets pure destruction? Wanda's about to find out – if she survives long enough! Trapped in the realm of the Queen of Nevers, the Scarlet Witch fights to reach the land of the living – and comes face to face with Lore, her necromantic multiversal counterpart! Plus: Wanda teams up with Daredevil to exorcise a murderous spirit from the subway tunnels of Hell's Kitchen! Collecting SCARLET WITCH (2024) #1-5 and material from CRYPT OF SHADOWS (2023) #1.

136 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95747-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

YOUNG AVENGERS MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION:

NOT WHAT YOU THINK TPB

Volume #1 in the Young Avengers Modern Era Epic Collections

Written by ALLAN HEINBERG

Penciled by JIM CHEUNG & ANDREA DI VITO with MICHAEL GAYDOS, NEAL ADAMS, GENE HA, JAE LEE,

BILL SIENKIEWICZ & PASQUAL FERRY

Cover by JIM CHEUNG

Acclaimed screenwriter Allan Heinberg teams with superstar artist Jim Cheung to introduce the Young Avengers! When the original Avengers disband, a team of teenage heroes comes together to fill the gap. But who are Iron Lad, Hulkling, Patriot, Stature, Wiccan and Kate Bishop – and what, if any, are their connections to the heroes who inspired them? Their first order of business: surviving the wrath of Kang the Conqueror and weathering the disapproval of the adult Avengers! Next, the newly formed Young Avengers take on super-powered sadist Mister Hyde, the extraterrestrial Super-Skrull and a full-scale alien invasion – juggling their parents and their private lives at the same time! Featuring shocking revelations, new recruits and a devastating loss to the young team! Collecting YOUNG AVENGERS (2005) #1-12 and #1 DIRECTOR'S CUT and YOUNG AVENGERS SPECIAL.

384 PGS./Rated T+ …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96191-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION – HERO IN TRAINING TPB

Volume #1 in the Miles Morales: Spider-Man Modern Era Epic Collections

Written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS

Penciled by SARA PICHELLI, CHRIS SAMNEE & DAVID MARQUEZ

Cover by SARA PICHELLI

Rediscover how Miles Morales took up the mantle of Spider-Man!

Before Peter Parker died, young Miles Morales was poised to start the next chapter in his life in a new school. Then a spider's bite granted the teenager incredible arachnid-like powers. Now Miles has been thrust into a world he doesn't understand, with only gut instinct and a little thing called responsibility as his guides. Can he live up to Peter's legacy as Spider-Man? As Miles grapples with his new life, Miles' Uncle Aaron – A.K.A. the Prowler – learns his secret! He's got plans for his nephew, but little does he know that the Scorpion is on his tail! Plus: Worlds collide, and the wall-crawlers of the Marvel and Ultimate Universes unite in the most ultimate, amazing Spider-Man story ever! Collecting ULTIMATE COMICS SPIDER-MAN (2011) #1-12, SPIDER-MEN (2012) #1-5 and material from ULTIMATE FALLOUT (2011) #4.

400 PGS./Rated T …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96105-3

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY EPIC COLLECTION:

QUEST FOR THE SHIELD TPB

Volume #2 in the Guardians of the Galaxy Epic Collections

Written by JIM SHOOTER, DAVID MICHELINIE, BILL MANTLO, CHRIS CLAREMONT, ALLYN BRODSKY,

MARK GRUENWALD, RALPH MACCHIO & JIM VALENTINO

Penciled by GEORGE PÉREZ, SAL BUSCEMA, DAVID WENZEL, JOHN BYRNE, BOB MCLEOD, JERRY BINGHAM, RON WILSON & JIM VALENTINO

Cover by JIM VALENTINO

Artistic superstar Jim Valentino revitalizes the Guardians of the Galaxy!

As the Guardians of the Galaxy pursue a cosmic threat named Korvac from the 31st century back to the present day, it will take an awesome assemblage of Avengers to help them save all of reality! Trapped in their past, the Guardians share adventures with Spider-Man, the Thing and Ms. Marvel. But can they make their way back home? And if they do, are they ready for…Taserface?! As Major Victory leads the Guardians on a quest to find Captain America's long-lost shield, their mission pits them against Iron Man's twisted legacy: the marauding alien cyborgs called the Stark and the intergalactic thieves known as Force! Collecting AVENGERS (1963) #167-168, #170-177 and #181; MS. MARVEL (1977) #23; MARVEL TEAM-UP (1972) #86; MARVEL TWO-IN-ONE (1974) #61-63 and #69 and GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY (1990) #1-6.

496 PGS./Rated T …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95641-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN EPIC COLLECTION:

NINE LIVES HAS THE BLACK CAT TPB

Volume #11 in the Amazing Spider-Man Epic Collections

Written by MARV WOLFMAN with BILL MANTLO, ROGER STERN, DAVID MICHELINIE & JIM STARLIN

Penciled by KEITH POLLARD & JOHN BYRNE with RICH BUCKLER, SAL BUSCEMA, JIM STARLIN & AL MILGROM

Cover by JOHN ROMITA SR.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN reaches its historic 200th issue!

Marv Wolfman, Keith Pollard and John Byrne have entered the web and are here to prove why Spidey has become the world's favorite super hero. Sure, there are tenacious villains to fight, but the true drama comes from the life of Peter Parker. As AMAZING SPIDER-MAN swings toward a landmark 200th issue, Peter's ailing Aunt May is hanging on by a thread. When the man who killed Uncle Ben returns, Peter is faced with a chilling choice. Then, Felicia Hardy – the Black Cat – makes her first appearance, Mysterio weaves his illusions, Spidey faces Doc Ock in an Annual extravaganza and a gang war forces a team-up with the Punisher! With a little disco Dazzler for added excitement, you'll love every page. Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #186-206 and ANNUAL (1964) #13 and SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL (1979) #1.

488 PGS./Rated T …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96048-3

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

NEW MUTANTS EPIC COLLECTION: FALLEN ANGELS TPB

Volume #4 in the New Mutants Epic Collections

Written by CHRIS CLAREMONT & JO DUFFY

Penciled by BUTCH GUICE, BRET BLEVINS, KEVIN NOWLAN, RICK LEONARDI, SAL BUSCEMA, ALAN DAVIS, KERRY GAMMILL, MARIE SEVERIN & JOE STATON

Cover by KERRY GAMMILL

As X-Men mania runs wild, New Mutants sires its own spinoff!

The world's hate and fear is brought to bear when tragedy strikes at the local high school after a mutant student is bullied for being different – and the devastation continues as the events of the Mutant Massacre rock our young heroes! Then the New Mutants fast forward to the world of tomorrow – and it ain't pretty! Join the best young mutantkind has to offer as they face evil future versions of themselves, mutant-hunting Sentinels, a rebellion in Limbo and the Hellfire Club and their teenage Hellions! But what about Sunspot and Warlock? They're hanging out with Madrox, Siryn, Boom-Boom, the Vanisher and…Devil Dinosaur?! What wonders await these Fallen Angels in the paradise of Coconut Grove? Collecting NEW MUTANTS (1983) #45-54 and ANNUAL #3 and FALLEN ANGELS (1987) #1-8.

496 PGS./Rated T …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95665-3

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ASTONISHING X-MEN MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION:

UNSTOPPABLE TPB

Volume #2 in the Astonishing X-Men Modern Era Epic Collections

Written by JOSS WHEDON

Penciled by JOHN CASSADAY

Cover by JOHN CASSADAY

The chart-topping super-team of Joss Whedon and John Cassaday conclude their blockbuster run!

Things go from peculiar to just plain bizarre for the X-Men as Emma Frost's erratic behavior sends the team into a nonstop downward spiral, and the new Hellfire Club makes its move! Plus: the X-Man destined to destroy the Breakworld stands revealed! Who is it? And will the team be able to protect Earth from certain destruction? When it's all over, nothing will ever be the same! No, really, we mean it! Featuring a stellar cast of fan-favorite X-Men – Wolverine, Cyclops, Beast, Kitty Pryde and Emma Frost – Joss Whedon and John Cassaday's run was an award-winning triumph worthy of the name Astonishing! Collecting ASTONISHING X-MEN (2004) #13-24 and GIANT-SIZE ASTONISHING X-MEN (2008) #1.

344 PGS./Rated T+ …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96111-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

FANTASTIC FOUR EPIC COLLECTION: FOUR NO MORE TPB

Volume #11 in the Fantastic Four Epic Collections

Written by MARV WOLFMAN with BILL MANTLO, LEN WEIN, KEITH POLLARD & ROGER SLIFER

Penciled by KEITH POLLARD, JOHN BYRNE & SAL BUSCEMA with JOHN BUSCEMA, BOB HALL & GEORGE PEREZ

Cover by JOHN BYRNE

FANTASTIC FOUR celebrates its 200th issue of innovation and excitement!

The Fantastic Four have split up! You might worry that we'll have to come up with a new title for this book – but no, the evil machinations of Doctor Doom will reunite the Marvel's First Family for an FF #200 extravaganza! Who is Doom's son? How does he have the FF's powers? The answers are revealed in a fight to the finish in Latveria! The FF also confront the Skrulls, but they'll have to do it as their older selves after an aging weapon advances them to death's door. The talents of Marv Wolfman, Keith Pollard, Sal Buscema and John Byrne keep the story feisty, the art spry and the adventure fantastic. How could it not be when the world devourer Galactus enters the fray with a new herald? Collecting FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #192-214 and ANNUAL (1963) #12-13.

520 PGS./Rated T …$49.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96055-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

FANTASTIC FOUR: GRAND DESIGN TPB

Written by TOM SCIOLI & STAN LEE

Penciled by TOM SCIOLI & JACK KIRBY

Cover by TOM SCIOLI

The best-selling GRAND DESIGN format continues with Marvel's First Family!

Critically acclaimed cartoonist Tom Scioli re-examines the FF's early days, weaving together years of stories into one compelling narrative! Join the Watcher and witness how it all began for Mister Fantastic, the Invisible Girl, the Human Torch and the Thing! And relive the debuts of the biggest friends and foes in the FF's history – Doctor Doom, the Black Panther, Galactus, the Mole Man, the Inhumans and more – as the fabulous Fantastic Four receive the GRAND DESIGN treatment! Plus: Re-experience the comic book that kickstarted the entire Marvel Age of Comics – the legendary first appearance of the FF by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby! Collecting FANTASTIC FOUR: GRAND DESIGN (2019) #1-2 and FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #51.

120 PGS./Rated T …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96124-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

FANTASTIC FOUR BY WAID & WIERINGO: IMAGINAUTS TPB

Written by MARK WAID

Penciled by MIKE WIERINGO & MARK BUCKINGHAM

Cover by MIKE WIERINGO

One of the greatest creative pairings on FF since Stan Lee and Jack Kirby!

Mark Waid and Mike Wieringo take the reins of FANTASTIC FOUR and deliver some of the most daring and humorous adventures Marvel's First Family has ever seen! Giant bugs! Living equations! Johnny Storm, CEO! Exploding unstable molecules! The secret behind the Yancy Street Gang! And watch as the antics between the Thing and the Human Torch heat up like never before! Prepare to laugh and cheer at once as Waid and Wieringo remind you why the book has the reputation of being "The World's Greatest Comics Magazine!" Also featuring the creative team's first Mighty Marvel collaboration, starring the Avengers! Collecting FANTASTIC FOUR (1998) #60-66 and AVENGERS (1963) #400.

208 PGS./Rated T+ …$24.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96293-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

THUNDERBOLTS: WINTER SOLDIERS TPB

Written by JIM ZUB & KURT BUSIEK

Penciled by JON MALIN, SEAN IZAAKSE & MARK BAGLEY

Cover by ARTHUR ADAMS

The Winter Soldier leads a new team of Thunderbolts!

Bucky Barnes recruits a squad of renegades – but are they heroes or villains? Do even they know for sure?! They're on a rampage across the Marvel Universe, hunting down and destroying bizarre, mind-bending threats – all the while harboring one of their own! And among their number is the serial manipulator Moonstone! What could go wrong? How about a gut-wrenching battle for leadership, an alien threat and super-team showdowns with the All-New Inhumans and the Squadron Supreme?! As CIVIL WAR II rages, the Winter Soldier takes on Spider-Man! But Steve Rogers wants to know where Bucky's loyalties lie. Plus: The Thunderbolts used to be the Masters of Evil – and if Baron Zemo has his way, their villainous legacy will be reclaimed with the infinite power of a Cosmic Cube! Collecting THUNDERBOLTS (2016) #1-12.

280 PGS./Parental Advisory …$34.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95309-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

THUNDERBOLTS: THE SAGA OF THE WINTER SOLDIER TPB

Written by ED BRUBAKER, RICK REMENDER & KYLE HIGGINS

Penciled by STEVE EPTING, MICHAEL LARK,

ROLAND BOSCHI & ROD REIS

Cover by STEVE EPTING

Bucky Barnes is back from the dead – as the Winter Soldier!

For years, Captain America mourned the loss of his wartime partner, Bucky. But when a lethal killer with a familiar face crosses Cap's path, Steve Rogers discovers the truth: For decades, his best friend has been brainwashed into serving Russia as an assassin called the Winter Soldier! When these two former allies clash, can Steve somehow get through to Bucky and help him overcome his programming? And if so, can the Winter Soldier find a new place in the world after all he's done? Perhaps his second chance can be an opportunity to help others find salvation! Plus: The Winter Soldier clashes with S.H.I.E.L.D. in a high-octane flashback tale from the Cold War's peak! Collecting CAPTAIN AMERICA (2004) #6, #8-9 and #11-14; WINTER SOLDIER: THE BITTER MARCH #1-5; and WINTER SOLDIER (2018) #1-5.

392 PGS./Rated T+ …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95668-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

THUNDERBOLTS: THE SAGA OF YELENA BELOVA TPB

Written by DEVIN GRAYSON, GREG RUCKA, RYAN CADY & KELLY THOMPSON

Penciled by J.G. JONES, SCOTT HAMPTON, MICHELE BANDINI, JAN BAZALDUA, DJIBRIL MORISSETTE-PHAN,

ELENA CASAGRANDE & RAFAEL DE LATORRE

Cover by J.G. JONES

Yelena Belova's journey from adversary to ally of the Black Widow!

Natasha Romanoff's time as the Black Widow may be running out – because Yelena Belova is gunning for the mantle! Yelena is the first student in Red Room history to exceed Natasha's skills, and now she's determined to eliminate her predecessor and claim the title for her own! It's a war of the Widows that will rage from the Middle East's deserts to New York's Upper West Side! But Yelena's path will soon place her square in the crosshairs of her home country alongside Alexei Shostakov, the Red Guardian! Together, they face a race across Russia – pursued by the Winter Guard! And finally, Yelena finds her destiny as the White Widow, helping Natasha protect San Francisco from a terrible threat! Collecting BLACK WIDOW (1999) #1-3, BLACK WIDOW (2001) #1-3, WIDOWMAKERS: RED GUARDIAN AND YELENA BELOVA, WINTER GUARD #1-4 and BLACK WIDOW (2020) #7-10.

376 PGS./Rated T+ …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95662-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

X-MEN: HEIR OF APOCALYPSE TPB

Written by STEVE FOXE

Penciled by NETHO DIAZ

Cover by RON LIM

Who will inherit the sacred responsibility of Apocalypse?

For centuries, Apocalypse tested the mutants of Earth to guarantee that only the strong would survive. Now, as he takes his throne on Arakko, another must rise in his place and ensure the mutants of Earth do not grow weak in his absence! Twelve mutants chosen from among the X-Men's greatest heroes – and villains – will compete for the honor, but only one can become the heir of Apocalypse! Among them stand Cable, Exodus, Emma Frost, Forge, Mirage and Wolverine _ but when a thirteenth contender crashes the tournament, endangering the lives of thousands in the process, will any survive to carry on in Apocalypse's footsteps? Not if Mister Sinister has anything to say about it! Meanwhile, Archangel takes it upon himself to make sure no one else suffers at En Sabah Nur's hands! Collecting X-MEN: HEIR OF APOCALYPSE #1-4.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95809-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

X-MEN: AGE OF APOCALYPSE VOL. 1 – ALPHA TPB –

NEW PRINTING!

Written by SCOTT LOBDELL, MARK WAID,

FABIAN NICIEZA, JEPH LOEB & MORE

Penciled by ROGER CRUZ, RON GARNEY, ANDY KUBERT, IAN CHURCHILL, CHRIS BACHALO, JOE MADUREIRA,

TONY DANIEL, ADAM KUBERT, STEVE EPTING,

STEVE SKROCE & KEN LASHLEY

Cover by ANDY KUBERT

Beginning the most shocking X-Men event of all!

Charles Xavier is dead — killed twenty years in the past during a time-travel accident — and the world created by his absence is a nightmare! Apocalypse rules with an iron fist, ruthlessly enforcing his dictum that only the strong shall survive. But hidden in the long shadow of En Sabah Nur is a group of ragtag freedom fighters led by Xavier's oldest friend, Magneto: the X-Men! When Bishop, last survivor of the true Marvel Universe, explains how the world went wrong, these embittered mutants and their tenuous allies must risk everything to put things right! Collecting UNCANNY X-MEN (1981) #320-321, X-MEN (1991) #40-41, CABLE (1993) #20, X-MEN ALPHA, GENERATION NEXT #1, ASTONISHING X-MEN (1995) #1, GAMBIT AND THE X-TERNALS #1, WEAPON X (1995) #1, FACTOR X #1, X-MAN (1995) #1, X-CALIBRE #1, AMAZING X-MEN (1995) #1 and X-MEN: AGE OF APOCALYPSE ASHCAN EDITION.

408 PGS./Rated T …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96394-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

PUNISHER: WELCOME BACK, FRANK TPB – NEW PRINTING!

Written by GARTH ENNIS

Penciled by STEVE DILLON

Cover by TIM BRADSTREET

One of the greatest Punisher stories ever told!

Frank Castle – the Punisher – is a one-man army locked, loaded and ready to take down anyone in his way, meting out the ultimate punishment to criminals: death. The Punisher makes his return by eliminating the ruthless Ma Gnucci's crime family – pursued by the NYPD's two-detective Punisher Task Force, crazed contract killer the Russian and super hero Daredevil…and emulated by three copycat killers who want to join forces with him. The over-the-top action builds toward a showdown in the apartment building Frank shares with his colorful fellow residents. Castle must survive to finish his vendetta, making sure his neighbors aren't caught in the crossfire while evil is punished. With this series, writer Garth Ennis and penciler Steve Dillon, (together with inker Jimmy Palmiotti and iconic cover artist Tim Bradstreet), gave the Punisher a redefining fresh start that once more made him a force to be reckoned with! Collecting PUNISHER (2000) #1-12.

288 PGS./Parental Advisory …$24.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96479-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

PUNISHER KILLS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE TPB

Written by GARTH ENNIS & JONATHAN MABERRY

Penciled by DOUG BRAITHWAITE & GORAN PARLOV

Cover by DOUG BRAITHWAITE

The Punisher sets his sights on the greatest heroes of the Marvel Universe – twice!

In a classic WHAT IF?-style tale by Frank Castle's signature writer, Garth Ennis, Frank Castle's family died not in a mob shootout, but during a superhuman slugfest. Armed with an arsenal of advanced weaponry, the Punisher seeks his revenge by hunting down Spider-Man, Magneto, Captain America, the Kingpin, Daredevil, Doctor Doom, the Hulk, Venom, Wolverine and more. One by one, group by group, the one-man army means to kill them all! Then, in another nightmarish reality, a terrible plague sweeps the Earth, turning everyone – human, hero, villain, god and monster – into sadistic cannibal predators. One man hunts the wasteland that was New York City, standing against the hordes of monsters who hunt the night. He is the Punisher, the Last Gun on Earth! Collecting PUNISHER KILLS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE and MARVEL UNIVERSE VS. PUNISHER #1-4.

152 PGS./ Parental Advisory …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96480-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

JEPH LOEB & TIM SALE: DAREDEVIL TPB

Written by JEPH LOEB

Penciled by TIM SALE

Cover by TIM SALE

Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale bring their signature style to Marvel's Man Without Fear!

Focusing on the events leading up to his costumed debut, DAREDEVIL: YELLOW presents a Matt Murdock full of youthful exuberance and unyielding optimism. After the death of his father, Battlin' Jack Murdock, Matt dedicates his life to eradicating crime from the streets of Hell's Kitchen. Witness the birth of Daredevil as a young Murdock trains his body and mind to become a hero! Featuring the Fantastic Four, Electro, the Owl and the Purple Man – but rather than DD's adventures in his original suit, in this saga it's the maturation of Matt as a person and his growing love for Karen Page that take the spotlight! And Sale's breathtaking art looks better than ever in this Gallery Edition! Collecting DAREDEVIL: YELLOW #1-6.

168 PGS./Rated T+ …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96201-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

GIANT-SIZE LITTLE MARVEL: AVX GN-TPB

Written by SKOTTIE YOUNG

Penciled by SKOTTIE YOUNG & GURIHIRU

Cover by SKOTTIE YOUNG

Skottie Young brings out the big guns – and the little Marvels!

In Marville, playtime is serious business – and the Avengers and X-Men are working overtime to prove which crew is toughest! With super-powered dodgeball, high-tech hideouts and eye-puns aplenty, Marville's pint-sized heroes aren't pulling any punches. This larger-than-life, fun-sized adventure features all your favorites – just, you know, shorter – including Cyclops, Hawkeye, Black Widow, Wolverine and more as the toughest, funniest, craziest and most adorable Marvel heroes throw down in a battle of the fittest! The smaller they are, the harder they brawl! Collecting GIANT-SIZE LITTLE MARVEL: AVX #1-4 and A-BABIES VS. X-BABIES #1.

120 PGS./Ages 10-14 …$13.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96150-3

Trim size: 6 x 9

MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: DOCTOR STRANGE VOL. 3 – CLEA MUST DIE! GN-TPB ROMERO COVER

Written by STAN LEE, DENNIS O'NEIL & JIM LAWRENCE with ROY THOMAS, RAYMOND MARAIS & DAN ADKINS

Penciled by BILL EVERETT, MARIE SEVERIN & DAN ADKINS with GEORGE TUSKA

CoverS by LEONARDO ROMERO & MARIE SEVERIN

More titanic tales from Stan Lee and Jack Kirby – the greatest storytellers comics have ever known!

Doctor Strange's original adventures in the comic magazine that birthed him, Strange Tales, come to an action-packed conclusion in this Mighty Marvel Masterworks edition! But will Clea, his partner from the Dark Dimension, survive when she's been marked for death? The scintillating stories in this collection will reveal her fate, as well as the origin of the Ancient One and the first appearances of mystic Marvel mainstays like Kaluu, Umar and the Living Tribunal, not to mention the inexhaustible army of the unstoppable Mindless Ones! Doc's exploits also feature a return duel with Baron Mordo and with the life of Victoria Bentley hanging in the balance.

Collecting STRANGE TALES (1951) #147-168.

256 PGS./All Ages …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95440-6

Trim size: 6 x 9

MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE FANTASTIC FOUR VOL. 4 – THE FRIGHTFUL FOUR GN-TPB ORIGINAL COVER [DM ONLY]

256 PGS./Ages 10-14 …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95439-0

Trim size: 6 x 9

JANUARY 2025 POSTERS – ON-SALE 1/01/25!

Retailers, be sure to place your orders by the FOC of 11/18/24!

Deadpool/Wolverine #1 Poster

24×36…$8.99

75960609900917221

Fantastic Four #1 Facsimile Edition Poster

24×36…$8.99

75960609900917321

Magik #1 Poster

24×36…$8.99

75960609900917421

Rogue: The Savage Land #1 Poster

24×36…$8.99

75960609900917521

Amazing Spider-Man #129 Facsimile Edition Poster

24×36…$8.99

75960609900917621

MARVEL GRAPHIC COMIC BOXES

FOC 12/02/24, ON-SALE 02/05/25

MARVEL GRAPHIC COMIC BOX: FEBRUARY 2025 MARVEL UNIVERSE A [BUNDLES OF 5]

MARVEL GRAPHIC COMIC BOX: FEBRUARY 2025 MARVEL UNIVERSE B [BUNDLES OF 5]

MARVEL POSTERS

FOC 12/16/24, ON-SALE 02/05/25

MARVEL UNIVERSE FEBRUARY 2025 POSTER A

MARVEL UNIVERSE FEBRUARY 2025 POSTER B

MARVEL UNIVERSE FEBRUARY 2025 POSTER C

MARVEL UNIVERSE FEBRUARY 2025 POSTER D

ATTENTION RETAILERS: PLEASE NOTE THE EARLIER FOC'S FOR THE BELOW JANUARY COMIC TITLES THAT WERE PREVIOUSLY LISTED IN THE DECEMBER PREVIEWS CATALOG, AS AN INCREASED PRODUCTION LEAD-TIME IS REQUIRED DURING THE PRINTER'S HOLIDAY SHIPPING SCHEDULE.

FOC 11/25/2024, ON-SALE 01/01/2025

AVENGERS #22

CABLE: LOVE AND CHROME #1

DAREDEVIL #17

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #28

SAM WILSON, CAPTAIN AMERICA #1

SPIDER-GWEN: THE GHOST-SPIDER #9

SPIDER-MAN: HOMEROOM HEROES #3

STAR WARS: AHSOKA #7

THE SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MEN #11

ULTIMATES #8

WEREWOLF BY NIGHT: RED BAND #6

WHAT IF…? GALACTUS TRANSFORMED HULK? #1

X-FACTOR #6

X-FORCE #7

FOC 11/25/2024, ON-SALE 01/08/2025

ALL-NEW VENOM #2

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #65

DAREDEVIL: UNLEASH HELL – RED BAND #1

MARVEL & DISNEY: WHAT IF…? MICKEY & FRIENDS BECAME THE FANTASTIC FOUR #1

NAMOR #6

NEW CHAMPIONS #1

NYX #7

SENTINELS #4

STAR WARS: BATTLE OF JAKKU – LAST STAND #2

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #12

UNCANNY X-MEN #8

WHAT IF…? GALACTUS TRANSFORMED GAMBIT? #1

WOLVERINE #5

ATTENTION RETAILERS: PLEASE NOTE THE EARLIER FOC'S FOR THE BELOW JANUARY ON-SALE COMIC TITLES THAT HAVE A FOIL VARIANT, AS AN INCREASED PRODUCTION LEAD-TIME IS REQUIRED..

FOC 11/18/24, ON-SALE 01/01/25

DEADPOOL/WOLVERINE #1

FOC 11/18/24, ON-SALE 01/08/25

FANTASTIC FOUR #1 FACSIMILE EDITION [NEW PRINTING]

MAGIK #1

FOC 11/25/2024, ON-SALE 01/15/2025

ROGUE: THE SAVAGE LAND #1

COMIC BOOKS

FOC 12/02/24, ON-SALE 01/15/25

ALIEN: PARADISO #2

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #65.DEATHS

AVENGERS ASSEMBLE #5

EXCEPTIONAL X-MEN #5

IMMORTAL THOR #19

INCREDIBLE HULK #21

LAURA KINNEY: WOLVERINE #2

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #29

SPIRITS OF VENGEANCE #5

STAR WARS: BATTLE OF JAKKU – LAST STAND #3

STORM #4

ULTIMATE WOLVERINE #1

WHAT IF…? GALACTUS TRANSFORMED MOON KNIGHT? #1

YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN #2

FOC 12/02/24, ON-SALE 01/22/25

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #129 FACSIMILE EDITION

FOC 12/09/24, ON-SALE 01/22/25

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #66

BLADE: RED BAND #4 [POLYBAGGED]

DOCTOR DOOM & ROCKET RACCOON #1

FANTASTIC FOUR #28

HELLVERINE #2

INFINITY WATCH #2

IRON MAN #4

KID VENOM #4

MYSTIQUE #4

PHOENIX #7

SCARLET WITCH #8

STAR WARS: BATTLE OF JAKKU – LAST STAND #4

TVA #2

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #13

UNCANNY X-MEN #9

WHAT IF…? GALACTUS TRANSFORMED ROGUE? #1

X-MEN: XAVIER'S SECRET #1

FOC 12/09/24, ON-SALE 01/29/25

DEADPOOL #10

HELLHUNTERS #2

MOON KNIGHT: FIST OF KHONSHU #4

PSYLOCKE #3

SABRETOOTH: THE DEAD DON'T TALK #2

SPIDER-BOY #15

STAR WARS: A NEW LEGACY #1

STAR WARS: EWOKS #4

STORM: LIFEDREAM #1

ULTIMATE X-MEN #11

WEST COAST AVENGERS #3

WHAT IF…? GALACTUS TRANSFORMED SPIDER-GWEN? #1

X-MEN #10

X-MEN #131 FACSIMILE EDITION

ATTENTION RETAILERS: PLEASE NOTE THE EARLIER FOC'S FOR THE BELOW FEBRUARY ON-SALE COMIC TITLES, AS AN INCREASED PRODUCTION LEAD-TIME IS REQUIRED DURING THE PRINTER'S HOLIDAY SHIPPING SCHEDULE.

FOC 12/16/24, ON-SALE 02/05/25

ALIENS VS. AVENGERS #3

AVENGERS #23

CARNAGE #1

NAMOR #7

PHOENIX #8

SCARLET WITCH #9

SPIDEY & HIS AMAZING FRIENDS #3 [BUNDLES OF 5]

SPIRITS OF VENGEANCE #6

STAR WARS: THE LEGACY OF VADER #1

THE SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MEN #12

ULTIMATES #9

UNCANNY X-MEN #10

WOLVERINE #6

ATTENTION RETAILERS: PLEASE NOTE THE EARLIER FOC'S FOR THE BELOW FEBRUARY ON-SALE COMIC TITLES THAT HAVE A FOIL VARIANT, AS AN INCREASED PRODUCTION LEAD-TIME IS REQUIRED.

FOC 12/16/24, ON-SALE 02/19/25

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #13

COLLECTIONS

FOC 12/02/2024

DAREDEVIL BY SALADIN AHMED VOL. 3: LIVING HELL TPB

(ON SALE 02/12/25)

FANTASTIC FOUR: GRAND DESIGN TPB (ON SALE 02/12/25)

MARVEL FANFARE OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC MICHAEL GOLDEN

COVER (ON SALE 05/14/25)

MARVEL FANFARE OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC FRANK MILLER

COVER [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 05/14/25)

MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: DOCTOR STRANGE

VOL. 3 – CLEA MUST DIE GN-TPB ROMERO COVER

(ON SALE 02/12/25)

MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: DOCTOR STRANGE

VOL. 3 – CLEA MUST DIE GN-TPB ORIGINAL COVER

[DM ONLY] (ON SALE 02/12/25)

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN BY CODY ZIGLAR

VOL. 5 TPB (ON SALE 02/12/25)

PUNISHER KILLS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE TPB

(ON SALE 02/12/25)

STRIKEFORCE: MORITURI OMNIBUS HC BRENT ANDERSON

ULTIMATE SACRIFICE COVER (ON SALE 05/14/25)

STRIKEFORCE: MORITURI OMNIBUS HC BRENT ANDERSON

PATHS OF GLORY COVER [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 05/14/25)

YOUNG AVENGERS MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION:

NOT WHAT YOU THINK TPB (ON SALE 02/12/25)

FOC 12/09/2024

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY EPIC COLLECTION:

QUEST FOR THE SHIELD TPB (ON SALE 02/19/25)

JEPH LOEB & TIM SALE: DAREDEVIL TPB

(ON SALE 03/05/25)

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: DAREDEVIL VOL. 19 HC

(ON SALE 05/21/25)

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: DAREDEVIL VOL. 19 HC VARIANT

[DM ONLY] (ON SALE 05/21/25)

PUNISHER: WELCOME BACK, FRANK TPB [NEW PRINTING]

(ON SALE 02/19/25)

SCARLET WITCH BY STEVE ORLANDO VOL. 4:

QUEEN OF CHAOS TPB (ON SALE 02/19/25)

THE FANTASTIC FOUR OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC ALEX ROSS

COVER [NEW PRINTING] (ON SALE 05/21/25)

THE FANTASTIC FOUR OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC JACK KIRBY

COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY] (ON SALE 05/21/25)

X-MEN: HEIR OF APOCALYPSE TPB (ON SALE 02/19/25)

FOC 12/16/2024

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN BY ZEB WELLS VOL. 12:

DEAD WRONG TPB (ON SALE 02/26/25)

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN EPIC COLLECTION: NINE LIVES

HAS THE BLACK CAT TPB (ON SALE 02/26/25)

ASTONISHING X-MEN MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION:

UNSTOPPABLE TPB (ON SALE 03/05/25)

FANTASTIC FOUR BY WAID & WIERINGO: IMAGINAUTS TPB

(ON SALE 03/05/25)

FANTASTIC FOUR EPIC COLLECTION: FOUR NO MORE TPB

(ON SALE 03/05/25)

GIANT-SIZE LITTLE MARVEL: AVX GN-TPB

(ON SALE 03/05/25)

INCREDIBLE HULK VOL. 4: CITY OF IDOLS TPB

(ON SALE 02/26/25)

MARVEL MASTERPIECES: AMAZING SPIDER-MAN –

THE BLACK COSTUME YEAR ONE GALLERY EDITION

HC RON FRENZ ORIGINAL FIRST ISSUE COVER

(ON SALE 06/11/25)

MARVEL MASTERPIECES: AMAZING SPIDER-MAN –

THE BLACK COSTUME YEAR ONE GALLERY EDITION HC

CHARLES VESS HIDDEN GEM COVER [DM ONLY]

(ON SALE 06/11/25)

MARVEL MASTERPIECES: AMAZING SPIDER-MAN –

THE BLACK COSTUME YEAR ONE GALLERY EDITION HC

RON FRENZ ORIGINAL COLLECTION COVER [DM ONLY]

(ON SALE 06/11/25)

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE AVENGERS VOL. 25 HC

(ON SALE 05/28/25)

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE AVENGERS VOL. 25 HC

VARIANT [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 05/28/25)

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN MODERN ERA EPIC

COLLECTION: HERO IN TRAINING TPB (ON SALE 03/12/25)

NEW MUTANTS EPIC COLLECTION: FALLEN ANGELS TPB

(ON SALE 02/26/25)

NYX VOL. 1: WHAT COMES NEXT WILL BE MARVELOUS TPB

(ON SALE 03/12/25)

SILVER SURFER OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC JOHN BUSCEMA

FIRST ISSUE COVER [NEW PRINTING] (ON SALE 06/04/25)

SILVER SURFER OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC JOHN BUSCEMA

THOR COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY]

(ON SALE 06/04/25)

SPIDER-MAN: REIGN 2 TPB (ON SALE 02/26/25)

THE FANTASTIC FOUR OMNIBUS VOL. 6 HC JACK KIRBY

COVER (ON SALE 06/11/25)

THE FANTASTIC FOUR OMNIBUS VOL. 6 HC GEORGE PEREZ

COVER [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 06/11/25)

THE SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MEN VOL. 2: ELEMENTARY TPB

(ON SALE 03/05/25)

THUNDERBOLTS: THE SAGA OF THE WINTER SOLDIER TPB

(ON SALE 03/12/25)

THUNDERBOLTS: THE SAGA OF YELENA BELOVA TPB

(ON SALE 03/12/25)

THUNDERBOLTS: WINTER SOLDIERS TPB

(ON SALE 03/05/25)

VENOM BY AL EWING VOL. 8: VENOM WAR TPB

(ON SALE 02/26/25)

WOLVERINE OMNIBUS VOL. 6 HC LEINIL YU COVER

(ON SALE 05/28/25)

WOLVERINE OMNIBUS VOL. 6 HC DAVID WINN COVER

[DM ONLY] (ON SALE 05/28/25)

WOLVERINE: SABRETOOTH WAR OMNIBUS HC LEINIL YU

COVER (ON SALE 06/04/25)

WOLVERINE: SABRETOOTH WAR OMNIBUS HC

GREG CAPULLO COVER [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 06/04/25)

X-MEN VOL. 1: HOMECOMING TPB (ON SALE 03/12/25)

X-MEN: AGE OF APOCALYPSE VOL. 1 – ALPHA TPB

[NEW PRINTING] (ON SALE 03/12/25)

