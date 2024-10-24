Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim – New Poster Released

Warner Bros. has released a new poster for The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim. The animated film will be released in theaters on December 13th.

Article Summary Warner Bros. unveils an exciting new poster for the animated epic, The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim.

Set to hit theaters on December 13, this marks a new journey to Middle Earth, 183 years before the original trilogy.

With animation making waves this year, expectations are high for this ambitious return to Rohan's storied past.

Under Kenji Kamiyama's direction, the film features a star-studded voice cast, including Brian Cox and Miranda Otto.

Warner Bros. is looking to close the year out by returning audiences to Middle Earth for the first animated Lord of the Rings film. We know that Warner Bros. is working on at least two live-action movies plus the show over on Prime, but we also learned that there is another idea that the creative team believes could work as an animated feature as well if The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim connects with audiences. It's still a little too early to tell whether people will show up for this one. While the original trilogy is the kind of miracle filmmaking we rarely see, The Hobbit trilogy left a sour taste in the mouths of casual and hardcore fans alike. Animation is having an awesome year so far, so ending the year with this one in December would be great for everyone involved. The studio appears to be kicking up the marketing after staying under the radar for a while, and we got a new poster yesterday. Perhaps a new trailer is coming soon, too.

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim – Summary, Cast List Release Date

New Line Cinema's original anime feature The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim returns audiences to the epic world brought to life in The Lord of the Rings Trilogy, based on the revered books by J.R.R. Tolkien.

Under the direction of award-winning filmmaker Kenji Kamiyama (the Blade Runner: Black Lotus and Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex TV series), the talented voice cast is led by Brian Cox (Succession) as Helm Hammerhand, the mighty King of Rohan; Gaia Wise (A Walk in the Woods) as his daughter Héra; and Luke Pasqualino (Snowpiercer) as Wulf. Miranda Otto, who delivered an unforgettable, award-winning performance in The Lord of the Rings Trilogy, reprises her role as Éowyn, Shieldmaiden of Rohan, who serves as the tale's narrator. The voice ensemble also includes Lorraine Ashbourne (Netflix's Bridgerton), Yazdan Qafouri (I Came By), Benjamin Wainwright (World on Fire), Laurence Ubong Williams (Gateway), Shaun Dooley (The Witcher), Michael Wildman (Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw), Jude Akuwudike ("Beasts of No Nation"), Bilal Hasna (Sparks) and Janine Duvitski (Benidorm).

Set 183 years before the events chronicled in the original trilogy of films, The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim tells the fate of the House of Helm Hammerhand, the legendary King of Rohan. A sudden attack by Wulf, a clever and ruthless Dunlending lord seeking vengeance for the death of his father, forces Helm and his people to make a daring last stand in the ancient stronghold of the Hornburg—a mighty fortress that will later come to be known as Helm's Deep. Finding herself in an increasingly desperate situation, Héra, the daughter of Helm, must summon the will to lead the resistance against a deadly enemy intent on their total destruction.

With Kamiyama at the helm, the original feature is being produced by Oscar winner Philippa Boyens, from the screenwriting team behind The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit Trilogies, alongside Jason DeMarco and Joseph Chou, who, in addition to their many separate animation projects, collaborated on the Blade Runner: Black Lotus series. The executive producers are Fran Walsh, Peter Jackson, Sam Register, Carolyn Blackwood, and Toby Emmerich. The screenplay is by Jeffrey Addiss & Will Matthews and Phoebe Gittins & Arty Papageorgiou, story by Addiss & Matthews and Boyens, based on characters created by J.R.R. Tolkien. The team of creative collaborators returning from The Lord of the Rings Trilogy also includes Oscar winners Alan Lee and Richard Taylor, along with esteemed Tolkien illustrator John Howe.

A New Line Cinema Presentation, a Warner Bros. Animation / Sola Entertainment Production, The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, will be distributed theatrically worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, released in cinemas nationwide on December 13, 2024, and internationally beginning 11 December 2024.

