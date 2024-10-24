Posted in: 4K/Blu-Ray, Movies | Tagged: ghost, Rite Here Rite Now

Ghost To Release Rite Here Rite Now On Disc December 6th

Ghost will release a physical media version of their successful feature film Rite Here Rite Now on December 6th, with preorders now live.

Article Summary Ghost announces a physical media release of Rite Here Rite Now, with formats including Blu-ray and VHS.

The film features performances from shows at the Kia Forum and a story continuing from Ghost's Chapters series.

Tobias Forge and Alex Ross Perry direct, combining live concert footage and narrative storytelling.

Preorders are live now, with the digital release date set for October 28, just in time for Halloween.

Ghost is releasing their popular Rite Here Rite Now film on physical media on December 6th. DVD, Blu-ray, 4Kand, and yes, a VHS will all be available. For those who just cannot wait to rock out in their living room, the film will be released digitally on October 28th, perfect timing with Halloween being later that week. The film presents footage from their 2023 tour from their headlining shows at the Kia Forum in LA and a narrative story that picks up the plot from their Chapters series. The feature is directed by frontman Tobias Forge and Alex Ross Perry. Below is the DVD cover, which you can preorder here.

Ghost Really Packed Them In On This Tour

Here is Forge on the film: "Over a decade ago, when GHOST got signed to Loma Vista, Tom Whalley (owner and CEO) asked what the story of the band was. He felt telling a story was vital in order to get new fans engaged. I said that because we were a new 'baby' band and, more importantly, we were an ANONYMOUS baby band, there wasn't really a compelling story to tell. Not yet, anyway. But I told him that if he wanted a story, I could come up with one. This film is the fruit of that conversation."

Shot over the course of GHOST's two sold-out shows at Los Angeles' hallowed Kia Forum, RITE HERE RITE NOW fully immerses viewers in the technicolor melodrama of the vaunted live ritual that has helped to propel Sweden's foremost theatrical rock export to GRAMMY-winning, chart-topping, arena-headlining status the world over. RITE HERE RITE NOW is, however, so much more than a concert movie. GHOST's debut feature film combines live performance from the two-night finale of the band's RE-IMPERATOUR U.S.A. 2023 with a narrative story that picks up plot threads from the band's long-running Chapters series. The result is an utterly unique phantasmagorical blend: Flesh and bone renditions of favorites from all five of GHOST's albums as well as the RIAA platinum-certified "Mary On A Cross" and more are interwoven with the silver screen debuts of a few faces familiar to the band's legions of fans—all interacting behind the scenes with GHOST's Papa Emeritus IV, as his future and fate lay in the hands of the Ministry.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!