Among Ashes Announced For PC & PS5 This December

Among Ashes has now been confirmed for release on tthe PS5 this December, after having already been confirmed for PC via Steam

Indie game developer and publisher Rat Cliff Games have revealed their new game, Among Ashes, is set for release this December for PS5 and PC. In case you haven't seen the game before, this is a first-person survival horror title where a friend of yours has sent you a link to a game that someone posted online. However, as you play the game, you realize that this is no ordinary game and that something about it has gone terribly wrong. The only thing you know for certain is that you can't stop playing. You must continue playing! Originally, the game was only confirmed for a release on PC via Steam, but now the team has set up the PS5 version to come out at the same time, as it is scheduled to be released in December.

Among Ashes

It's a stormy night in the early 2000s and your friend has sent you a link to Night Call, a horror game that he found online. As you play, strange things start happening in your apartment. Something is terribly wrong with the game. Among Ashes features an innovative, meta-framing device in which players will experience a full retro-inspired first-person survival horror game within another first-person horror game, in addition to a host of unique presentational touches, surprises, mechanics and puzzles that transport players back to the turn of the millennium – providing a terrifying dose of nostalgia in the process. In the retro-styled survival-horror Night Call, players will explore Stoker Manor, solving puzzles and fighting off the nightmarish creatures that have infested its labyrinthian halls. In the real world, however, they'll be haunted by the dark entities that have latched on to this strange game as they frantically try to unravel the mystery behind the game and its enigmatic creator.

