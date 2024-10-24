Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: 1972 Olympics, Munich, peter sarsgaard, September 5

September 5 Trailer Brings Drama To Awards Season

Paramount released the trailer for the thriller September 5 today. The drama will be in theaters this winter.

September 5 is the latest big awards contender to get a trailer this week, and this is a doozie of one. I could feel my heart racing as I watched. Telling the story of the ABC crew that covered the hostage situation at the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich, it stars Peter Sarsgaard as Roone Arledge, John Magaro as Geoffrey Mason, Ben Chaplin as Marvin Bader, Leonie Benesch as Marianne Gebhardt, Zinedine Soualem as Jacques Lesgards, Corey Johnson as Hank Hanson, Georgina Rich as Gladys Deist, and Benjamin Walker as Peter Jennings. ABC anchors Jim McKay and Jennings appear as themselves as well through archival footage from Wide World of Sports.

September 5 Synopsis

"September 5" unveils the decisive moment that forever changed media coverage and continues to impact live news today. Set during the 1972 Munich Summer Olympics, the film follows an American Sports broadcasting team that quickly adapted from sports reporting to live coverage of the Israeli athletes taken hostage. Through this lens, "September 5" provides a fresh perspective on the live broadcast seen globally by an estimated one billion people at the time. At the heart of the story is Geoff (John Magaro), a young and ambitious producer striving to prove himself to his boss, the legendary TV executive Roone Arledge (Peter Sarsgaard). Together with German interpreter Marianne (Leonie Benesch) and his mentor Marvin Bader (Ben Chaplin), Geoff unexpectedly takes the helm of the live coverage. As narratives shift, time ticks away, and conflicting rumors spread, with the hostages' lives hanging in the balance, Geoff grapples with tough decisions while confronting his own moral compass."

This is getting some really strong buzz, especially for Sarsgaard, who is having himself quite the year after also dazzling in Apple's Presumed Innocent. This role is getting him Oscar whispers, and in a year where there are no favorites, he could break out fast and get that momentum.

September 5 opens in select theaters on November 29th and wide on December 13th.

