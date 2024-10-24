Posted in: Atari, Games, Nightdive Studios, Video Games | Tagged: Computer Artworks, The Thing: Remastered
The Thing: Remastered Releases New Gameplay Trailer
Check out the latest gameplay trailer for The Thing: Remastered, as Nightdive Studios shows off the improvements from the original
Nightdive Studios, along with Atatri and Universal Pictures, have released a new gameplay trailer for The Thing: Remastered during DreadXP's Indie Horror Showcase. Working with members of the original team from Computer Artworks, this latest trailer shows off a lot of the work they have put into bringing the 2002 third-person survival horror shooter game back to life, which was inspired by the iconic 1982 film of the same name. Still no word on a release date, but enjoy the new footage as we're guessing the game will be out sometime in 2025.
The Thing: Remastered
In the frozen arctic tundra, a mysterious shape-shifting alien has wiped out the crew of the U.S. Outpost #31 research facility. In The Thing: Remastered, players step into the boots of Captain J.F. Blake, the leader of a United States Army Special Forces rescue team sent to investigate the blood-curdling events that transpired in the original The Thing film. Trapped by the elements and at risk of infection by a horrific entity, Blake must keep his squad together to survive by gaining their trust and ensuring that their fear and paranoia don't get the best of them… or himself.
- Return to U.S. Outpost #31: Continue the story of The Thing and face off against terrifying monsters, from scuttling head-spiders and human-like walkers to gigantic multi-tentacled level bosses.
- Who Goes There?: Command a squad of up to four NPCs from Soldier, Medic, and Engineer character classes through the game's 11 frightening levels.
- The Warmest Place to Hide: Someone in your squad may not be who they appear to be. The shape-shifting alien hides inside an imitation, so keep a watchful eye.
- Don't Lose It: Gain the trust of your squad members and minimize their fear levels lest they become defiant or, worse, succumb to paranoia.
- Ultimate Alien Terror: Upgraded models, textures, and animations hand-crafted by Nightdive, plus enhanced lighting and atmospheric effects.
- Stunning Visuals: Up to 4K 120FPS visuals on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. Trophies and Achievements on Windows PC via Steam, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles.