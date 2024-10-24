Posted in: Atari, Games, Nightdive Studios, Video Games | Tagged: Computer Artworks, The Thing: Remastered

The Thing: Remastered Releases New Gameplay Trailer

Check out the latest gameplay trailer for The Thing: Remastered, as Nightdive Studios shows off the improvements from the original

Article Summary Nightdive Studios unveils new gameplay trailer for The Thing: Remastered.

Experience upgraded 4K visuals and enhanced atmospheric effects.

Lead Captain Blake's squad in a chilling survival horror adventure.

Uncover shape-shifting aliens and fight paranoia in the arctic tundra.

Nightdive Studios, along with Atatri and Universal Pictures, have released a new gameplay trailer for The Thing: Remastered during DreadXP's Indie Horror Showcase. Working with members of the original team from Computer Artworks, this latest trailer shows off a lot of the work they have put into bringing the 2002 third-person survival horror shooter game back to life, which was inspired by the iconic 1982 film of the same name. Still no word on a release date, but enjoy the new footage as we're guessing the game will be out sometime in 2025.

The Thing: Remastered

In the frozen arctic tundra, a mysterious shape-shifting alien has wiped out the crew of the U.S. Outpost #31 research facility. In The Thing: Remastered, players step into the boots of Captain J.F. Blake, the leader of a United States Army Special Forces rescue team sent to investigate the blood-curdling events that transpired in the original The Thing film. Trapped by the elements and at risk of infection by a horrific entity, Blake must keep his squad together to survive by gaining their trust and ensuring that their fear and paranoia don't get the best of them… or himself.

Return to U.S. Outpost #31: Continue the story of The Thing and face off against terrifying monsters, from scuttling head-spiders and human-like walkers to gigantic multi-tentacled level bosses.

Continue the story of The Thing and face off against terrifying monsters, from scuttling head-spiders and human-like walkers to gigantic multi-tentacled level bosses. Who Goes There?: Command a squad of up to four NPCs from Soldier, Medic, and Engineer character classes through the game's 11 frightening levels.

Command a squad of up to four NPCs from Soldier, Medic, and Engineer character classes through the game's 11 frightening levels. The Warmest Place to Hide: Someone in your squad may not be who they appear to be. The shape-shifting alien hides inside an imitation, so keep a watchful eye.

Someone in your squad may not be who they appear to be. The shape-shifting alien hides inside an imitation, so keep a watchful eye. Don't Lose It: Gain the trust of your squad members and minimize their fear levels lest they become defiant or, worse, succumb to paranoia.

Gain the trust of your squad members and minimize their fear levels lest they become defiant or, worse, succumb to paranoia. Ultimate Alien Terror: Upgraded models, textures, and animations hand-crafted by Nightdive, plus enhanced lighting and atmospheric effects.

Upgraded models, textures, and animations hand-crafted by Nightdive, plus enhanced lighting and atmospheric effects. Stunning Visuals: Up to 4K 120FPS visuals on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. Trophies and Achievements on Windows PC via Steam, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles.

