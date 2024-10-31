Posted in: Comics, Current News, Solicits | Tagged: After The Clash, Rising Empire

Alpha Clash: After The Clash #1 in Rising Empire January 2025 Solicits

Alpha Clash: After The Clash: Torque Therapy #1 in Rising Empire Studios' January 2025 solicits and solicitations

Article Summary Discover Torque Therapy #1 comic as Rising Empire expands Alpha Clash universe.

Explore Torque's vengeance quest post-Awakening in new comic saga.

Dive into The Awakening novel, where Alphas gain extraordinary powers.

Rising Empire plans multimedia expansion from trading cards to comics.

Rising Empire Studios, creator of the Alpha Clash trading card game as well as the Cosmic Conquest Board Game is spinning off a new comic book series in their January 2025 solicits and solicitations, by AJ Light and Kyle Petchock as well as a novel written by AJ.

AFTER THE CLASH TORQUE THERAPY #1 CVR A PETCHOCK

RISING EMPIRE STUDIOS

NOV241798

NOV241799 – AFTER THE CLASH TORQUE THERAPY #1 CVR B WHITE

NOV241800 – AFTER THE CLASH TORQUE THERAPY #1 CVR C RACHLIN

NOV241801 – AFTER THE CLASH TORQUE THERAPY #1 CVR D BROWN

NOV241802 – AFTER THE CLASH TORQUE THERAPY #1 CVR E TRIP

(W) Aj Light (A / CA) Kyle Petchock

After the Clash thrusts readers into the turbulent aftermath of The Awakening novel. Readers will follow the infamous Oliver Simmons, known as Torque, on a riveting quest for vengeance. Delve into Torque's journey as he navigates the underworld, confronts his inner demons, and clashes with the formidable Alpha Hunters in a pulse-pounding saga of retribution.

In Shops: Jan 29, 2025

ALPHA CLASH THE AWAKENING PROSE NOVEL SC

RISING EMPIRE STUDIOS

NOV241803

(W) Aj Light (CA) Caio Cacau

A massive explosion rocks CERN labs in Geneva, triggering a global phenomenon. People all around the world, now known as Alphas, awaken with extraordinary powers and an insatiable desire for battle.

In Shops: Jan 29, 2025

Rising Empire Studios state that "Alpha Clash was a project born out of the pandemic, where we came together to pursue our passions and to craft a game and a story about individuals with extraordinary abilities. The initial idea centered on placing these characters in conflicts with one another as a trading card game, but as the project developed, the team prioritized building a rich and expansive lore first, with plans to extend the story across different mediums in the future. With the world in lockdown, we began sketching characters and mapping out the early stages of the story. As the project progressed, so did the pool of characters and lore in the world of Alpha Clash, providing a thrilling and engaging experience for audiences across various forms of media. We chose the trading card game to be the first major product of the brand, but we have high hopes of branching out to other avenues in the future." Well, here are a couple…

