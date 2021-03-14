Amanda Waller And Her Problem With Superman And Superboy, All Of Them

Amanda Waller was created by John Ostrander, Len Wein, and John Byrne in 1986 for DC Comics as the director of Task Force X, also known as The Suicide Squad, and a specialist who oversees research into people with superpowers in the DC Universe. A ruthless, high-ranking government official who uses guile, political connections, and sheer intimidation to achieve her goals, often in the name of national security, Waller is commonly associated with the fictional government agencies Checkmate and A.R.G.U.S.

And in DC's Infinite Frontier titles, in both Superman and Suicide Squad, Amanda Waller seems to have an issue with Superman's family. Not for the first time, of course, but this seems to be leading up to something across DC's titles.

This week, Amanda Waller appeared in Superman, manipulating an emergency situation to find potential vulnerabilities in Superman and Superboy – potentially threatening Superman's life, if future history has anything to say.

In Future State: Suicide Squad, Conner Kent led the Suicide Squad under the direction, control and threat of Amanda Waller and her implanted internal bombs.

Which made last week's Infinite Frontier Suicide Squad #1 look very familiar, that future looked to be being set up.

While over in Superman #28, Superman and Superboy – Jonathan Kent – were fighting an extraterrestrial threat.

Which all seemed to have been part of a test by Amanda Waller.

Noting that the breach affected pure Kryptonian DNA but not half-Kryptonian/half-human.

But Superboy has seen this all happen, from the perspective of the 31st Century and doesn't like where this is heading.

Is Amanda Waller the one who will kill Superman? And already lining up his replacement? And apparently, Jonathan Kent just won't do, as we learned in Future State.

Is this how Suicide Squad will be playing out into Infinite Frontier? Affecting the Superman titles? Maybe popping up in Checkmate?

Where will Amanda Waller pop up next? She does have a certain movie due this year after all. And is the portal that affects Superman so much what leads to this, also from Future State – and the same writer?

And does any of this have anything to do with DCeased getting into the main DC universe now?

SUICIDE SQUAD #1 (W) Robbie Thompson (A/CA) Eduardo Pansica

This issue is offered with returnability! Things have changed for Task Force X. As Peacemaker takes over as field leader, there will be no more avenging or defending for the government's top-secret task force of killers, thieves, and criminals. Amanda Waller—now back in control of the Squad—sends a new Squad into Arkham Asylum to "recruit" the deadly Court of Owls assassin Talon while she interviews another new candidate: Superboy. $3.99 In-Store: 3/2/2021 SUICIDE SQUAD #2

(W) Robbie Thompson (A/CA) Eduardo Pansica

With the power of Superboy now under her control, Task Force X mastermind Amanda Waller sends the hero into Arkham Asylum to rescue Peacemaker and bring Talon—the famed Court of Owls assassin—back to join the new Suicide Squad. With lives hanging in the balance, the teen clone must decide if he's going to assist Waller, even if it means getting his hands a little bloody along the way. $3.99 In-Store: 4/6/2021 SUPERMAN #29 CVR A PHIL HESTER

(W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Sean Lewis (A) Phil Hester, Eric Gapstur, Sami Basri (CA) Phil Hester

Writer Phillip Kennedy Johnson jumps from DC Future State back to the present for a two-part story that spans Superman and Action Comics this month! In "The Golden Age," Jonathan Kent steps back to examine his father's legacy. When a monstrous foe from outer space attacks Clark—and nearly kills him!—this young hero must consider the fact that his father died once before, and the Legion of Super-Heroes told him he could die again. Any threat could be the one—including this one! And in the new backup "Tales of Metropolis" story, writer Sean Lewis (DC Future State: Superman of Metropolis) and artist Sami Basri (Harley Quinn) follow Jimmy Olsen on a quest to meet of some of the city's more colorful denizens, beginning with Bibbo Bibbowski! In-Store: 3/9/2021 $4.99 SUPERMAN #30 CVR A JOHN TIMMS

(W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson – Sean Lewis (A) Scott Godlewski – Sami Basri (CA) John Timms

Superman has received a signal from distant space. An old friend is in deep trouble, and only the Man of Steel can help him. By the time Superman and his son get there, though, the alien who sent the signal is nowhere to be found, and his people appear to be enthralled by a shamanistic storyteller who warns of an ancient grudge with the malevolent Shadowbreed. This leaves Clark and Jonathan Kent to ponder just who sent them the distress message, but before they can find the answer, they'll discover that an ancient grudge still has very current consequences. Kicking off a new story line, this issue pairs Phillip Kennedy Johnson with his Future State: Superman: House of El collaborator, artist Scott Godlewski! Meanwhile, in the "Tales of Metropolis" backup story it's…the return of Ambush Bug? Say it ain't so! In-Store: 4/13/2021 $4.99