Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: amanda waller, Titans

Amanda Waller's Deal With The Devil In The Details (Titans Spoilers)

Amanda Waller's deal with the devil to doom the DC Universe is in the details in tomorow's Titans #9 (Spoilers)

Article Summary Amanda Waller's devilish deal escalates in Titans #11 and Batman #147.

Trigon returns, potentially striking a deal over the Titans and Raven.

Waller's actions could supersede the US Presidency in the DC Universe.

Titans battle public perception as a threat within looms in Titans #9.

We noted in the Batman May 2024 solicits that Amanda Waller looked like she is making a deal with the Zur-En-Arrh, as she features on the cover of Batman #147 and the solicits read "can Batman fight back before Zur makes a true devil's bargain?". Well, in the solicits for Titans #11, also in DC Comics' May 2024 solicits and solicitations, it reads "after a literal deal with the devil, Waller turns things up a notch!" We presumed that the devil was Amanda Waller. Maybe she's not the literal one. Titans #9 by Tom Taylor and Lucas Meyer, out tomorrow, reveals all.

Because Trigon is back. Father of Raven, devil on Earth, bane of the Titans, killed by Bizarro, back for Lazarus Planet and rescuing Raven's brother Liam, now transformed into the devil Trilogy. And a deal being done over the Titans and Raven. With her future one of genocide. And Amanda Waller striking a deal.

As we have noticed, the Presidency can be superseded by The Bureau Of Sovereignty and The Sovereign of late. Still, she did deny the DC Universe its first black woman President of the USA, no matter how that was achieved. Still, as long as all these deals with the devil can be kept just between them.

Destroy the Titans, save the world… from Raven?

TITANS #9 CVR A CHRIS SAMNEE

(W) Tom Taylor (A) Lucas Meyer (CA) Chris Samnee

TITANS: BEAST WORLD'S LUCAS MEYER JOINS THE SERIES AS ONGOING ARTIST! Amanda Waller has condemned the Titans and publicly blamed them for a world-wide crisis. While many still see the Titans as heroes, others now see them as a danger to all. Can the Titans battle misinformation and fight for a world that hates them? All while the greatest threat to the team may be within their own ranks?

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 03/19/2024

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!