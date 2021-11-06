Amazing Spider-Man #78 Preview: Spider-Men vs. Vampires

Welcome to Friday Night Previews, where we pad our article coun– er, provide the readers of Bleeding Cool with a valuable service by running all of the Marvel and DC previews for the week "enhanced" with clickbait headlines and snarky commentary. Except that this week, Friday Night Previews has become Saturday Night Previews because Diamond can't get their **** together. Who has a website outage that lasts longer than a day? Maybe the same person who packs their boxes is in charge of server maintenance. Next up we have a preview of Amazing Spider-Man #78, in stores from Marvel on Wednesday, and a little late for Halloween, pitting Spider-Man against Morbius the Living Vampire. Morbius has gotten a taste of Spidey's blood and he wants more, but Spider-Man is gonna make him work for it. Check out the preview below.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #78

KELLY THOMPSON (W) • SARA PICHELLI (A)

Beyond Board: SALADIN AHMED, CODY ZIGLAR, PATRICK GLEASON,

ZEB WELLS & KELLY THOMPSON • Cover by ARTHUR ADAMS

DEADPOOL 30TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY ROB LIEFELD

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN 10TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY DECLAN SHALVEY

• Ben Reilly's second real outing as Spider-Man pits him against MORBIUS, and it DOES NOT GO WELL!

• The full support of Beyond gets tested as Morbius puts the hurt on Spidey in a big way.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

