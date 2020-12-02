American Horses Get Their Own Graphic Novel – Wild Mustang

Chris Duffy and Falynn Koch have a new American history graphic novel with a bit of a difference. It's not about the people who settled the land, or those who were there before, but of the horses that also made the journey. History Comics: Wild Mustang, published by First Second in February 2021, is a graphic novel about how horses were brought to the Western Hemisphere by Spanish conquistadors and immediately became a crucial part of the American story. For the Spanish, they were a tool of conquest. For Native Americans, they brought on a new way of life where horsemanship and horse-trading were central. And for the entire world, wild mustangs became a renowned wonder of the American West. Available in softcover and hardcover editions, it will be published on the 24th of February 2021.

Chris Duffy was an editor at DC Comics, Bongo Comics and Nickelodeon, as well as being hired as a dedicated senior graphic novel editor at Workman Publishing. Falynn Koch has had a number of books published through First Second previously including Maker Comics: Bake Like A Pro, Science Comics: Bats and Science Comics: Plagues. This fits alongside their other focuses History Comics line of graphic novels including The American Bison, The Challenger Disaster, The Roanoke Colony and The Great Chicago Fire.

First Second Books is an American graphic novels publisher based in New York City, and an imprint of Roaring Brook Press, part of Holtzbrinck Publishers, distributed by Macmillan, with Editorial & Creative Director Mark Siegel and Editorial Director Calista Brill. It gets its name from the impression someone gets from the very first second you experience something.

First Second launched in U.S. stores and online in May 2006 and was distributed by Macmillan in the rest of the English-speaking world, after the merger in 2010, Macmillan distributes all of the books.