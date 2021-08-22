An All-New Darkhawk Debuts in Darkhawk #1 [Preview]

If at first you don't succeed, try, try again. And if you don't succeed that time, then try, try again… but with more variant covers. It's with that motto in mind that Marvel will try once again to successfully launch a new Darkhawk series, with an all-new Darkhawk taking up the mantle in Darkhawk #1, in stores on Wednesday. Connor Young has a promising basketball career, but his universe is shaken to its foundations by a medical condition: superheroitis! Check out a preview of the first issue below.

DARKHAWK #1 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

JUN210585

JUN210587 – DARKHAWK #1 (OF 5) YU VAR – $4.99

JUN210588 – DARKHAWK #1 (OF 5) RON LIM VAR – $4.99

(W) Kyle Higgins (A) Juanan Ramirez (CA) Iban Coello

Who is the ALL-NEW DARKHAWK?

Connor Young is a seventeen-year-old star basketball player with the world ahead of him, until a surprising medical diagnosis changes everything. But what happens when a mysterious amulet finds him and gives him powers beyond belief? What will he do with these new abilities? Get in on the ground floor as KYLE HIGGINS (RISE OF ULTRAMAN, Radiant Black) and JUANAN RAM REZ (WEB OF VENOM) start a new era.

Rated T+

In Shops: 8/25/2021

SRP: $4.99