An Eleven Page Preview Of Batman #130, Some Lettered, Some Not

Bleeding Cool ran a preview of Batman #130 yesterday, with Batman in space, trying to survive an encounter on the moon with Failsafe. In the current Batman comic books published by DC Comics, Batman is believed to have killed the Penguin. It was a trick, set up by The Penguin to fake his own death, before getting plastic surgery and changing his life to one away from organised crime. However, the resultant news coverage showing Batman having killed The Penguin triggered something called Failsafe, a robotic Batman created by a sub-personality of Batman in case of such an event, that Batman killed someone. And now on a murderous rampage to kill Batman, going against the entire Justice League, the kingdom of Atlantis, taking over all of Gotham, defeating Superman, injuring Batman, capturing the entire Batfamily and proving itself as the most dangerous foe Batman has ever faced – an algorithm designed by his own brain to defeat him. Alfred Pennyworth, who would have normally been able to turn off Failsafe in case of a false positive, is dead, and Batman didn't know that was Alfred's role. And in Batman #129 that battle took to the Justice League moon station, now destroyed, and Batman left stuck between the moon and Gotham City.

But Bleeding Cool had already run another preview of that issue that DC Comics had put out there previously, showing the conclusion of that preview. And they seem to stitch together quite nicely… take a look at an eleven page preview of Tuesday's Batman #130. We'll be talking more about what it all means later today.





BATMAN #130 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Jorge Jimenez, Leonardo Romero (CA) Jorge Jimenez

The final chapter in the Failsafe arc reaches its brutal and stunning conclusion! Batman has one desperate, final option…will he walk away from it? The answer will shock you! The early days of the Dark Knight and his relationship with Zur-En-Arrh continues!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 12/6/2022