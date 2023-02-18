Ancient Enemies & Pandora in Frank Miller Presents May 2023 Solicits The Ancient Enemies story by Dan DiDio and Danilo Beyruth from the original Frank Miller Presents Ashcan is reprinted in May 2023.

Frank Miller has his own publisher now, Frank Miller Presents with former DC Comics publisher Dan DiDio as its Editor-In-Chief. The Ancient Enemies story by Dan DiDio and Danilo Beyruth from the original Frank Miller Presents Ashcan is reprinted in May 2023's Ancient Enemies #4 as well as a new story from DiDio, Joe Prado and Alex Sinclair. Frank Miller Presents also sees Pandora by Chris Silvestri, Anthony Maranville and Emma Kubert overtake Ancient Enemies in FMP May 2023 solicits and solicitations.

ANCIENT ENEMIES #4 (OF 6) CVR A BEYRUTH

FRANK MILLER PRESENTS LLC

MAR231102

(W) Dan DiDio (CA) Joe Prado, Alex Sinclair (A / CA) Danilo Beyruth

Tensions between Citadel and Americana build as Americana sends its unwanted immigrants to its neighboring city, driving an even larger wedge between The Wraith and her son. Meanwhile, The First Responder is forced to relive the moment of his death at The Crash Memorial, courtesy of Morrigan Bonny. And a Racer Girl is shot dead in the streets. Is it a case of mistaken identity or something far more sinister? Things are heating up in this fabulous fourth issue.

BONUS: Reprinted from the Frank Miller Presents ashcan, Ancient Enemies introductory tale, THE CHALLENGE part 1.

In Shops: May 24, 2023 SRP: 5.99

FRANK MILLERS PANDORA #5 CVR A EMMA KUBERT

FRANK MILLER PRESENTS LLC

MAR231103

(W) Chris Silvestri, Anthony Maranville (A / CA) Emma Kubert

After opening a mysterious relic hidden within a forbidden tree, Annabeth encounters a group of mischievous forest sprites that upend her world…. while the creatures she stole the relic from make a plan to take back what's theirs no matter the cost.

In Shops: May 10, 2023 SRP: 3.99

Bleeding Cool broke the story of the existence of Frank Miller Presents before we knew what it actually was. The home for Frank Miller's creator owned properties, including Ronin and Sin City, and funded through NFT, the comic books are – at least now – only available in print single issues.

