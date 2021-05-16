And You Thought NFTs Were Bad… Catwoman #31 [Preview]
In Catwoman #31, the titular Catwoman will rescue Poison Ivy from a test tube in the mansion of a rich art collector. Yes, that's right. Somebody actually found a way to make art collecting even worse than with NFTs. And depending on how you look at it, it might even be worse for the environment. But, just like any good self-entitled crypto bro, Mr. Roy isn't likely to let his prized possession go without a fight. Catwoman #31 is in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday. Check out the preview below.
CATWOMAN #31
DC Comics
0321DC051
0321DC052 – CATWOMAN #31 CVR B JENNY FRISON CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99
(W) Ram V (A) Fernando Blanco (CA) Robson Rocha
Catwoman and Shoes have crashed Mr. Roy's home art gallery opening, but they aren't there to nick a Klimt or a Monet. No, they're after the newest addition to Mr. Roy's esteemed collection: a large test tube containing Poison Ivy! But how did Pamela get in this predicament in the first place, what was done to her, and why does she seem…different?
In Shops: 2021-05-18
SRP: $3.99