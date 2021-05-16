And You Thought NFTs Were Bad… Catwoman #31 [Preview]

In Catwoman #31, the titular Catwoman will rescue Poison Ivy from a test tube in the mansion of a rich art collector. Yes, that's right. Somebody actually found a way to make art collecting even worse than with NFTs. And depending on how you look at it, it might even be worse for the environment. But, just like any good self-entitled crypto bro, Mr. Roy isn't likely to let his prized possession go without a fight. Catwoman #31 is in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday. Check out the preview below.