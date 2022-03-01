Andrew Marino & Marquis Draper Promoted By DC Comics Editorial

Two (at least) DC Comics editorial promotions today! Andrew Marino was a Talent Relations and Services Intern back in 2011 for three months as the New 52 was kicking off. He temped in Talent Relations and Services at DC in 2012 for another three months, before editing highlights for NBC Olympics, interning at the Jim Henson Company in Creative Affairs, and joining DC Comics as Talent Relations Coordinator in 2013. In 2015 he moved to editorial as DC Comics crossed coasts from New York to Burbank, as an Assistant Editor for almost four years, before being promoted to Associate Editor in 2019. Anf now he has announced he's been promoted to full Editor status.

Marino posts on Twitter, "Some news to share. Starting today I'm a full EDITOR at DC. Same group, same books, just now with a fancy new title and ultimate power over all I survey! It also comes with exclusive access to the Speed Force. Makes getting around LA very convenient." Look forward to him editing Flashpoint Beyond, Superman '78, & Batman '89, The Flash: TFMA and Earth-Prime.

While Marquis Draper has been promoted from Assistant Editor to Associate Editor. Previously studying at Savannah College of Art and Design, he was a DC Editorial Intern back in 2018, and became an Assistant Editor in 2020. Draper tweeted "Batman said I've been doing good work so as of today… ASSOCIATE EDITOR" Group Editor Chris Conroy quite-tweeted saying "Thrilled to confirm that Milestone and Black Label assistant editor @Marquis_Draper is now Milestone and Black Label ASSOCIATE editor Marquis Draper. I love our Multiverse team and am frankly happier than ever to be at DC. (Internally at DC my group is the "Multiverse" squad because we handle out-of-continuity imprints: Black Label, Milestone, Sandman Universe, etc. That doesn't mean we do EVERY multiverse-oriented book, but it's our focus.)"