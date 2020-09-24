Andrew Weiner and Rachel Dukes Create Daddy and the Beanstalk OGN

Andrew Weiner has sold his early reader graphic novel, Daddy And The Beanstalk, to Andrea Colvin at Little, Brown, to be drawn by Rachel Dukes. and published in the winter of 2024. The graphic novel sees a young girl "Estella refuses to go to sleep without a bedtime story, so her father crafts his own hot-dog filled twist on the classic Jack and the Beanstalk."

Weiner is a longtime publishing industry professional and a children's book author. He is an avid fly angler, environmentalist, conservationist, and a reading and book advocate. Dukes, from San Diego, is a graduate from The Center for Cartoon Studies, they work as a cartoonist and illustrator and is the creator of the cat-centric webcomic Frankie Comics collected by Oni Press. Here's an example of their work from Instagram.

Rachel's work has also appeared in several anthologies, including Beyond, Oath, Bottoms Up, As You Were, and Tim'rous Beastie. Charlie Olsen at InkWell Management is Andrew Weiner's agent, and Chad W. Beckerman at the CAT Agency is Rachel Dukes' agent. They both negotiated a two-book deal for Daddy and the Beanstalk and its unnamed sequel.

Last year Little, Brown had a directive to expand their graphic novel list, and appointed Andrea Colvin, formerly of Lion Forge as editorial director, Graphic Publishing to do just that. Publishing new fiction and nonfiction graphic novels for a range of ages, from early readers to young adults. Little, Brown has been doubling-to-tripling their comic book publishing line each scheduled year since then, with Andrew Weiner and Rachel Dukes as two of a number of beneficiaries of this publishing plan. It's another sign of major growth in the graphic novel market in bookstores, libraries and book fairs, as well as the greater range in content and comic book styles being published. It's a long way until the USA gets to the kind of breadth and depth enjoyed by Japan, Korea or France but this is one of a number of major moves in that direction. The bookstores and book fairs are the new newsstand for getting kids reading comic books.