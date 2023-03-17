Andrew Wheeler & Carola Borelli on X-Men's Negasonic Teenage Warhead Dropping in the middle of the X-Men panel was Marvel's Voices #44 with Negasonic Teenage Warhead's first solo story, and the precognitive powers of kissing.

The Marvel Unlimited Live Virtual Event took place last night tonight to "spotlight the history and creative legacy of Marvel's mutants, from their beginnings as the Original Five to their present era in the Krakoan Age." Access was granted to those with a Marvel Unlimited Annual or Annual Plus subscription and featured comic book creators Chris Claremont, Walter and Louise Simonson, Rob Liefeld, Marc Silvestri, Gerry Duggan, Jonathan Hickman and more. And special guests from X-Men: The Animated Series Eric Lewald, Julia Lewald and Marvel Studios' X-Men '97 writer and executive producer Beau DeMayo.

We learnt of Claremont's thoughts about X-Men events, of Uncanny Avengers #1, the Hellfire Gala, and upcoming Fall Of X, but also during the event, a few comic books dropped on the Marvel Unlimited service that hosted it. Dropping in the middle of the panel was Marvel's Voices #44, which focuses on Negasonic Teenage Warhead's first solo story, and the precognitive powers of kissing, courtesy of former Bleeding Cool contributor and Comcis Alliane EIC Andrew Wheeler, making his X-Men debut. I just mentioned this to my wife, who hasn't seen him in decades but remembers him as a very nice chap. And he is.

First, MARVEL'S VOICES: NEGASONIC TEENAGE WARHEAD #44 is now available! Written by Andrew Wheeler with art by Carola Borelli and colorist Brittany Peer, the 6-issue arc joins the anthology series renowned for its fresh take on "the world outside your window." In the new Infinity Comic, the breakout character beloved by fans of the Deadpool films gets her first-ever solo story! Negasonic Teenage Warhead has one hour to find a girl she's never met, kiss her, and save the universe. Sounds like a job for—wait, no. This is NOT a job for Deadpool. Is anyone else available?!

The Marvel Unlimited Live Virtual Event took place last night tonight to "spotlight the history and creative legacy of Marvel's mutants, from their beginnings as the Original Five to their present era in the Krakoan Age."