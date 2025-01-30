Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: Angoulême, Void rivals

Angoulême Festival 2025 Official Selection: Void Rivals To Alex Toth

The Angoulême Festival 2025 Official Selection, from Void Rivals to Mean Girls Club to Grandville to The Good Asian to Moonshine to Alex Toth

The Angoulême Festival for 2025 has announced their Official Selection of comic books published in the French language over the last year. These will be voted on for Awards to be presented at Angouleme this week. This is the most prestigious comic book award in the world. Entries originally published in the English language, and translated into French include Void Rivals by Robert Kirkman and Lorenzo De Felici,, Grandville: Force Majeure by Bryan Talbot, Moonshine by Brian Azzarello and Eduardo Risso, Eerie and Creepy Present by Alex Toth, Come Over Come Over by Lynda Barry, The Deep Dark by Molly Ostertag, Mean Girls Club: Pink Dawn by Ryan Heshka, Phantom Road by Jeff Lemire and Gabriel Walta, and The Good Asian by Pornsak Picketshote and Alexandre Tefenkgi.

Angoulême Festival 2025 Official Selection

Farewell my kingdom– Six feet under

Alison, brushstrokes- Helvetiq

Antipodes– Casterman

Inside– 404 Editions

Ballads– Atrabile

Berserk T.42– Glénat

Comrade Cuckoo– Futuropolis

Like a stone– Ilatina

Connections T.2 Sand castles– Tanibis

Tales from the attic– L'Employé du moi

Les contes de la Pieuvre T.4 Fannie la Renoueuse– Delcourt

The joyful life of the sad dog Cornelius– Actes Sud BD

Love crescent– The Hoochie Coochie

Dementia 21 T.2– Huber

Two naked girls– Albin Michel

The White Screen– Almost Moon

In enemy territory– The Association

The Expert– Casterman

Grandville T.5 Force Majeure– Delirium

The Flying Fortress– Sarbacane

La Harde– Atrabile

Hirayasumi T.4– The Black Lizard

Intangible– Cornelius

Impenetrable– Le Lombard

Les Indomptés– Dargaud

The intranquil Mr Pessoa– Dargaud

Land T.7– Mangetsu

Madeleine, résistante T.3 Tomato noodles– Dupuis

Mean Girls Club: The pink dawn– Les Requins Marteaux

Meteora, Stories of those who are just passing through– Delcourt

Moonshine T.5– Urban Comics

Dying for the cause: revolution in 1960s Quebec– Pow Pow

For a fraction of a second, The eventful life of Eadweard Muybridge– Delcourt

The Pythia speaks to you, seven life tips– Rackham

King Medusa T.1– Actes Sud BD

La Route– Dargaud

Saint-Elme T.5 Les Thermopyles– Delcourt

Saturn Return T.10-Akata

Blowing on fire. Past and future violence in India.– Futuropolis

Terrible, The child, the girl and the witch– Dupuis

The Summer Hikaru Died T.3– Pika

Workers of the sea– Glénat

Void Rivals– Urban Comics

Walicho– HERE AND THERE

Angoulême Festival 2025 Official Selection: Heritage

Come Over Come Over -HERE AND THERE

Eerie and Creepy present Alex Toth – Delirium

Garconnes, the forgotten female authors of the Roaring Twenties – Bliss

The world that isn't – Editions du Sonneur

Pepito T3 – Cornelius

When the wind blows – Tanibis

Scorchy Smith and the Genius of Noel Sickles T1 – Éditions Barbier

Shinkirari – Freedom behind the curtain – Kana

Official Selection: Youth

Boris, Babette and all the skeletons – Nathan

The pebble – Dargaud

Mignon Kitten T1 In action – Gallimard BD

The ogres' kitchen Trois-fois-morte – Rue de Sèvres

Elliot at school T3 Alice in real life – Dupuis

Emilie Kado T1 Le Secret des araignées – Editions de la Gouttière

Gosse Tome 2 Gosse et son ami taigne – Dupuis

Pepik's great adventure – Editions l'Oeuf

So far, so good – Rue de Sèvres

Lili sets sail – Biscoto

Luca, draconic veterinarian T1 – Glénat

Magda intergalactic cook – T3: Beyond the stars – Sarbacane

Les Merveilles – Bang

Rebis – Le Lombard

Back to Tomioka – Jungle

Rwama t.1 My childhood in Algeria – Dargaud

Silence, Tome 2 – Kana

The Deep Dark – Kinaye

Official Selection: Crime

To die in my nurse's arms – Glénat

Black souls – Dupuis

Autreville – Sarbacane

Phantom Road T.1 – Panini Comics

Review Comanche – Le Lombard

The Good Asian – Komics Initiative

Private Venus – Ici Même

Official Selection: Ecological Issues

Alyte – 2024

Au loup! Chronicle of a comeback – Rackham

The Sound of Water: Discussions in the Roya Valley – Futuropolis

Tepe, the hill – HERE AND THERE

Terra Animalia – La Joie de Lire

Vert de Rage Children of Lead – Michel Lafon

Critical Zone – Delcourt

Angoulême Official Selection: School Favourite

Farewell my kingdom – Six feet under

Antipodes – Casterman

Tales from the attic – L'Employé du moi

Love crescent – The Hoochie Coochie

Two naked girls – Albin Michel

The intranquil Mr Pessoa – Dargaud

For a fraction of a second, The eventful life of Eadweard Muybridge – Delcourt

Terrible, The child, the girl and the witch – Dupuis

Workers of the sea – Glénat

Void Rivals – Urban Comics

