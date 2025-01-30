Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: Angoulême, Void rivals
Angoulême Festival 2025 Official Selection: Void Rivals To Alex Toth
The Angoulême Festival 2025 Official Selection, from Void Rivals to Mean Girls Club to Grandville to The Good Asian to Moonshine to Alex Toth
The Angoulême Festival for 2025 has announced their Official Selection of comic books published in the French language over the last year. These will be voted on for Awards to be presented at Angouleme this week. This is the most prestigious comic book award in the world. Entries originally published in the English language, and translated into French include Void Rivals by Robert Kirkman and Lorenzo De Felici,, Grandville: Force Majeure by Bryan Talbot, Moonshine by Brian Azzarello and Eduardo Risso, Eerie and Creepy Present by Alex Toth, Come Over Come Over by Lynda Barry, The Deep Dark by Molly Ostertag, Mean Girls Club: Pink Dawn by Ryan Heshka, Phantom Road by Jeff Lemire and Gabriel Walta, and The Good Asian by Pornsak Picketshote and Alexandre Tefenkgi.
Angoulême Festival 2025 Official Selection
- Farewell my kingdom– Six feet under
- Alison, brushstrokes- Helvetiq
- Antipodes– Casterman
- Inside– 404 Editions
- Ballads– Atrabile
- Berserk T.42– Glénat
- Comrade Cuckoo– Futuropolis
- Like a stone– Ilatina
- Connections T.2 Sand castles– Tanibis
- Tales from the attic– L'Employé du moi
- Les contes de la Pieuvre T.4 Fannie la Renoueuse– Delcourt
- The joyful life of the sad dog Cornelius– Actes Sud BD
- Love crescent– The Hoochie Coochie
- Dementia 21 T.2– Huber
- Two naked girls– Albin Michel
- The White Screen– Almost Moon
- In enemy territory– The Association
- The Expert– Casterman
- Grandville T.5 Force Majeure– Delirium
- The Flying Fortress– Sarbacane
- La Harde– Atrabile
- Hirayasumi T.4– The Black Lizard
- Intangible– Cornelius
- Impenetrable– Le Lombard
- Les Indomptés– Dargaud
- The intranquil Mr Pessoa– Dargaud
- Land T.7– Mangetsu
- Madeleine, résistante T.3 Tomato noodles– Dupuis
- Mean Girls Club: The pink dawn– Les Requins Marteaux
- Meteora, Stories of those who are just passing through– Delcourt
- Moonshine T.5– Urban Comics
- Dying for the cause: revolution in 1960s Quebec– Pow Pow
- For a fraction of a second, The eventful life of Eadweard Muybridge– Delcourt
- The Pythia speaks to you, seven life tips– Rackham
- King Medusa T.1– Actes Sud BD
- La Route– Dargaud
- Saint-Elme T.5 Les Thermopyles– Delcourt
- Saturn Return T.10-Akata
- Blowing on fire. Past and future violence in India.– Futuropolis
- Terrible, The child, the girl and the witch– Dupuis
- The Summer Hikaru Died T.3– Pika
- Workers of the sea– Glénat
- Void Rivals– Urban Comics
- Walicho– HERE AND THERE
Angoulême Festival 2025 Official Selection: Heritage
- Come Over Come Over -HERE AND THERE
- Eerie and Creepy present Alex Toth – Delirium
- Garconnes, the forgotten female authors of the Roaring Twenties – Bliss
- The world that isn't – Editions du Sonneur
- Pepito T3 – Cornelius
- When the wind blows – Tanibis
- Scorchy Smith and the Genius of Noel Sickles T1 – Éditions Barbier
- Shinkirari – Freedom behind the curtain – Kana
Official Selection: Youth
- Boris, Babette and all the skeletons – Nathan
- The pebble – Dargaud
- Mignon Kitten T1 In action – Gallimard BD
- The ogres' kitchen Trois-fois-morte – Rue de Sèvres
- Elliot at school T3 Alice in real life – Dupuis
- Emilie Kado T1 Le Secret des araignées – Editions de la Gouttière
- Gosse Tome 2 Gosse et son ami taigne – Dupuis
- Pepik's great adventure – Editions l'Oeuf
- So far, so good – Rue de Sèvres
- Lili sets sail – Biscoto
- Luca, draconic veterinarian T1 – Glénat
- Magda intergalactic cook – T3: Beyond the stars – Sarbacane
- Les Merveilles – Bang
- Rebis – Le Lombard
- Back to Tomioka – Jungle
- Rwama t.1 My childhood in Algeria – Dargaud
- Silence, Tome 2 – Kana
- The Deep Dark – Kinaye
Official Selection: Crime
- To die in my nurse's arms – Glénat
- Black souls – Dupuis
- Autreville – Sarbacane
- Phantom Road T.1 – Panini Comics
- Review Comanche – Le Lombard
- The Good Asian – Komics Initiative
- Private Venus – Ici Même
Official Selection: Ecological Issues
- Alyte – 2024
- Au loup! Chronicle of a comeback – Rackham
- The Sound of Water: Discussions in the Roya Valley – Futuropolis
- Tepe, the hill – HERE AND THERE
- Terra Animalia – La Joie de Lire
- Vert de Rage Children of Lead – Michel Lafon
- Critical Zone – Delcourt
Angoulême Official Selection: School Favourite
- Farewell my kingdom – Six feet under
- Antipodes – Casterman
- Tales from the attic – L'Employé du moi
- Love crescent – The Hoochie Coochie
- Two naked girls – Albin Michel
- The intranquil Mr Pessoa – Dargaud
- For a fraction of a second, The eventful life of Eadweard Muybridge – Delcourt
- Terrible, The child, the girl and the witch – Dupuis
- Workers of the sea – Glénat
- Void Rivals – Urban Comics