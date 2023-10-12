Posted in: Comics, Comics, Heritage Sponsored, Vintage Paper | Tagged: fiction house, Jungle Comics, kaanga

Ann Mason Beat Out Kaänga to the Cover of Jungle Comics 15, at Auction

Kaänga was a Tarzan-alike character who starred in the Golden Age anthology comic series Jungle Comics, published by Fiction House from 1941.

Kaänga was a Tarzan-alike character who starred in the Golden Age anthology comic series Jungle Comics, published by Fiction House from 1941 and created by Alex Blum. A runaway orphan raised in the jungle by apes, he returned to "civilisation" where he fell in love with one Ann Mason, who retaught him English. However, finding that they were unable to acclimatise to human society together, they both returned with Kaänga to live in the jungle, where they found themselves fighting everything from dinosaurs to witch doctors to Nazis. While Kaänga was the star, as the comic continued, that started to switch as the publishers started to work out more and more of what they wanted. And so with Jungle Comics #15, a copy of which is up for auction from Heritage Auctions, Ann started to gain greater prominence on the cover of the comic, over Kaanga, in this cover by Nick Cardy. Ann is upfront, and Kaänga is way off in the back. And this publishing history was made, and the Jungle Girl comics became more and more popular. For a while at least.

This particular issue of the comic also saw Arthur Peddy draw the character Red Panther, long before anyone thought of Black Panthers, while a Sir Champion story by Robert Webb sees the villain Remardo threaten to destroy Camilla's city in an attempt to make her marry him. Sounds like a story that played out in Britain not too long ago…

Jungle Comics #15 (Fiction House, 1941) Condition: Apparent VG. Nick Cardy gorilla, skull, human sacrifice cover. Don Rico, Henry "Hank" Fletcher, Henry Kiefer, Alex Blum, and Arthur Peddy art. Has a spine split that has been repaired with tape and glue, the two center wraps are detached, and there is a piece missing from the back cover. Restoration includes a tear seal on the cover. Overstreet 2023 VG 4.0 value = $148.

