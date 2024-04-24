Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, IDW | Tagged: Kristen Simon, mad cave, Senior Editor

Kristen Simon Made Senior Editor At Mad Cave Studios, After IDW

Kristen Simon Made Senior Editor At Mad Cave Studios, Three Weeks After IDW Redundancies

Article Summary Kristen Simon joins Mad Cave Studios as Senior Editor after IDW layoff.

Landed new role in less than three weeks, overseeing new adult titles.

Simon brings extensive experience from Netmarble F&C to Mad Cave.

Mike Marts of Mad Cave highlights Simon's industry experience and respect.

Bleeding Cool reported that Kristen Simon joined IDW in 2022 as a Senior Editor. In the first week of April 2024, Bleeding Cool reported that she had been made redundant as part of another wave hitting the publisher. Well, she didn't stay on the market long; less than three weeks later, she has been made Senior Editor at Mad Cave Studios, where she will oversee an array of new adult titles, including individual issues and graphic novels for the direct and book market. She writes "My last day at IDW was technically April 3rd, and I was laid off the morning of April 4th, a Thursday. I had an interview set up by Friday, for Monday, which turned into multiple interviews as the day progressed, and an offer by Tuesday. I signed it Wednesday morning the 10th, for a start date of the 22nd". Kristen Simon's editorial title rollout will begin at the end of 2024.

Previously Kristen Simon was Editor In Chief at Netmarble F&C, expanding their novels, webtoons and comic book division in the US. Before that, Senior Event Coordinator and then Managing Editor at Com2us Corporation overseeing editorial activities for the Summoners War comics, novel, motion comics and website, as well as managing their convention appearances. She was also Director of Content at Atomic Crush, Event Manager at Skybound Entertainment, Director Of Programming for MAD Event Management, STEM/STEAM Programs Manager for the Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles, creating events to educate young girls about comics, Creative Director of Comics Pipeline, Editor and Writer at Silverline Books, EIC of Jim Valentino's imprint ShadowLine at Image Comics where she wrote Bruce: The Little Blue Spruce and I Hate Gallant Girl, and was previously editor for Small Gods, published at Image Comics. She also recently launched the GeekChic Substack channel. So she has a hell of a lot of experience to bring to Mad Cave.

"I'm so excited to be joining the Mad Cave team," said Kristen Simon. "I've been keeping my eye on what they've been doing, and it turns out it's even better than I imagined! I look forward to being part of a company that believes in the potential of the comics industry and its creators."

"As Mad Cave continues to grow within both the direct and book markets, it's only natural that our editorial group expands, as well," said Mad Cave Studios Editor in Chief, Mike Marts. "We're extremely fortunate to be adding someone with as much industry experience and respect as Kristen. She'll be hitting the ground running and helping Mad Cave to reach areas of the market that we haven't completely explored yet."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!