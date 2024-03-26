Posted in: Comics, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: flash, golden age, green lantern, Justice Society of America, sandman

Another Justice Society Of America Continuity Foul Up? (Spoilers)

In today's Alan Scott: Green Lantern #5, published by DC Comics today, Tim Sheridan and Cian Tormey have a new history to tell.

In today's Alan Scott: Green Lantern #5, published by DC Comics today, Tim Sheridan and Cian Tormey have a new history to tell for the origin of the character's power and the way it ties into the Guardians Of The Universe. But while addressing one continuity problem, have they caused another? The final issue of Wesley Dodds: The Sandman two weeks ago, saw the Justice Society Of America, Hawkman, Hourman, Doctor Fate, The Spectre, Jay Allen Flash and Alan Scott Green Lantern turn up to recruit him in the middle of the ruined hills on a beautiful day.

But a fortnight later in Alan Scott: Green Lantern #5, the JSA are recruiting Alan Scott: Green Lantern, and Wesley Dodds: Sandman is already part of the team, and it happens at night in the city. With Jay Garrick: Flash making the offer, and the Atom joining the team.





I mean, the Justice Society Of America has caused enough of its own problems, especially with Power Girl. Will an upcoming final issue of Jay Garrick: The Flash give a very different version of this meeting, with both Alan Scott and Wesley Dodds offering him the chance to join, set in the middle of a desert? Suitable for a Sandman after all…

