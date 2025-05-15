Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: daniel acuna, rick remender

Anthropomorphic War Comic, Escape by Rick Remender and Daniel Acuña

Anthropomorphic war comic, Escape by Rick Remender and Daniel Acuña, from Image Comics in August 2025

Article Summary Rick Remender and Daniel Acuña launch new ongoing war comic Escape at Image Comics in August 2025

Escape blends anthropomorphic animals with gritty wartime action, inspired by Inglourious Basterds and Blacksad

Story follows Milton Shaw, a downed bomber pilot forced to escape enemy territory with unlikely civilian allies

Creators promise a mature, emotional, and fully painted comic filled with heart, courage, and explosive action

Uncanny Avengers' creators Rick Remender and Daniel Acuña are publishing an all-new, anthropomorphic wartime thriller ongoing comic, Escape, launching in August from Image Comics.

"Set in a brutal, fully painted world of anthropomorphic animals—think Inglourious Basterds meets Blacksad—Escape is a gritty, bullet-riddled journey through war's scorched aftermath. It's about the violence we inflict, the souls we try to save, and the courage it takes to crawl out of fire.

Daniel and I have worked together many times, and each project sets a new high watermark in my experience making comics," said Remender. "He's one of the best artists working today. Getting to take our time and build this book exactly the way we want—drenched in love—has been an absolute pleasure. I'm certain readers will feel that on every page. Escape is a perfect comic book."

Acuña added: "When Rick and I started working together years ago, we 'connected,' not only as artists but also on a personal level. Back then, we already decided we wanted to create something together. I honestly thought it'd never happen, but thanks to Rick's infinite patience (and believe me, it is infinite) it's happening! We both agreed we wanted to create a comic our parents would read and enjoy, a big war story. It's been decades since I created a comic from scratch working with another creator, and I couldn't 't be more happy and proud with what we've done. It's a great fit for both of us, and my most solid, mature and personal work. I'm sure you're gonna be surprised and love every panel as I've enjoyed and have gotten emotional first reading, and then creating the art for it. In Escape Rick and I shine as never before."

"Escape follows Milton Shaw, a battle-hardened bomber pilot flying missions over a war-torn world ruled by a ruthless empire. But when his plane is shot out of the sky, Milton wakes up behind enemy lines—in the smoldering ruins of a city he helped burn. And in less than 24 hours, his own side is dropping the big one to finish the job. "Now, injured, unarmed, and being hunted through enemy streets, Milton's only shot at escape comes from the unlikeliest place: a grieving father and his son—civilians shattered by the same fascist regime that rules this land with an iron claw. Enemies by blood. Allies by circumstance. Together, they'll have to fight their way out before the bomb drops and erases everything…and everyone."

Escape #1 will be published on Wednesday, the 20th of August.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!