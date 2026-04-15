Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: Daniel Sampere, donald trump, Matriarch, Tom King, wonder woman

Anything Trump Can Do, The Matriarch Can Do Better In Wonder Woman #32

Anything President Donald Trump Can Do, The Matriarch Can Do Better, Thanks to Tom King and Daniel Sampere in Wonder Woman #32 (Spoilers)

Article Summary The Matriarch rises in Wonder Woman #32, conquering the world and defeating most superheroes.

Set twenty years in the future, the issue sees Wonder Woman's daughter Trinity facing her childhood friend.

Tom King draws sharp parallels between The Matriarch's reign and contemporary political figures.

DC artifacts and alliances play a key role as Matriarch cements her legacy—and even eyes a deal with Warworld.

Wonder Woman #32 by Tom King and Daniel Sampere, published today, is set twenty years in the future, a world in which The Matriarch, the daughter of The Sovereign and Amazonian warrior Lyssa, and childhood friend of Wonder Woman's daughter Trinity, has conquered the world. Is ruling the USA. And has killed off most of its superheroes along the way, with a little help of a Legion Flight Ring, a Green Lantern Ring and various other DC Comics weapons. And if you think the White House Ballroom was a bit much, you should see what she's had done to the White House…

As well as taking interviews with the open and honest press about her accomplishments in regard to the United States Of America and claiming her father's legacy in the secret lineage of the Kings of America for 250 years.

As well as restoring her father's reputation and condemning that of Wonder Woman.

The language does seem a little familiar, does it not. And it seems that other deals are being done with… I mean, Tom King is definitely doing this on purpose, right? He lives in Washington, D.C., near the Capitol building (he walked by it on 6/6)... it cannot be a coincidence that her reign includes a deal with another orange monster…

Mogul. Ruler and fascist dictator of Warworld… and a possible suitor for The Matriarch. That would be quite the land deal. Wonder Woman #32 by Tom King and Daniel Sampere, is published today by DC Comics.

Wonder Woman #32 by Tom King, Daniel Sampere

After a disastrous attempt at stopping the Matriarch, she has risen more powerful than ever. Now it's up to Trinity, who finds herself alone as her allies fall one by one, to stop her childhood companion. Can the daughter of Wonder Woman finally live up to the name and all the pressures that come with it?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!