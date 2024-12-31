Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: aquababy, aquaman

Aquaman #1 by Jeremy Adams and John Timms – A Lettered Preview

In one week's time, DC Comics publishes a new Aquaman #1 by Jeremy Adams and John Timms. We already ran one preview for the comic, looking at some issues regarding whether the creative team have got the right Aquababy or not. Now we have a better look at the comic book in question with a lettered preview of Aquaman #1, ahead of the 8th of January, 2025. No news on the Aquababy yet… but he has some things to say.

He says he's back as King of Atlantis. Yes, yes, all very good, but how long will that be for exactly? It's not looking good down there, now that whatever is left of Darkseid is involved. Aquaman #1 by Jeremy Adams and John Timms will be published on the 8th of January, 2025

AQUAMAN #1

Written by JEREMY ADAMS Art and Cover by JOHN TIMMS

Variant covers by IVAN REIS, BRAD WALKER, and TULA LOTAY

1:25 variant cover by SALVADOR LARROCA

1:50 variant cover by CHRISTIAN WARD

Deep Sea variant (Ultra Gloss) by BRAD WALKER ($9.99)

Blank sketch cover

$5.99 US 48 pages Variant $6.99 US (card stock) ON SALE 1/8/24

NEW POWERS, NEW MISSION…THE KING IS BACK, BABY! In the wake of Absolute Power, Arthur Curry's powers have evolved to powerful new heights, and this is one king ready to use them to kick some serious butt. Mammoth water-construct Kaijus have emerged from each of the seven seas, and only Aquaman's water-warping abilities can stop them—but not if they kill the good king in the process! Enter Dagon, Arthur's guide on the quest to unlock the secrets of the blue." But what deadly secret awaits Arthur on his journey? It's an all-new era for Aquaman by acclaimed creators Jeremy Adams (The Flash, Green Lantern) and John Timms (Action Comics) that will leave you cheering!

