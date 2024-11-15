Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, DC Comics | Tagged: aquaman, new gods

The Fate Of Atlantis In DC's New Aquaman Series (Spoilers)

The Fate of Atlantis In DC Comics' new Aquaman Series... and are we getting a Baby Darkseid over in New Gods? (Spoilers)

Article Summary Aquaman faces deadly sea Kaijus in a new series by Jeremy Adams and John Timms starting January.

Atlantis faces apocalypse ties to Apokolips, leaving Aquaman a king without a home.

Aquaman's new water-morphing powers could hold the key to saving Atlantis.

Beneath the cosmos, a mysterious new god could be either savior or universe's greatest evil.

In the first issue of Aquaman by Jeremy Adams and John Timms, solicited for January, DC Comics states, "Mammoth water-construct Kaijus have emerged from each of the seven seas, and only Aquaman's water-warping abilities can stop them—but not if they kill the good king in the process!" But the February DC Comics 2025 solicits, as dropped in full by Bleeding Cool earlier today, reveal just what those underwater Kaijus may be up to in Aquaman #2… and possibly spoiling a little of Aquaman #1 in the process, with the headline "Atlantis Obliterated!" Then, following that with "after the shocking events of Aquaman #1, Arthur Curry is now a king without a home!" he also said that he was planning to "recover… Atlantis from its untimely apocalypse…or should we say Apokolips?" Maybe you should. Especially if this means the return of Darkseid. But the solicits for New Gods #3 may have other plans in that regard as well, saying, "Deep in the cosmos, an intergalactic inquisition descends upon Apokolips and New Genesis… could this child—this new god—be the universe's savior? Or could he be the reincarnation of the universe's greatest evil?".

AQUAMAN #2

Written by JEREMY ADAMS Art and Cover by JOHN TIMMS

Variant covers by MARCIO TAKARA, LUCAS MEYER, and TULA LOTAY 1:25 variant cover by SALVADOR LARROCA

$5.99 48 pages Variant $6.99 US (card stock) ON SALE 2/12/25

ATLNTIS OBLITERATED! After the shocking events of Aquaman #1, Arthur Curry is now a king without a home! But is hope truly lost? The answer lies in Aquaman's mysterious new water-morphing abilities, and a portal into the unknown. Earth's uncanny undersea hero must train like never before to stand a chance of recovering Atlantis from its untimely apocalypse…or should we say Apokolips? Ride the wave for the biggest, wettest adventure of the year in this second issue extravaganza—brought to you by the tide-turning talents of Jeremy Adams and John Timms!



THE NEW GODS #3

Written by RAM V Art by EVAN CAGLE

Cover by NIMIT MALAVIA Variant cover by MIKE HUDDLESTON "Birth of a New God" acetate cover by EVAN CAGLE

$3.99 32 pages Variant $4.99 (card stock) ON SALE 2/19/25

COSMIC INQUISITION ATTACKS APOKOLIPS AND NEW GENESIS! Deep in the cosmos, an intergalactic inquisition descends upon Apokolips and New Genesis, carrying with it a sinister message: convert or be destroyed. Meanwhile on Earth, Mister Miracle and Big Barda, with their baby in tow, seek out the mysterious child spoken of in Metron's prophecy, desperate to find him before Orion does. Could this child—this new god—be the universe's savior? Or could he be the reincarnation of the universe's greatest evil?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!