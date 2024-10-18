Aquaman #1 by Jeremy Adams & John Timms with New Powers from DC Comics

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Absolute Power, aquaman

Article Summary Aquaman #1 by Jeremy Adams and John Timms introduces new water-warping powers for Arthur Curry.

In this series, Aquaman battles giant water-construct Kaijus from the seven seas.

Arthur embarks on a journey guided by Dagon to uncover blue secrets that could change everything.

Expect variant covers from renowned artists and find out what deadly secret awaits the King!

Aquaman is back in his own comic book series. It's been a while, he didn't even have a series out when Aquaman 2 was in stores. But from the new DC Connect out today, he's on the cover, with his new series by Jeremy Adams and John Timms which promises new powers for Aquaman in the wake of the Absolute Power shakeup of the powers of superheroes in the DC Universe. And he's fighting "Mammoth water-construct Kaijus" and now has the power to warp water to fight them. Which is handy. Aquatelekenisis? Hydrokinesis? More of a Mera thing, previously. Like when he had the Waterbearer hand way back? Anyway, as the cover shows, he can turn water into weapons now…

AQUAMAN #1

Written by JEREMY ADAMS Art and Cover by JOHN TIMMS

Variant covers by IVAN REIS, BRAD WALKER, and TULA LOTAY

1:25 variant cover by SALVADOR LARROCA

1:50 variant cover by CHRISTIAN WARD

Deep Sea variant (Ultra Gloss) by BRAD WALKER ($9.99)

Blank sketch cover

$5.99 US 48 pages Variant $6.99 US (card stock) ON SALE 1/8/24

NEW POWERS, NEW MISSION…THE KING IS BACK, BABY! In the wake of Absolute Power, Arthur Curry's powers have evolved to powerful new heights, and this is one king ready to use them to kick some serious butt. Mammoth water-construct Kaijus have emerged from each of the seven seas, and only Aquaman's water-warping abilities can stop them—but not if they kill the good king in the process! Enter Dagon, Arthur's guide on the quest to unlock the secrets of the blue." But what deadly secret awaits Arthur on his journey? It's an all-new era for Aquaman by acclaimed creators Jeremy Adams (The Flash, Green Lantern) and John Timms (Action Comics) that will leave you cheering!

