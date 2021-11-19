Aquaman Green Arrow Deep Target #2 Preview: Freaky Friday'd

It's Friday night, and you know what that means! Yes, once again, Bleeding Cool brings you looks inside all of the Marvel and DC comics hitting stores next week in a little feature we like to call Friday Night Previews, because these are previews, and it's Friday night. Of course, previews wouldn't be complete (according to the Bleeding Cool handbook) without SEO-rich keyword text in the opening paragraph and a clickbait headline, so that's what you're gonna get, baby! As we move on to DC previews, we've got one of Aquaman Green Arrow Deep Target #2, in stores from DC on Tuesday. The basic concept is that the evil Scorpion organization has FREAKY FRIDAY'D Aquaman and Green Arrow. Classic evil plot. Check out a preview below.

AQUAMAN GREEN ARROW DEEP TARGET #2 (OF 7)

DC Comics

0921DC096

0921DC097 – AQUAMAN GREEN ARROW DEEP TARGET #2 (OF 7) CVR B DAVI GO CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

(W) Brandon Thomas (A) Ronan Cliquet (CA) Marco Santucci

As Aquaman and Green Arrow work to piece together the mystery of the altered timeline, Scorpio's General Anderton gets an upgrade of his own.

In Shops: 11/23/2021

SRP: $3.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming Marvel and DC comics. Solicit information and cover images taken from PreviewsWorld for Marvel Comics and from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics. New Marvel Comics are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.