Aquaman/Green Arrow: Deep Target #7 Preview: Mommy Issues

Daddy issues. All the best heroes have them. Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, The Hulk… the list goes on and on. Many heroes also have Mommy Issues. Batman again, for example. Batman just has a bunch of issues, if we're being perfectly honest. Will Aquaman allow the entire universe to be reshaped just because he misses his mommy in this preview of Aquaman/Green Arrow: Deep Target #7?! Check out the preview below.

AQUAMAN/GREEN ARROW: DEEP TARGET #7

DC Comics

0222DC072

0222DC073 – Aquaman/Green Arrow: Deep Target #7 Rahzzah Cover – $4.99

(W) Brandon Thomas (A) Ronan Cliquet (CA) Marco Santucci

This is it! Everything has led our heroes to this moment in time. Aquaman and Green Arrow must beat the clock to take down Scorpio and reset the timeline. If their aim is off by even an inch, all will be lost!

In Shops: 4/26/2022

SRP: $3.99

