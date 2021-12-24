Aquaman: The Becoming #4 Preview: No Place Like Home for the Holidays

'Twas the night before Christmas, and all through Bleeding Cool, not a creature was stirring, except for one fool. Clickbait headlines were posted on the website with care, in hopes outraged readers soon would be there. Though it was Christmas, and there would be no news, alas there's no shortage of comic previews. Low effort articles, themselves do not write, and so Santa Jude Terror must work through the night. Welcome to Friday Night Previews, Christmas Eve edition. Like Santa in his sleigh, we're bringing you previews of all the Marvel and DC comics out next week, bolstered with clickbait headlines and just enough text here in this paragraph to ensure the articles meet the most rigorous SEO standards. Jackson Hyde is having about as good a time at his impromptu family gathering as everyone else in this preview of Aquaman: The Becoming #4. Check out the preview below.

AQUAMAN THE BECOMING #4 (OF 6)

DC Comics

1021DC058

1021DC059 – AQUAMAN THE BECOMING #4 (OF 6) CVR B KHARY RANDOLPH CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

(W) Brandon Thomas (A) Scott Koblish, Wade Von Grawbadger (CA) David Talaski

When it rains it pours! Jackson Hyde's no stranger to dark family secrets, but the one he just uncovered is so big it might just blow his whole life to smithereens. With the Atlantean guard closing in, who can Jackson trust when even the closest people in his life have been lying to his face? It couldn't possibly be the very same person who blew up Atlantis and framed Jackson for the crime…could it?

In Shops: 12/28/2021

SRP: $3.99

