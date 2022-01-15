Aquaman: The Becoming #5 Preview: Mommy Issues

Welcome to Friday Saturday Night Previews, where we attach snarky headlines to previews of next week's comics and call it "journalism." It's a week of renewal for Marvel Comics, which will publish seven number one issues this week. DC, on the other hand, has scaled back their Batman offerings this week so that only six out of seventeen books are Batman or Batman-related comics, compared to 100% last week. Jackson and Delilah work through their Mommy Issues in this preview of Aquaman: The Becoming #5, the penultimate issue, in stores Tuesday. Check out the preview below.

AQUAMAN THE BECOMING #5 (OF 6)

DC Comics

1121DC043

1121DC044 – AQUAMAN THE BECOMING #5 (OF 6) CVR B KHARY RANDOLPH CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

(W) Brandon Thomas (A) Diego Olortegui, Wade Von Grawbadger (CA) David Talaski

All roads lead to Xebel! Jackson Hyde's made some daring escapes in his time on the run, but there's no avoiding the reunions that his underwater motherland has in store for him. Both surprise family time and a long-awaited romantic interlude leave Jackson questioning his life on the surface. And with all the problems Jackson left behind in Atlantis, it's getting harder not to ask himself—is Xebel where he really belongs?

In Shops: 1/18/2022

SRP: $3.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming Marvel and DC comics. Solicit information and cover images taken from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, depending on whether Diamond has their **** together this week (which they probably don't), and from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics. New Marvel Comics are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.