Arcade Kings & Street Fighter 6 on Next Week's Diamond Previews Covers The next Previews catalogue features Dylan Burnett’s Arcade Kings #1 on the front and Udon's Street Fighter 6 #1 on the back.

The March edition of Diamond Comic Distributors' monthly Previews catalogue arrives in comic shops and digitally on the 22nd of February next week and features comic books, graphic novels, toys, and other pop culture merchandise scheduled to go on sale beginning May 2023. And on the front cover is Image Comics/Skybound's Arcade Kings #1 in which the top arcade player in Infinity City is going to move beyond fighting with a joystick to fighting with his fists in Dylan Burnett's new series from Image Comics' Skybound imprint, Arcade Kings.

The back cover has Street Fighter 6 #1 from Udon Studios, as Capcom's Street Fighter returns this summer, and Udon Entertainment has the official, weekly 4-part prequel to the highly anticipated new fighting game.

Then on the order form cover, and based on the popular mobile game Clash of Clans, First Second Books' The Book of Clash Volume 1: Legendarious Achievery from Gene Luen Yang, Les McClaine, and Alison Acton features all new stories featuring the characters from the game.

Then down the Previews spine, is Diamond Select Toys's newest Dungeons & Dragons Minimates box set, this one focused on the villains of the fan-favourite 1980s animated series, complete with Venger and his horse, with the Dungeons & Dragons Minimates Villains Box Set. The March Previews catalogue also includes Women in Comics Month, with the many women who work within the comics industry and community, whether it is behind-the-scenes as publishers, editors, marketing, design or translation, or in the creative spotlight as writers and artists.

Previews Gems of the Month from Marvel's premier publishers are:

BOOM! Studios' Ghostlore #1 and Once Upon a Time at the End of the World

Dark Horse Comics' The Lonesome Hunters: The Wolf Child #1 and Miss Truesdale and the Fall of Hyperborea #1

Dynamite Entertainment's Disney Villains: Maleficent #1 and Vampirella and the Superpowers

Image Comics' Arcade Kings #1 and Something Epic #1

Marvel Comics' Avengers #1

Deluxe Publishers' Featured items:

ABLAZE Publishing' Animal Castle Volume 2 #1 ( MAR231061) and Centaurs Volume 1 ( MAR231070)

Aftershock Comics' Bulls of Beacon Hill #5 ( MAR231014)

Frank Miller Presents' Ancient Enemies: The Wraith & Son One-Shot ( FEB231056)

Titan Comics' Dead by Daylight #1 ( MAR231030) and Marvel Comics: The Hulk: The First 60 Years HC ( MAR231048)