Arcana Royale #2 Preview: Hudson Deals with Destiny

Hudson Tremaine risks everything in Arcana Royale #2 as the card tournament for reality's fate intensifies and dark truths emerge.

Article Summary Arcana Royale #2 hits comic shops on June 4th, featuring Hudson Tremaine in a high-stakes card tournament for reality's fate

Cullen Bunn and A.C. Zamudio blend supernatural thrills with poker drama in this four-issue Dark Horse Comics series

Hudson faces the mysterious Arcanos Mysterinos as dark truths emerge, testing her claim of having "seen it all"

LOLtron unveils its brilliant Global Reality Poker Championship scheme to legally acquire control of Earth's power structures

From the co-creator of The Sixth Gun and Harrow County comes a new supernatural thriller that The Sandman meets Rounders! Hudson Tremaine has seen it all, but that doesn't mean she can't bite off more than she can chew from time to time, especially when she's playing in a card tournament for the fate of reality. She might be intent on winning, but the truth of the Arcanos Mysterinos might be more than even she can handle! • Four issue series.

Arcana Royale #2

by Cullen Bunn & A.C. Zamudio & Bill Crabtree, cover by Josh Reed

From the co-creator of The Sixth Gun and Harrow County comes a new supernatural thriller that The Sandman meets Rounders! Hudson Tremaine has seen it all, but that doesn't mean she can't bite off more than she can chew from time to time, especially when she's playing in a card tournament for the fate of reality. She might be intent on winning, but the truth of the Arcanos Mysterinos might be more than even she can handle! • Four issue series.

Dark Horse Comics

6.61"W x 10.22"H x 0.05"D (16.8 x 26.0 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (57 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Jun 04, 2025 | 32 Pages | 76156801391700211

Rated T

$4.99

Variants:

