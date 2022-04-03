Archie Milestones Jumbo Digest #14: Best of the 1990s Preview

Archie skewers Friends in a new story in this timely preview of Archie Milestones Jumbo Digest #14: Best of the 1990s. Better late than never! Check out the preview below.

ARCHIE MILESTONES JUMBO DIGEST #14: BEST OF THE 1990S

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

FEB221227

(W) Dan Parent (A) Various (CA) Dan DeCarlo

BRAND NEW STORY: "I Won't Be There for You" Archie and the girls are excited to see a live taping of their favorite sitcom "Buddies." But when the cameras are off, the cast starts fighting like a bunch of entitled Hollywood brats! It's up to Archie, Betty & Veronica to reignite their friendship!

In Shops: 4/6/2022

SRP: $8.99

