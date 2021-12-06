Archie Regrets Lonely, Wasted Life in Holiday Special Preview

Archie Andrews is seen regretting a lonely, wasted life in this preview of Archie's Holiday Magic Special #1, a one-shot special hitting stores this week. The anthology comic features a framing story based on A Christmas Carol in which Archie is visited by ghosts of Christmas past, present, and future. It's the future story in which we find that Archie managed to become a boing champion after leaving Riverdale, but that his love life went down the tubes without Betty and Veronica around to fawn over him. Check out the preview from Archie Comics below.

ARCHIE'S HOLIDAY MAGIC SPECIAL #1 (ONE SHOT) It's Christmas Eve in Riverdale, and it's almost time for the annual Snow Ball, but Archie still can't choose who should be his date: Betty or Veronica? Has he always been this indecisive? Will he always be? Will his flaws leave him all alone? Everything changes when a spirit guide appears to help him navigate these questions, and explore his past, present, and future in three distinct tales. This heartfelt and humorous holiday tale harkens back to classic holiday stories like It's a Wonderful Life, mixed with the over-the-top sentimentality of a Hallmark Christmas film. Script: Micol Ostow, Michael Northrop, J. Torres

Art: Gretel Lusky, Arielle Jovellanos, Dan Schoening

Colors: Matt Herms

Letters: Jack Morelli

Main Cover: Gretel Lusky

Variant Cover: Gary Erskine

On Sale Date: 12/8

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

