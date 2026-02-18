Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Armageddon, chip zdarsky

Armageddon Outta Here – Captain America, Wolverine & Doom (Spoilers)

Armageddon Outta Here - Captain America #7, Wolverine And The Weapons Of Armageddon #1 and Dungeons Of Doom #5 (Spoilers)

Article Summary Marvel's Armageddon event heats up as Captain America, Wolverine, and Doom clash over powerful new threats

Weapon X's legacy resurfaces with Primewarrior targeting mutants and super-soldier secrets unraveling fast

Origin Boxes from the Ultimate Universe and Doom's devices promise game-changing superpowers for all

Ancient weapons, a resurrection herb, and political intrigue collide as heroes and villains race to Armageddon

Armageddon is coming from Chip Zdarsky and Marvel Comics, their big Avengers summer crossover event, starting in June 2026. With Armageddon Assembles… but what's behind it all?

Today saw Marvel publish three books leading up to Armageddon with word of a fourth. Captain America #7 by Chip Zdarsky, Delio Diaz, Frank Alpizar, Wolverine: Weapons Of Armageddon #1 (of 4) by Chip Zdarsky, Luca Maresca and Dungeons Of Doom #2 (of 3) by Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Benjamin Percy, Robert Gill, Carlos Magno are all published today by Marvel Comics. So who are the players?

General Ross, of course, The Red Hulk, the hawk of the Marvel Universe.

There's Teri O'Barnes, mutant tracker who once upon a time, tracked Wolverine for the Weapon X folk who introduced him to a certain subject called adamantium. So she knows of what she speaks. And we have seen mention of super soldier creators Primewarrior elsewhere.

Captain America also being part of the whole Weapon project as well…

So as Wolverine goes looking for Primewarrior, and those they are now targeting who were once like him…

Captain America meets another player in Armageddon, the pacifist protestor Alina of The Homeland Party. Steve and Alina, Logan and Teri. We can see where this is all going.

While Primewarrior are dealing with problems of their own. What box might that be now?

Well, that would be the Ultimate Origin Boxes, or at least one of them, brought to the Marvel Universe from the Ultimate Universe by Miles Morales, and the asterix goes to the post Ultimate Endgame finale, Ultimate Universe Impact…

And as we meet another Armageddon voice in Latverian political leader Salvation…

A familiar face for the Captain, over at PrimeWarrior, they also gave Captain America in mind.

While Captain America doesn't seem to find what he's looking for…

Dungeons Of Doom suggests that the items in question have already been taken.

A device that was keeping a very dangerous mutant at bay…

A Wakandan herb that brings the dead back to the world of the living, maybe not in the way anyone would expect or even want…

The hammer of Sviksemi, a sorting hat of a weapon that always picks Slytherin, but grants the wielder great power.

The greatest weapon of all of course, being the truth.

And as for Alina, she has a lineage all of her own to bring into play.

That Doom, he put it about a bit, didn't he? Figuratively and literally… and all leading up to Armageddon with those Origin Boxes to come. Is this all about gaining superpowers through various means, whether they be Weapon X, Origin Boxes, or Doom's Devices? Will everyone be getting "Great Power" if they can pay for it? Maybe…

Captain America #7 by Chip Zdarsky, Delio Diaz, Frank Alpizar

A CAPTAIN'S CRUSADE! Red Hulk's fear of a second Doctor Doom rising from the ashes of Latveria spurs him into taking drastic action, just as Captain America discovers there are those within the war-torn country who see a path to a brighter future. Can Captain America bring their dream within reach, or are there too many forces stacked against him?

ARMAGEDDON STRIKES THE MARVEL UNIVERSE! Superstar writer Chip Zdarsky and dynamic artist Luca Maresca kick off a game-changing new saga! When an old acquaintance drags Logan into the search for a new abducted mutant subject, the terrifying methods of the defunct Weapon X program are revealed to be alive and well. As Wolverine follows the scent of the feral Tyler – and the scent of his own trauma – he finds himself in a deadly race against a super-soldier-creating corporation called PRIMEWARRIOR…which has just hired a very familiar face: the fully armed and upgraded NUKE! Don't miss the first chapter of the biggest Wolverine story in years, one that will have a major impact on the future of the Marvel Universe!

DUNGEON CRAWLERS! As warring global factions struggle for control of Latveria, an attack by Red Hulk traps them all together in Doom's most secret, most forbidden dungeons. Desperately searching for a path to the surface, they discover horrors Doom never intended to be found: The Eye of Khonshu. The Skull-Shaped Herb. The Hammer of Treachery. And a mutant creature so dangerous, even Charles Xavier knew it could never be set free. These forbidden discoveries breed horrors that poison alliances, pollute bodies and souls and threaten to release powers that even DOOM knew must always be hidden.

