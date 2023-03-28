Arthur Adams' Darth Vader Black, White & Red for Star Wars Celebration Next month sees Star Wars Celebration coming to London from the 7th to the 10th of April, dubbed Celebration Europe IV.

The big official Star Wars convention run by Lucasfilm and Reed POP, taking place in the London ExCel Centre, now served by the very whizzy Elizabeth Line. I should be along to show, taking special interest in the Marvel Comics, Dark Horse Comics and Viz Media licensed comic book line, but it seems for some the moment has been prepared for.

Recently the prominence of Big Two retailer comic book variants has been lesser, after the collapse of Frankie's Comics and a perceived overabundance in the marketplace. But Ultimate Comics still has a few, and that includes an Arthur Adams cover for Darth Vader: Black, White And Red which recreates the highlight scene from the Obi-Wan Kenobi series. And it will be made exclusively available in the UK at Star Wars Celebration from The timited Edition stand inside the show at Booth: S831

Limited Edition will also be offering a comic-sized free Double-Exposure Anakin/Vader Print with the comic to those who attend the show, created just for this event and wrapped up in a specially numbered package and limited to 1000 copies. These prints will not be offered anywhere else and only at Star Wars Celebration. If there are any left over (unlikely) they will be destroyed.

They will also have a larger, more limited, second free double-exposure print, A3-sized and made available only to patrons visiting the Limited Edition booth at the show, thus limited to 200, available to those who spend £50 or more at the booth. 3D glasses will be supplied. Expect a few of these kinds of offers to start to break cover before the show opens.