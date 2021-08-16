Even More Artwork For Jeff Lemire & Dustin Nguyen's Robin & Batman

The reason that DC Comics November 2021 solicitations were so large that for some reason they included much of December as well. Such as the first two issues of Jeff Lemire and Dustin Nguyen's Robin: Year One series Robin & Batman, publishing alongside Jeff Lemire's Mazebook at Dark Horse. Busy boy as well as all the Black Hammer comics he writes.

ROBIN & BATMAN #1 (OF 3) CVR A DUSTIN NGUYEN

(W) Jeff Lemire (A/CA) Dustin Nguyen

The legendary story of Batman and Robin has reached nearly mythic proportions: the crime-fighting Dynamic Duo, always one step ahead of the criminals they pursue and never meeting a case too big. This isn't that story. This is the story of a young Dick Grayson, newly orphaned, struggling to find his way in a strange, difficult, dark new world…This is the story of Robin and Batman. The bestselling creative team behind the Eisner-winning Descender, Jeff Lemire and Dustin Nguyen, reunite in Gotham City to tell the story of a remarkable young man learning to navigate an incredible new world!

Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 11/9/2021

(W) Jeff Lemire (A/CA) Dustin Nguyen The legendary story of Batman and Robin has reached nearly mythic proportions: the crime-fighting Dynamic Duo, always one step ahead of the criminals they pursue and never meeting a case too big. This isn't that story. This is the story of a young Dick Grayson, newly orphaned, struggling to find his way in a strange, difficult, dark new world…This is the story of Robin and Batman. The bestselling creative team behind the Eisner-winning Descender, Jeff Lemire and Dustin Nguyen, reunite in Gotham City to tell the story of a remarkable young man learning to navigate an incredible new world! Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 11/9/2021 ROBIN & BATMAN #2 (OF 3) CVR A DUSTIN NGUYEN

(W) Jeff Lemire (A/CA) Dustin Nguyen

Dick Grayson is struggling in his training to be Robin, and the Batman decides the young man needs a break…and takes him to meet the Justice League! In an awe-inspiring moment, he meets the World's Greatest Heroes…and their sidekicks! Will these teen titans get along? Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 12/14/2021