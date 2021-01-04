Arune Singh Joins Skybound Entertainment

In November I scooped the news that comics publicity and marketing veteran Arune Singh was leaving Boom Studios after four years. Well, now we know where he's going. Skybound.

At Skybound Entertainment, Arune will be filling a new role, focusing on their comics and books, as Director, Brand in their Editorial department. He will reporting directly to Dan Murray (Co-CEO, Games & Merchandise) and Ian Howe (Head of Publishing/CEO Skybound Games). That means he'll be bringing his nearly twenty years of experience, including his days as an IGN and CBR reporter, including editing my own column Lying In The Gutters, through his time as the comms leader at Marvel to a VP at Syfy.

His stint recently at Boom was when they had some of their better-marketed successes from Once & Future to Something is Killing The Children to We Only Find Them When They're Dead to their Kickstarter campaign with Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR. But his reputation runs across the industry, – with even Brian Michael Bendis naming a Legion of Super-Heroes character in his honour.

Now he'll be applying those lessons to the publisher behind a little something called The Walking Dead, as well as Fire Power, Stillwater, the new colour versions of The Walking Dead, their gigantic Ava's Demon campaign on Kickstarter, the highly-anticipated Ultramax #1, and surprise drops for Die!Die!Die!, Here's Negan and Solid Blood.

It's also another big move for the Image Comics family who has seen some major promotions and additions from across the industry recently as the company has firmly established itself as the #1 independent publisher in the American comics scene.

Will this new move will also involve writing more comics, as we saw him start to do last year with two different WWE stories at Boom? And will he bring his #AruneOreoClub to a fourth company now?

But either way, a warm congrats to Arune Singh on the new job and all the many Gundam kits, such as this goodbye present from Boom Studios…