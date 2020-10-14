Ava's Demon Kicks Half A Million on Kickstarter for Skybound

In an interesting plot twist, it looks like Skybound/Image's Ava's Demon created by Michelle Czajkowski is The Little Kickstarter that Could and has already more than doubled the much buzzed about Nocterra promo Kickstarter from Scott Snyder and Tony Daniel and is currently the eighth highest funded comics project on the increasingly popular crowdfunding platform (Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR for Boom takes the top of course) with three hours to go.

It seems like Ava's Demon might be a new release from the publisher to keep an eye on. Already the project's collected well over 6000 backers with over $510,000 pledged—with only $25,000 as an initial goal on this.

While this announcement may have been one of the quieter ones coming out of this year's virtual Comic-Con panels, this series has had two previous volumes that were also hugely popular (both of which are among Kickstarter's top 50 most funded comics projects)—and this guaranteed success likely caught Skybound's attention from the get-go as a good property to purchase and publish in print.

Michelle Czajkowski on the Kickstarter page describes this as "my ongoing science fiction and fantasy, multimedia webcomic about a girl named Ava and the demon haunting her. Well…ok…it's a bit more complicated than that. The demon might just be the ghost of an alien queen, Wrathia, seeking revenge on the one that destroyed her empire, a god-like figure named Titan. The story follows Ava as she makes her way across the universe, teaming up with the demon haunting her on a quest for revenge, while fighting her own inner demons along the way."

In the ballpark of Middlewest or I Kill Giants —two comics that went on to be incredibly successful titles from the publisher. If you haven't backed this one, perhaps give it a second look while there's still time? How long before this end up on Netflix? You can also check out the original webcomic right here.