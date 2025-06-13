Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Batman, H2SH

As Batman Comics Get Later And Later, Anyone Fancy A Fill-In?

As Jim Lee and Jeph Loeb Batman comics get later and later, anyone fancy a fill-in from Tony S Daniel and Mark Morales?

Article Summary Batman H2SH by Jim Lee and Jeph Loeb faces further delays, with release dates now shifting into October.

New Batman volume will launch before the current one wraps, causing confusion for fans and collectors.

Tony S Daniel and Mark Morales tease a three-part Batman story that could serve as a surprise fill-in.

Bane joins the spotlight in Absolute Batman, while Jim Gordon returns as Commissioner in upcoming arcs.

The Jim Lee and Jeph Loeb Batman H2SH series has, basically, gone bi-monthly for a bit, with the final chapter now out in October, a month after the Batman relaunch by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez, as it currently stands. So, basically, Batman volume five will start before volume four has finished publishing. Unless, of course, DC Comics changes things again. How does it change things? Well, you know, back in the day, they would have just got people to fill in on the comic to keep it on the schedule. Is there anything that might fit the bill?

Ram V and Jorge Fornes are working on a Batman comic book project, though the odds are that it would be Detective Comics. You never know, though. Then there's Mark Morales, who posted some artwork saying, "Here's a panel from an upcoming Batman three-parter that I'm inking over the masterful Tony S Daniel. Not exactly sure when it's coming out, but here's a peek."

A three-issue story would be very useful to have to drop on the Batman comic book schedule suddenly, would it not? Meanwhile, Absolute Batman has revealed its full cover for issue 10, now with added full-size Bane.

Bane will likely be joining The Joker and Deathstroke in the upcoming unscheduled Absolute Villains one-shot as well. With Jock drawing an Absolute Joker special with Absolute Batman #14 in November. This is, of course, unless H2SH knocks everything back… it is all connected these days, right? Oh look, Absolute Batman #10 is now a week late, slipping from the 9th of July to the 16th of July. You know, I do hope it's not catching.

And it seems that Jim Gordon is back as the Gotham Police Commissioner under Greg Capullo's pencils in the upcoming Deadpool/Batman with Zeb Wells, Kevin Smith, Chip Zdarsky, and more… and currently due to debut the new DC Batman logo before the Batman monthly comic book does…

