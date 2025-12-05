Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: Mark Millar, millarworld

As Netflix Buys Warner Bros/DC Comics, Mark Millar Quits Social Media

As Netflix buys Warner Bros. and DC Comics, Mark Millar quits social media... is there a connection?

Article Summary Mark Millar quits social media as Netflix acquires Warner Bros. and DC Comics, sparking speculation online.

Millar cites increased workload in live-action projects as the main reason for leaving social platforms.

Bleeding Cool speculates Millar may play a major role at DC Comics following the Netflix-Warner Bros. deal.

Millar previews the next volume of his Kickstarter comic Psychic Sam and hints at big future projects.

Was this a coincidence? I really couldn't say. However, as the news broke that Netflix was acquiring Warner Bros., including DC Comics, comic book co-creator of Kick-Ass, Wanted, Kingsman, Marvel's Civil War and Old Man Logan, Mark Millar announced that he was quitting social media. Bleeding Cool speculated that perhaps Netflix staff member Mark Millar, whose Millarworld was acquired by Netflix, might have secured a role in the deal, potentially involving a role for Millar to play running DC Comics. However, it seems that this speculation will not be addressed by Mark Millar, at least not on social media. Coincidence or not, that's for you to decide. He writes;

"Normally people leave social media after a spat or a political disagreement, furious and smarting, but I'm leaving social media loving it more than ever. Why am I going? Honestly, it's just man hours. Work has kicked up a notch on the live action side and we're going into pre production in the New Year on two different projects, a third following shortly after, so I'm just working too many evenings and watching too many brilliant conspiracy podcasts. I could watch this stuff night and day and love checking in on the Twitter feeds of every fringe crazy in the political or UFO world, but I just need to get my head down and will return to this joyous madness as soon as I have time again. My Twitter, Instagram and Facebook pages will thus all remain active so this is hopefully more adieu than goodbye."

He also showed off the first three pages of his Kickstartered comic, Psychic Sam volume 2, from John Romita, Klaus Janson and Bill Crabtree. I backed the first volume on Kickstarter, and it seems they recorded it delivered to my house by UPS… but it never actually got through the front door. I am currently in "conversation" with the fulfilment house. Millar says;

"This book has been AMAZING fun and we're sending out the first NINE pages this evening to anyone who bought the first issue. We'll be back in the New Year with the second of the three books and Volume 2 is even more mental and revenge-soaked than the first. I think you'll enjoy."

And if you want to picture the Luddite nature of Mark Millar these days, then the following sentences depict it all.

"Right. Better split. I'm in one of the last hotel business centres (remember I said I didn't have a cellphone) and I'm getting picked up for work in five mins. More on what I've been up to after Christmas."

And if that involves running DC Comics… or just writing a Superman comic book after all.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!