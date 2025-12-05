Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Games, Justice League, Movies, Netflix, Pop Culture, Superman, TV, Warner Bros | Tagged: Mark Millar, zack snyder

What Will Netflix Buying Warner Bros. Mean For DC And DC Comics?

What will Netflix buying Warner Bros. mean for DC and DC Comics? And will Mark Millar or Zack Snyder get involved?

Article Summary Netflix acquires Warner Bros. for $72 billion, raising questions about the future of DC Comics.

Speculation swirls over Zack Snyder’s return and whether Mark Millar could influence the DC brand at Netflix.

DC Comics remains small in Netflix’s portfolio, but potential changes or digital integration could be ahead.

Netflix might merge DC Universe Infinite into its platform and experiment with simultaneous film releases.

Paramount Skydance, get stuffed. Netflix has agreed to buy Warner Bros. for $72 billion. The deal is done. But one of the many questions Bleeding Cool readers want answering is… what happens to DC Comics? That and one about Zack Snyder. But I really want to know about Mark Millar…

DC Comics, the crown jewel of Warner Bros' intellectual property vault, has endured years of cinematic turbulence under CEO David Zaslav's cost-cutting regime. From shelved movie projects like Batgirl to a rebooted DCU spearheaded by James Gunn and Peter Safran, it is safe to say they are yet to see a return on that investment. And naturally, certain parts of the internet are already demanding that Netflix get Zack Snyder to revive the Snyderverse and give us the Justice League II and Justice League III that we Snyderbronies were cruelly denied. But what of the comics? #RestoreTheSnyderVerse activate!

The DC Comics publishing division was moved from New York to Burbank within the Warner Bros headquarters, senior staffers were cut, and the publishing line was reduced. However, in doing so, it seemed to remove some of their internal blocks to success, and the publisher has seen a resurgence in 2025, especially with the Absolute line and moving stronger into the bookstore market. But with the best will in the world, on a larger scale for both Warner Bros. and Netflix, DC Comics is a rounding error on their books, aside from their ownership of the Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman trademarks. All of which are set to expire over the next ten years anyway. Social media and Reddit are already abuzz with speculation about the significant changes that Netflix could make to what is already a streamlined, stripped-down, and efficient DC Comics. But Netflix would have to care enough about the comics. And why would they? Losing their cricket coverage in India was a significant concern. DC Comics? No.

Of course, there is one Netflix employee who might be very interested in DC Comics, a certain previously mentioned Mark Millar. Netflix acquired Millarworld, making Mark Millar an exclusive work-for-hire creator of concepts for the channel, three of which have been adapted into TV shows: Jupiter's Legacy, Chosen, and Supercrooks. However, all three series ended after one season. Could he prove his worth to the streaming giant by taking over the comic book side of the purchase, so they don't have to bother with it? He already stopped Netflix from buying Valiant Entertainment, so he does have a valued role within the company. He does have that Superman story he still wants to tell. Additionally, if Jim Lee were ever to want to exit DC Comics as its President, Publisher, and Chief Creative Officer, this would be a perfect time, with the changing of the guard. It also means he wouldn't have to finish Batman #163 as well.

There is also the possibility that, just as Netflix stream their own games now, they could also stream comic books, merge DC Universe Infinite into the Netflix overall offerings to consumers. And while Netflix pledges to honour existing cinema deals, a "day-and-date" future, where DC films hit cinemas and Netflix simultaneously to spike global subscriptions has to be on the cards… after all, that's what DC has been doing with comics and ComiXology for years, and edging further to that with their own all-you-can-eat comics streaming service. But Marvel Comics' digital streaming service, Marvel Unlimited, is not available on Disney+. Yet.

Investor calls may reveal more. And of course, regulatory decisions may reveal even more in months to come.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!